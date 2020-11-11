You have 1 month left to earn the Amex Blue Cash Preferred’s elevated $300 welcome bonus

If you're gearing up for Thanksgiving and holiday grocery shopping, now's a great time to consider applying for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. Last month, Amex increased the welcome bonus to $300, which is $50 more than usual, and added a $0 introductory annual fee for one year, then $95 (see rates and fees). But time is running out to earn this elevated bonus — you have until December 10.

In order to earn the $300 statement credit, you need to spend $3,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first six months from account opening. If you plan on having a few small family gatherings this holiday season, you may be able to meet the spending requirement through shopping for groceries and gifts.

Plus you'll benefit from a lucrative rewards program:

6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) — perfect for stocking up on food

6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions — a nice way to be rewarded for watching your favorite holiday movies

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more — great for traveling to all your destinations

1% cash back on other purchases — standard earning for gifts and everything else

Here's a breakdown of who's eligible to earn the bonus, plus how you can redeem your cash back.