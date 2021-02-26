Skip Navigation
logo
LatestCredit CardsReviewsBankingLoansResources
CNBC.COM
Share

Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 welcome offer and save big on groceries at U.S. supermarkets
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Great for those with fair or average credit plus, no fees
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60K bonus points and up to $50 statement credit on grocery store purchases
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
Save big at U.S. supermarkets with a $200 welcome offer and no annual fee
IdentityForce®
Learn More
Terms Apply
IdentityForce®
For a limited time, get 3 months free on all annual plans - offer expires 03/12/2021
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

The Amex Platinum Card has a $550 annual fee—but is it worth it?

The Amex Platinum Card is a luxury card with a $550 annual fee. Here are the best card member perks that can make it worthwhile.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Share
American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express can help you travel in style with luxury benefits ranging from airport lounge access to an annual $200 airline fee credit — but it comes with a high $550 annual fee. (See rates and fees.)

Card members can recoup the cost with travel, shopping and food-related credits worth upwards of $500 annually. That said, the $550 annual fee will be added to your first statement. You'll want to know ahead of time a) whether you can afford this expense; and b) how you'll offset the cost with perks.

To help you decide, we break down key benefits of the Amex Platinum Card so you can add up the perks you would use and decide if the $550 annual fee is worth it for you.

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    10x Membership Rewards® points on eligible purchases at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during your first 6 months of card membership), 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (starting January 1, 2021, this applies on up to $500,000 per calendar year), 5X points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    75,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $5,000 within 6 months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    Not applicable

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit Needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Value of Amex Platinum card benefits

If you want to recoup the Platinum card’s $550 annual fee, you’ll need to use many of the card’s benefits. Here’s a breakdown of how much the best perks are estimated to be worth:

  • Up to $200 airline fee credit: Receive up to $200 in statement credits annually for airline incidentals, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments. To benefit, you must first select an eligible airline, like JetBlue or Delta.
  • Up to $200 per year in Uber Cash: Receive a $15 credit each month (plus a bonus of $20 in December) for Uber Eats orders and Uber rides in the U.S. You must add your card as a payment method in your Uber account.
  • Up to $100 credit at Saks: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually ($50 awarded on a semi-annually basis) for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or Saks.com. Enrollment is required to benefit.
  • Up to $100 credit at eligible hotels and resorts: Stay a minimum of two consecutive nights at a property in The Hotel Collection, to receive a $100 credit toward qualifying activities, like dining and spa costs. The qualifying activities vary by property.
  • Up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck: Receive a statement credit for the application fees associated with either Global Entry (currently $100, every 4 years) or TSA PreCheck (currently $85, every 4.5 years). Learn how to apply for Global Entry.
  • Complimentary year of Uber Eats Pass ($119 value): Uber Eats Pass membership provides unlimited $0 delivery fees and 5% off orders over $15 at eligible restaurants (taxes and service fees may apply and do not count toward order minimum). You can also benefit from no delivery fees on grocery deliveries over $30 in select markets. After the complimentary year, you’ll be auto-billed at the then-current monthly rate (currently $9.99 per month). Enrollment is required by 12/31/21. Learn more about the Uber Eats Pass benefit.
  • Amex Offers (value varies): These shopping offers provide you with the opportunity to earn a statement credit or points on eligible spending at a variety of retailers, like restaurants, hotels and department stores. Offers must be activated before you shop. The value varies by card member, though combined Amex card members have saved over $931 million since January 2010.

The simplest way to offset the annual fee is through the statement credit offers. Add up the $200 airline fee credit, $200 Uber Cash and $100 Saks credit, and you’re just $50 shy of making up the $550 annual fee. Currently, these three credits are available on an annual basis, so you can count on using them every year.

Tack on some of the other credits, like The Hotel Collection’s $100 credit (which can be used multiple times) and you can more than recoup the card’s annual fee.

And if you plan on earning the crazy-good 75,000-point welcome bonus, you can offset the annual fee for one year. Spend $5,000 on purchases within your first six months of card membership to earn the welcome bonus.

Bottom line

The Amex Platinum card’s $550 annual fee may initially seem overwhelming, but after you consider all the benefits of the card, you can easily offset the cost. The benefits we listed above just touch the surface for what this card offers, so you can learn more about lounge access and rewards in our in-depth review.

While there are several ways to make the Platinum card’s annual fee worthwhile, paying $550 for a card isn’t for everyone. Trust me — I recently downgraded my $550 Chase Sapphire Reserve® to a no-annual-fee card.

There are more affordable Amex cards along the same lines as the Platinum card: The American Express® Gold Card is a great choice for foodies and chefs, while the American Express® Green Card is a good travel and dining choice.

And if you want to avoid an annual fee altogether, consider a simple cash-back card like the American Express Cash Magnet® Card.

American Express® Green Card

Learn More
Information about the American Express® Green Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    3X Membership Rewards® points on eligible travel, transit and at restaurants worldwide and 1X Membership Rewards® points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $150

  • Intro APR

    Not applicable

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    See rates and fees

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

American Express® Gold Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    4X Membership Rewards® points on restaurants worldwide (including takeout and delivery, plus, Uber Eats purchases) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    Not applicable

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    See rates and fees

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

 

American Express Cash Magnet® Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases in your first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    None

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    13.99% to 23.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Coming soon

Select Offer of the Week, spotlighting a new financial product that can help you earn, save or spend your money smarter. Sign up now.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest