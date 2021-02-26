The Amex Platinum Card has a $550 annual fee—but is it worth it?

The Platinum Card® from American Express can help you travel in style with luxury benefits ranging from airport lounge access to an annual $200 airline fee credit — but it comes with a high $550 annual fee. (See rates and fees.)
Card members can recoup the cost with travel, shopping and food-related credits worth upwards of $500 annually. That said, the $550 annual fee will be added to your first statement. You'll want to know ahead of time a) whether you can afford this expense; and b) how you'll offset the cost with perks.
To help you decide, we break down key benefits of the Amex Platinum Card so you can add up the perks you would use and decide if the $550 annual fee is worth it for you.
If you want to recoup the Platinum card’s $550 annual fee, you’ll need to use many of the card’s benefits. Here’s a breakdown of how much the best perks are estimated to be worth:
The simplest way to offset the annual fee is through the statement credit offers. Add up the $200 airline fee credit, $200 Uber Cash and $100 Saks credit, and you’re just $50 shy of making up the $550 annual fee. Currently, these three credits are available on an annual basis, so you can count on using them every year.
Tack on some of the other credits, like The Hotel Collection’s $100 credit (which can be used multiple times) and you can more than recoup the card’s annual fee.
And if you plan on earning the crazy-good 75,000-point welcome bonus, you can offset the annual fee for one year. Spend $5,000 on purchases within your first six months of card membership to earn the welcome bonus.
The Amex Platinum card’s $550 annual fee may initially seem overwhelming, but after you consider all the benefits of the card, you can easily offset the cost. The benefits we listed above just touch the surface for what this card offers, so you can learn more about lounge access and rewards in our in-depth review.
While there are several ways to make the Platinum card’s annual fee worthwhile, paying $550 for a card isn’t for everyone. Trust me — I recently downgraded my $550 Chase Sapphire Reserve® to a no-annual-fee card.
There are more affordable Amex cards along the same lines as the Platinum card: The American Express® Gold Card is a great choice for foodies and chefs, while the American Express® Green Card is a good travel and dining choice.
And if you want to avoid an annual fee altogether, consider a simple cash-back card like the American Express Cash Magnet® Card.
