Here's how to downgrade your credit card and save on annual fee costs

Credit cards with annual fees offer a wide-range of rewards and cardholder benefits that make them worthwhile. However, your spending habits and needs can change over time, making these cards less of a tool to save money and more of an unnecessary expense. If you're not taking full advantage of your annual fee credit card, you may want to consider downgrading it to a lower or no-annual-fee card. Keep in mind, card issuers typically require you to maintain an open account for one year before you can request a downgrade. Below, CNBC Select reviews how you can downgrade your credit card in four steps.

How to downgrade your credit card

Evaluate the annual fee Compare credit cards from the same card issuer Call your card issuer to request a downgrade Wait for the changes to take effect

1. Evaluate the annual fee

The first step you should take is to calculate if your card is still worth the cost. You can do this by adding up the rewards, statement credits and additional cardholder benefits you plan to take advantage of and subtracting it from the annual fee. This provides you with the net cost of holding the card and tells you if keeping the card open earns you money or costs you. Check out CNBC Select's step-by-step guide on how to find out if your premium travel card is still worth the high annual fee.

2. Compare credit cards from the same card issuer

3. Call your card issuer to request a downgrade

Once you found a card you'd like to switch to, call the number on the back of your current card and request a downgrade. Tell the representative the reasons why you don't want to pay the annual fee on your card, which may include a change in your spending habits or income that affect your ability to get full value from the card. Explain how you'd like to downgrade to a specific card and express that you want to transfer your existing line of credit to the new card. This is a key point to mention since you probably don't want to cancel your old card, which may cause your credit score to drop. Instead, you should try to maintain the same account and credit limit with the new card. When you request a downgrade, the rep may provide a retention offer that gives you a one-time fee waiver or the chance to earn bonus rewards to help offset the fee. You may want to consider this offer if it's enough to make the card worthwhile. Otherwise, decline it and continue with the downgrade request.

4. Wait for the changes to take effect

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.