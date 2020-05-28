A complete list of credit cards with limited-time bonus rewards on groceries, streaming and takeout

Many Americans have changed their spending habits during the pandemic, canceling travel plans while stocking up on groceries and ordering takeout. And your credit card issuer has taken notice.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, credit card issuers have been rethinking and adapting their rewards programs and perks to suit their customers' evolving needs. Popular luxury and travel rewards cards that usually offer primarily airline and hotel perks have updated their programs to include limited-time bonus rewards on groceries, takeout and streaming subscriptions.

Below, CNBC Select reviews the limited-time benefit changes for over a dozen credit cards from American Express, Capital One, Chase and Citi. We listed them by card issuer, so you can easily see if one or more of your cards has new perks.

However, if you don't have any of the cards mentioned below and want to earn rewards on grocery, takeout and streaming purchases, check out our roundups of the best cards for groceries, food delivery or streaming services.