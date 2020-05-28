A complete list of credit cards with limited-time bonus rewards on groceries, streaming and takeout

Many Americans have changed their spending habits during the pandemic, canceling travel plans while stocking up on groceries and ordering takeout. And your credit card issuer has taken notice.
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, credit card issuers have been rethinking and adapting their rewards programs and perks to suit their customers' evolving needs. Popular luxury and travel rewards cards that usually offer primarily airline and hotel perks have updated their programs to include limited-time bonus rewards on groceries, takeout and streaming subscriptions.
Below, CNBC Select reviews the limited-time benefit changes for over a dozen credit cards from American Express, Capital One, Chase and Citi. We listed them by card issuer, so you can easily see if one or more of your cards has new perks.
However, if you don't have any of the cards mentioned below and want to earn rewards on grocery, takeout and streaming purchases, check out our roundups of the best cards for groceries, food delivery or streaming services.
Amex has provided the most extensive updates with a variety of new perks geared toward grocery, food delivery, streaming and wireless categories across 11 of its premium cards. See below for a breakdown of the new perks, organized by shopping category and Amex credit card.
New bonus grocery rewards
Restaurant, takeout and food delivery purchases are now eligible for annual hotel credits
New streaming and wireless statement credits
Remote work benefits for business owners
Find out more about the new Amex benefits in streaming, wireless, grocery and dining categories that run throughout different times of the year.
Capital One is temporarily expanding redemption options for Venture and Spark Miles cardholders to include additional statement credit options, such as food delivery, takeout, streaming and phone services. Below are the options for both personal cards and business cards.
Chase introduced bonus rewards on groceries for the majority of its credit cards, including the popular Sapphire cards and most co-branded cards. Eligible cardholders can benefit from earning 3X or 5X points/miles per dollar spent on groceries with a maximum of $1,500 in eligible purchases through June 30, 2020.
Here's a breakdown of the rewards you can earn on grocery shopping:
5X rewards
3X rewards
Similar to how Amex changed its annual hotel benefit on select cards, Citi made temporary changes to the Citi Prestige® Card's annual $250 travel credit. Previously, this credit only applied to travel purchases, such as airfare and hotels, but now cardholders can receive a credit up to $250 for eligible purchases at supermarkets and restaurants through December 31, 2020.
Check out how cardholders can take advantage of the new Citi Prestige travel credit change and the upcoming revamp of the Citi Premier℠ Card.
