CNBC.COM
Best high yield savings accounts
The best cash back credit cards
The best credit cards of 2020
CNBC Select

Here are all the credit card sign-up bonus extensions during coronavirus

Credit card issuers, including Amex and Chase, are offering eligible new cardholders extensions on earning their welcome bounses in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

If you opened a new credit card with the hopes of earning a welcome bonus, you may have trouble meeting the spending requirements amid layoffs and furloughs from the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, many major card issuers are doubling the amount of time you have to earn the bonus, depending on when you opened the card.

Below, CNBC Select rounds up which card issuers are currently offering welcome bonus extensions and the terms of the offers.

This list is updated on a regular basis.

Credit card welcome bonus extensions

Many card issuers are automatically offering more time for cardholders to earn welcome bonuses. See below for a summary of the terms for each issuer.

American Express

Amex was the first major card issuer to extend the welcome bonus for select U.S. consumer and business cardholders. New accounts approved from December 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020 receive an additional three months to earn their welcome bonus. Learn more about Amex's bonus extension.

You can still apply for a new Amex card through May 31 to benefit from an extra three months to earn the welcome bonus. Here are some options:

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Learn More
On American Express's secure site

  • Rewards

    6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first 3 months

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    12.99% to 23.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    3%, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

 

American Express® Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card
Learn More
On American Express's secure site

  • Rewards

    4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    Not applicable

  • Regular APR

    See rates and fees

  • Balance transfer fee

    See rates and fees

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

 

Bank of America

Cardholders who've opened a new Bank of America credit card account between January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020 will be given an additional 90 days to earn the welcome bonus. Learn more about Bank of America's bonus extension.

Chase

Similar to Bank of America, new Chase credit card accounts approved from January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020 receive an additional three months to earn the welcome bonus. Learn more about Chase's bonus extension.

Citi

Eligible Citi cardholders who've applied for a new credit card between December 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020 can receive three more months to earn the welcome bonus. This window is the same as Amex and longer than both Chase and Bank of America. Learn more about Citi's bonus extension.

You can still apply for a new Citi card through May 31 to benefit from an extra three months to earn the welcome bonus. Here are some options:

Citi Rewards+℠ Card

Citi Rewards+℠ Card
Learn More
On Citi's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 2X ThankYou® points at supermarkets and gas stations for the first $6,000 per year and then 1X points thereafter. Plus, earn 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 15,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in purchases with your card within 3 months of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% APR for the first 15 months on purchases; 0% APR for 15 months on balance transfers from date of first transfer

  • Regular APR

    13.49% to 23.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Citi Premier℠ Card

Citi Premier℠ Card
Learn More
Information about the Citi Premier℠ Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    3X points on travel including gas stations, 2X points at restaurants and on entertainment, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    60,000 bonus points after making $4,000 in purchases with your card within the first 3 months of account opening (worth $750 in airfare)

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 23.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    3%, $5 minimum

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

 

Learn more: Here's our most up-to-date list of credit card financial assistance programs during coronavirus

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here.

For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, click here.

Information about the Citi Premier℠ Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Best Cards