Here are all the credit card sign-up bonus extensions during coronavirus

If you opened a new credit card with the hopes of earning a welcome bonus, you may have trouble meeting the spending requirements amid layoffs and furloughs from the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully, many major card issuers are doubling the amount of time you have to earn the bonus, depending on when you opened the card.

Below, CNBC Select rounds up which card issuers are currently offering welcome bonus extensions and the terms of the offers.

This list is updated on a regular basis.