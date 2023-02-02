5 expert travel tips that can help you save money and minimize flight disruptions

Unpredictable airfare may make booking travel tricky, but you don't have to resign yourself to playing a guessing game about how much you'll eventually pay for that ticket. CNBC Select spoke with Scott Keyes, founder and chief flight expert at flight deal subscription service Going (formerly Scott's Cheap Flights) to learn how he avoids canceled trips and finds the best travel deals.

Time your booking right

An essential rule for finding a low airfare price is knowing when to look for it. Keyes uses what he calls "the Goldilocks window" — a period of time when cheap fares are most likely to pop up for domestic and international flights. "For domestic flights, if you're talking peak season, it's about three to seven months in advance," he says. "For international flights — [it's] four to 10 months." If you're traveling during an off-peak season, you're going to want to look at airfares one to three months in advance for domestic flights, and two to eight months ahead of the flight for international trips.

How this works in the real world Keyes shares a personal example of how timing when you book saves money. His friend is getting married in Las Vegas at the end of March. For months, Keyes was watching a particular fare from Portland that consistently stayed at $407. Then, at the end of December last year, he began seeing the price quickly decrease. Finally, in mid-January, about two months before the trip, the fare dropped to $79. At this point, he booked the ticket, saving a whopping $328 — or almost 81% of the price he'd originally seen.

Follow the 21-day rule

As a corollary to the above rule on timing, make sure you don't wait too long before booking that flight you've been eying. According to Keyes, airfares contain an advance purchase requirement in the fine print. It states that you must purchase the ticket 21 days prior to departure to get the best fare. "On day 20, that previously cheapest flight is no longer available and the new cheapest fare is now $100 or $200 more expensive," Keyes says. To avoid losing out on the best price, you should set a reminder 21 days in advance before your planned flight as your absolute deadline for buying a ticket.

For domestic travel, check one-way flights

Keyes also recommends checking one-way flights with different airlines before booking roundtrip tickets with the same one. "There are times where one airline might have the cheapest outbound flight and a different airline might have the cheapest return flight," he explains. "So you can just book a one-way outbound and a one-way return and not be paying an inflated price." Note that this tactic typically only works for domestic flights.

Use tactics to avoid cancellations and delays

Canceled or delayed flights can wreak havoc on your plans — and your wallet. You might have to pay for meals you didn't budget for or even get an extra night at a hotel. What's worse, it's hard to predict when such a situation will happen. In 2022, delays and cancellations became all too commonplace, suppressing pre-pandemic levels. There's no saying whether 2023 will be any better. While a canceled or delayed flight might not be something you can easily plan for, you can take steps to minimize the risk of it happening to you — or the consequences if it still does. Here's what Keyes suggests: Book non-stop flights. When you have no layovers to worry about, you're more likely to avoid serious disruptions. If your non-stop flight is late, you might just need to wait for an extra hour or two. But if you have a connecting flight, the delay might cause you to miss it. "And then all of a sudden, you're reliant on being rebooked," Keyes says. "But in some situations, it could be a day or two until the next available flight."

Only get a travel card if you're responsible with credit

Keyes identifies as a savvy user of travel credit cards, and says he enjoys being able to score free travel and lodging through his card's rewards. At the same time, he doesn't think a travel card is right for everyone. "You need to have decent credit," he says. "You need to be able to handle credit responsibly, treating a credit card like a debit card, not spending money you don't have and paying off your balance every month. [Otherwise] interest is going to far outweigh any benefits you'll get from points or miles." If you haven't gotten into tracking points and miles yet, Keyes suggests getting one card, earning the welcome bonus and then spending it on free travel. After that, you can decide for yourself if you've enjoyed it and if that's something you want to continue to do. "If you do one card, open it up, put most of your spending on it, that's going to get you one free flight every year," he says. "And for a lot of people, that's plenty."

Bottom line

Booking travel can be an expensive and frustrating experience. But if you stay proactive, time the booking right and pick the most reliable flights, you can avoid overpaying for airfare and minimize the chance of disruptions. Additionally, if you're a responsible cardholder who enjoys strategizing to get the most out of your rewards, you can even score free travel every once in a while. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

