Skip Navigation
logo
LatestBest CardsReviewsAdvice
CNBC.COM
Best high yield savings accounts
The beginner’s guide to credit scores
The best credit cards of 2020
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
CNBC Select

Amex Blue Cash Everyday vs. Blue Cash Preferred: Earn $300 or more on groceries, gas, streaming

Both the Blue Cash Everyday and Preferred credit cards from American Express come with excellent benefits. CNBC Select compares the two cards to see which is better for your spending habits.

Megan DeMatteo
Getty Images

Using a top credit card that rewards on groceries, gas and streaming entertainment can help you save hundreds every year, whether you're stocking up for a staycation or preparing for an old-fashioned family road trip.

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express and the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express are two cards that offer strong rewards programs in these key categories. Both cards also come with the same noteworthy privileges that all Amex cardmembers enjoy, such as car rental loss and damage insurance and free two-day shipping with ShopRunner.

Both credit cards top a few of CNBC Select's best-of lists: The Blue Cash Everyday ranks at No. 1 on our list of the best no-annual-fee cash-back credit cards and its counterpart, the Blue Cash Preferred ranks as the best grocery rewards credit card and the best credit card for streaming services.

But how much can you really stand to save? CNBC Select crunched the numbers, and below we break down just how much you can earn in competitive rewards with both cards over a five year period based on an average budget.

When comparing both Amex Blue Cash cards, our sample annual budget, based on the average American's annual spending (see our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards). Our breakdown includes six main spending categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953).

Below, we share how much cash back you can earn and compare the perks and benefits of each.

Quick look: Amex Blue Cash Everyday vs. Preferred

Credit cardBlue Cash Everyday® Card from American ExpressBlue Cash Everyday® Card from American ExpressBlue Cash Preferred® Card from American ExpressBlue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Annual fee$0$95
Rewards3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, 1% cash back on other purchases6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases
Welcome bonusEarn back $150 after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months from account opening$250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first 3 months
Intro APR0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers
Regular APR13.99% to 23.99% variable13.99% to 23.99% variable
See our methodology belowLearn MoreOn American Express's secure siteLearn MoreOn American Express's secure site

Amex Blue Cash Everyday Card vs. Amex Blue Cash Preferred Card

  • Rewards and welcome bonus
  • Additional benefits
  • Fees
  • Bottom line

Rewards and welcome bonus

Blue Cash Everyday

The Blue Cash Everyday card offers a competitive 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%). You also earn 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

New Blue Cash Everyday cardholders can also benefit from a $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first three months from account opening.

Here's a breakdown of how much cash back you could earn in each category annually if you optimize your use of this card:

  • Groceries: $155
  • Gas: $44
  • Dining out: $37
  • Travel: $22
  • Utilities: $49
  • General purchases: $40
  • Total: $347

Based on the annual spending budget from Esri, the average American can earn an estimated $497 in the first year of card membership (if you earn the welcome bonus) and $1,885 over five years.

Blue Cash Preferred

The Blue Cash Preferred card offers the highest cash-back rate at U.S. supermarkets at 6% (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%). You also earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit and 1% cash back on other purchases. 

The Blue Cash Preferred comes with a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first three months from account opening.

Here's a breakdown of how much cash back you can earn in each category, annually:

  • Groceries: $310
  • Gas: $67
  • Dining out: $37
  • Travel: $22
  • Utilities: $49
  • General purchases: $40
  • Total: $524

Based on the annual spending budget from Esri, the average American can earn an estimated $679 in the first year of card membership (if you earn the welcome bonus) and $2,397 over five years, taking into account the $95 annual fee.

How you redeem rewards

Cash back comes in the form of Blue Cash Reward Dollars. These can be redeemed for a statement credit once your reward dollar balance is $25 or more. From time to time, Amex may offer other ways to redeem reward dollars, such as for gift cards or merchandise.

Card issuers define spending categories according to their own specifications, so you should know what's considered eligible before you sign up.

 

Here's how Amex defines eligible spending in each category:

 

  • U.S. supermarkets: Establishments offering a wide variety of food and household products such as meat, fresh produce, dairy, canned and packaged goods, household cleaners, pharmacy products and pet supplies
  • U.S. gas stations: Merchants in the primary business of selling gasoline to consumers (excludes gas stations that are part of supermarkets or warehouse clubs)
  • Streaming services: Must be on Amex's list of select U.S. streaming subscriptions, which includes popular services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Audible, Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and more (excludes subscriptions bundled with another product or service or billed by a third party such as a digital platform, a cable provider or a car manufacturer)
  • U.S. department stores: Those included on Amex's list of select stores (includes popular retail locations like Bloomingdales, Kohl's, Lord & Taylor, Macy's, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and more)

Additional benefits

The Blue Cash Everyday and the Blue Cash Preferred cards come with a variety of perks and benefits, including:

  • Amex Offers: Get discounts at participating merchants, such as restaurants, clothing stores and hotels, when you meet spending requirements and other terms. Offers vary by location and change frequently.
  • ShopRunner: Free two-day shipping on eligible items at over 100 online stores.
  • Entertainment access: Trying to score tickets to your favorite band or a Broadway show? Amex provides exclusive pre-sale access and preferred seating for concerts, plays, sporting events and more.
  • Travel insurance and protections: When cardholders pay for travel expenses with their card, they can benefit from car rental loss and damage insurance and a global assist hotline.
  • Purchase protection: Merchandise purchased with your card may receive return protection, which helps if you try to return an eligible item within 90 days from the date of purchase and the merchant won't take it back.
  • Instant card number: Eligible applicants can request a temporary card number upon approval, which allows them use the new card before it arrives in the mail. 

Terms apply for all benefits.

Fees

Below are the fees for each. We include the purchase APR for both cards, but recommend always paying on time and in full to avoid paying interest charges on your balance.

Blue Cash Everyday fees

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express has no annual fee, but there is a 2.7% foreign transaction fee, making this not the best card for frequent travelers. The APR is 13.99% to 23.99% variable (see rates and fees).

Blue Cash Preferred fees

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has a $95 annual fee, but by spending a minimum of $1,584 annually at U.S. supermarkets, you could easily recoup it. (see rates and fees). Cardholders also have to pay 2.7% foreign transaction fee if you use your card abroad.

The APR is at 13.99% to 23.99% variable.

Bottom line

To save money on groceries and gas without paying a $95 fee each year, consider the no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (see rates and fees). But to double your earnings on groceries and as well as earning 6% cash back while streaming your favorite Netflix shows, consider the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express instead. The $95 annual fee can easily be recouped by taking advantage of the first-class rewards and additional perks (see rates and fees).

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed 234 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.

CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here.

Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses.

CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee.

While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

Popular Offers from CNBC Select's Partners

Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
Learn More
Terms Apply
No annual fee with your paid Costco membership
Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
4% cash back on eligible gas (for first $7,000/yr., then 1%)
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn 2X points on travel and dining
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
60,000 bonus points – worth up to $750 in travel
Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students
Learn More
Terms Apply
1% cash back on all purchases
Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students
Free year of Amazon Prime Student (up to $59)
Citi® Double Cash Card
Learn More
Terms Apply
Best no annual fee cash back card
Citi® Double Cash Card
2% cash back (1% back when you purchase, 1% back when you pay the bill)
Opinions are our own and have not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by our advertising partners
Best Cards