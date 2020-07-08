Amex Blue Cash Everyday vs. Blue Cash Preferred: Earn $300 or more on groceries, gas, streaming

Using a top credit card that rewards on groceries, gas and streaming entertainment can help you save hundreds every year, whether you're stocking up for a staycation or preparing for an old-fashioned family road trip.
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express and the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express are two cards that offer strong rewards programs in these key categories. Both cards also come with the same noteworthy privileges that all Amex cardmembers enjoy, such as car rental loss and damage insurance and free two-day shipping with ShopRunner.
Both credit cards top a few of CNBC Select's best-of lists: The Blue Cash Everyday ranks at No. 1 on our list of the best no-annual-fee cash-back credit cards and its counterpart, the Blue Cash Preferred ranks as the best grocery rewards credit card and the best credit card for streaming services.
But how much can you really stand to save? CNBC Select crunched the numbers, and below we break down just how much you can earn in competitive rewards with both cards over a five year period based on an average budget.
When comparing both Amex Blue Cash cards, our sample annual budget, based on the average American's annual spending (see our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards). Our breakdown includes six main spending categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953).
Below, we share how much cash back you can earn and compare the perks and benefits of each.
|Credit card
|Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
|Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
|Annual fee
|$0
|$95
|Rewards
|3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, 1% cash back on other purchases
|6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases
|Welcome bonus
|Earn back $150 after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months from account opening
|$250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first 3 months
|Intro APR
|0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers
|0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers
|Regular APR
|13.99% to 23.99% variable
|13.99% to 23.99% variable
|See our methodology below
|Learn MoreOn American Express's secure site
|Learn MoreOn American Express's secure site
Blue Cash Everyday
The Blue Cash Everyday card offers a competitive 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%). You also earn 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
New Blue Cash Everyday cardholders can also benefit from a $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first three months from account opening.
Here's a breakdown of how much cash back you could earn in each category annually if you optimize your use of this card:
Based on the annual spending budget from Esri, the average American can earn an estimated $497 in the first year of card membership (if you earn the welcome bonus) and $1,885 over five years.
Blue Cash Preferred
The Blue Cash Preferred card offers the highest cash-back rate at U.S. supermarkets at 6% (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%). You also earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit and 1% cash back on other purchases.
The Blue Cash Preferred comes with a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first three months from account opening.
Here's a breakdown of how much cash back you can earn in each category, annually:
Based on the annual spending budget from Esri, the average American can earn an estimated $679 in the first year of card membership (if you earn the welcome bonus) and $2,397 over five years, taking into account the $95 annual fee.
How you redeem rewards
Cash back comes in the form of Blue Cash Reward Dollars. These can be redeemed for a statement credit once your reward dollar balance is $25 or more. From time to time, Amex may offer other ways to redeem reward dollars, such as for gift cards or merchandise.
Card issuers define spending categories according to their own specifications, so you should know what's considered eligible before you sign up.
Here's how Amex defines eligible spending in each category:
The Blue Cash Everyday and the Blue Cash Preferred cards come with a variety of perks and benefits, including:
Terms apply for all benefits.
Below are the fees for each. We include the purchase APR for both cards, but recommend always paying on time and in full to avoid paying interest charges on your balance.
Blue Cash Everyday fees
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express has no annual fee, but there is a 2.7% foreign transaction fee, making this not the best card for frequent travelers. The APR is 13.99% to 23.99% variable (see rates and fees).
Blue Cash Preferred fees
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has a $95 annual fee, but by spending a minimum of $1,584 annually at U.S. supermarkets, you could easily recoup it. (see rates and fees). Cardholders also have to pay 2.7% foreign transaction fee if you use your card abroad.
The APR is at 13.99% to 23.99% variable.
To save money on groceries and gas without paying a $95 fee each year, consider the no-annual-fee Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (see rates and fees). But to double your earnings on groceries and as well as earning 6% cash back while streaming your favorite Netflix shows, consider the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express instead. The $95 annual fee can easily be recouped by taking advantage of the first-class rewards and additional perks (see rates and fees).
To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed 234 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.
CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2019 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here.
Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $22,126 in retail spending. The budget includes six main categories: groceries ($5,174), gas ($2,218), dining out ($3,675), travel ($2,244), utilities ($4,862) and general purchases ($3,953). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses.
CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee.
While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here.
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here.