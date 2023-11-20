American Express cash-back cardholders can now spend their Reward Dollars on Amazon

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, American Express cardholders with cash-back cards can now redeem Reward Dollars on Amazon. Even better, they have the same value they would if you were redeeming them as a statement credit, so one Reward Dollar equals $1 on Amazon.com or the Amazon app. Find out how the new Reward Dollars redemption option works and how you can further boost savings while you shop on Amazon.

How do I redeem my American Express Rewards Dollars on Amazon?

First, you'll need to link an eligible American Express card to your Amazon account. Then, at checkout, select "Reward Dollars" as the preferred payment method and use them to cover all or a portion of the total purchase.



Once the order is ready, Reward Dollars applied to your order will be converted to dollars and deducted from the checkout total amount.

Which American Express cards are eligible?

There are eight American Express cash-back rewards cards that can redeem Rewards Dollars at Amazon checkout for the same value as redeeming a statement credit.



Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations , up to $6,000 per year, then 1%, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, from the date of account opening

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from the date of account opening

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable. Variable APRs will not exceed 29.99%.

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

American Express Cash Magnet® Card Morgan Stanley Blue Cash Preferred® American Express Card American Express Blue Cash® card (This card is currently not accepting online applications) American Express Cash Rebate® card (This card is currently not accepting online applications) American Express Classic Blue Cash for Business® card (This card is currently not accepting online applications) American Express Platinum Business Premium Cash Rebate® card (This card is currently not accepting online applications)

Best credit cards for Amazon purchases

If you don't have an eligible American Express card, several other credit cards provide value when shopping on Amazon. The Prime Visa from Chase allows users to earn unlimited 5% back on all Amazon, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods purchases made by a Prime member. The card also comes with a welcome bonus exclusively for Prime members: A $200 Amazon Gift Card available instantly upon approval.

Prime Visa Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), 10% back or more on a rotating selection of products and categories at Amazon.com, unlimited 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.49% - 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 4% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.



The Amazon Visa is another great option, with no annual fee, 3% back at Amazon, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods and Chase Travel, and 2% back on dining, gas and local transit and commuting, as well as 1% on all other purchases.

Amazon Visa Rewards 3% cash back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market; 3% back on purchases made through Chase Travel; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and local transit and commuting; 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $50 Gift Card instantly upon approval.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.24% to 27.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 4%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply.



The American Express® Gold Card isn't Amazon-branded, but it's a solid rewards card with perks for people who shop the site, including limited-time opportunities to save up to 50% on Amazon orders when redeeming Membership Rewards® points.

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our American Express® Gold Card review.

How American Express stacks up to other credit card rewards programs on Amazon

While there are many rewards programs tied to Amazon, the one-to-one ratio of rewards to dollars makes American Express's new opportunity one of the best in the industry. Here are what some other major credit cards bring to the table for reward points when you shop at Amazon. Chase Ultimate Rewards®: 1 point = 0.8 cents

Citi ThankYou® Rewards: 1 point = 0.8 cents

Capital One miles: 1 point = .8 cents

Discover® Rewards: $1 Cashback Bonus® = $1

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

So long as you keep your account in good standing, American Express Rewards Dollars never expire. But the holiday season is a great time to take advantage of this cash-back redemption option, whether you're buying gifts for loved ones or treating yourself.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of financial products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Information about the Amazon Credit Cards has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication; if you purchase something through CNBC Select links, we may earn a commission.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.