Save big on all your Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases with these credit card discounts

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, which means you've got limited time to solidify your strategy, harvest coupon codes, research shopping portals and stack your deals. Post-Thanksgiving shopping aside, some of the most powerful money-saving and points-earning tools you should already be frequently using are limited-time credit card offers, which reward you for swiping your card with specific merchants. They can also play a huge role in your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping plans, and similar to coupons, you must clip them in order to take advantage of the savings. Below, Select looks at the top American Express, Capital One, Chase and Citi Merchant Offers that may be extra useful for all your upcoming holiday shopping needs.



How do credit card offers work?

In almost every case, credit card offers are targeted statement credits or bonus rewards that you'll receive by shopping at specific merchants with certain cards, providing excellent ways to save money on purchases you're probably making anyway. For example, your preferred card may be targeted for a $10 statement credit after you spend $50 at a restaurant you frequent. Simply log in to your account to add the offer to your card and you'll automatically receive that $10 credit after meeting the spending requirement. The one exception to this earning structure is Capital One Offers, which functions more like a shopping portal, such as Rakuten. You must navigate to a merchant through Capital One's website, then make your purchase. You also cannot use other coupons or cash-back offers in tandem with Capital One Offers. No matter which card issuer's offers you plan to use, read the fine print to see if certain purchases are excluded. The offers listed below for each issuer are not exhaustive and just reflect a sampling of what's currently available — they may also appear different in your account. Remember, since the offers are targeted, not all cardholders will be eligible for every single one.

Amex Offers

Even Amex Serve, American Express's reloadable prepaid debit card, is eligible for Amex Offers. Keep in mind that the specific offers you see will vary by the type of card you have. For example, offers from vendors such as T-Mobile and Staples are generally only available for small business cards such as The Business Platinum Card® from American Express or the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card. And if you happen to have multiple Amex cards, you'll generally only be able to take advantage of an offer with one of them. Also, American Express will only display up to 100 offers at a time, so you may need to activate some offers before you can see the rest.

Capital One Offers

A few things to note: Capital One small business cards are not eligible, unfortunately, and the issuer does not publish end dates for any of its offers. However, Capital One small business cardholders can take advantage of Capital One Shopping, which operates similarly.

Capital One Shopping Learn More Cost Free

How to save Get a Shopping Credit (which acts like cash back) on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.

How to use it Download the Capital One Shopping app or install the browser extension.

How to receive your savings Shopping credits can be used to purchase gift cards. Terms apply.

Chase Offers

Citi Merchant Offers

Overstock.com : Receive 7% back on eligible purchases. Ends Nov. 30, 2022.

: Receive 7% back on eligible purchases. Ends Nov. 30, 2022. Sam's Club : Receive 5% back on eligible purchases. Ends Nov. 30, 2022.

: Receive 5% back on eligible purchases. Ends Nov. 30, 2022. Fanatics : Spend over $100 on eligible purchases and get $15 back. Ends Nov. 30, 2022.

: Spend over $100 on eligible purchases and get $15 back. Ends Nov. 30, 2022. Hurley.com : Receive 12% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.

: Receive 12% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022. Aeropostale : Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.

: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022. Men's Wearhouse : Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.

: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022. Under Armour : Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.

: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022. H&M : Receive 2% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.

: Receive 2% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022. Urban Outfitters : Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.

: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022. Saks Off 5th : Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.

: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022. Happiest Baby : Receive 6% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.

: Receive 6% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022. MLB Shop: Spend over $100 on eligible purchases and get $15 back. Ends Dec. 30, 2022. Which cards are eligible? While Citi doesn't have a definitive list as to which credit cards qualify for Merchant Offers, most Citi credit cards should, including the following: Citi Premier® Card

Citi® Double Cash Card

Citi Custom Cash SM Card

Citi Rewards+® Card

Bottom line

If you find credit card offers for stores you plan to shop from this holiday season, you can add a powerful layer of savings on top of those already deeply discounted Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices. These offers can often be combined with savings from shopping portals and promo codes, as they are delivered in the form of statement credits and bonus points after you make your purchase — with, of course, the exception of Capital One Offers, which functions as its own shopping portal. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.