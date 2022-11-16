Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Save big on all your Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases with these credit card discounts
Amex, Capital One, Chase and Citi Merchant Offers can help you save money this holiday season.
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, which means you've got limited time to solidify your strategy, harvest coupon codes, research shopping portals and stack your deals.
Post-Thanksgiving shopping aside, some of the most powerful money-saving and points-earning tools you should already be frequently using are limited-time credit card offers, which reward you for swiping your card with specific merchants. They can also play a huge role in your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping plans, and similar to coupons, you must clip them in order to take advantage of the savings.
Below, Select looks at the top American Express, Capital One, Chase and Citi Merchant Offers that may be extra useful for all your upcoming holiday shopping needs.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign up here.
How do credit card offers work?
In almost every case, credit card offers are targeted statement credits or bonus rewards that you'll receive by shopping at specific merchants with certain cards, providing excellent ways to save money on purchases you're probably making anyway.
For example, your preferred card may be targeted for a $10 statement credit after you spend $50 at a restaurant you frequent. Simply log in to your account to add the offer to your card and you'll automatically receive that $10 credit after meeting the spending requirement.
The one exception to this earning structure is Capital One Offers, which functions more like a shopping portal, such as Rakuten. You must navigate to a merchant through Capital One's website, then make your purchase. You also cannot use other coupons or cash-back offers in tandem with Capital One Offers.
No matter which card issuer's offers you plan to use, read the fine print to see if certain purchases are excluded.
The offers listed below for each issuer are not exhaustive and just reflect a sampling of what's currently available — they may also appear different in your account. Remember, since the offers are targeted, not all cardholders will be eligible for every single one.
Amex Offers
- LG: Receive 2% back on eligible purchases, up to $250 back. Ends Nov. 30, 2022.
- Best Buy: Receive 1 bonus point per dollar, up to 5,000 bonus points. Ends Dec. 15, 2022.
- UrbanOutfitters.com: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases, up to $250 back. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- Samsung: Spend $1,000 on eligible purchases and get $200 back. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- GoPro: Spend over $200 on eligible purchases and get $40 back. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- Bloomingdale's: Receive 1 bonus point per dollar, up to 10,000 bonus points. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- H&M: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases, up to $10 back. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- Macy's: Receive 1 bonus point per dollar, up to 10,000 bonus points. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- Kroger: Spend over $50 on eligible purchases and get $25 back. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- Ray-Ban: Spend over $155 and get $25 back, up to two times. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- Ralph Lauren: Spend over $200 on eligible purchases and get $40 back. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- Von Maur: Spend over $150 on eligible purchases and get $30 back. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- Under Armour: Spend over $50 on eligible purchases and get $10 back. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- T-Mobile: Spend over $100 on eligible purchases and get $50 back. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- Staples: Spend over $100 on eligible purchases and get $25 back. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- Bose: Spend over $200 on eligible purchases and get $30 back. Ends Jan. 1, 2023.
- Fanatics: Spend over $100 on eligible purchases and get $25 back, up to two times. Ends Feb. 1, 2023.
- Dell: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases, up to $1,100 back. Ends Mar. 26, 2023.
- NBA Store: Spend over $100 on eligible purchases and get $20 back, up to two times. Ends Apr. 24, 2023.
- NFL Shop: Spend over $100 on eligible purchases and get $20 back, up to two times. Ends Apr. 24, 2023.
Which cards are eligible?
All American Express cards are eligible for Amex Offers, including the following:
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Rewards
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.
Annual fee
$695
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit Needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Rewards
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Welcome bonus
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.
Annual fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Intro APR
0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers from the date of account opening
Regular APR
17.74%-28.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
2.7%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Even Amex Serve, American Express's reloadable prepaid debit card, is eligible for Amex Offers.
Keep in mind that the specific offers you see will vary by the type of card you have. For example, offers from vendors such as T-Mobile and Staples are generally only available for small business cards such as The Business Platinum Card® from American Express or the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card. And if you happen to have multiple Amex cards, you'll generally only be able to take advantage of an offer with one of them. Also, American Express will only display up to 100 offers at a time, so you may need to activate some offers before you can see the rest.
Capital One Offers
- Walmart: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases.
- Staples: Receive 4% back on eligible purchases.
- H&M: Receive 12% back on eligible purchases.
- Apple: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases.
- Overstock.com: Receive 4% back on eligible purchases.
- Purple: Receive 8% back on eligible purchases.
- Frye: Receive 15% back on eligible purchases.
- American Eagle: Receive 7% back on eligible purchases.
- KitchenAid: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases.
- Ashley Furniture: Receive 4% back on eligible purchases.
- Dior: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases.
- Hugo Boss: Receive 12% back on eligible purchases.
- Samsung: Receive up to 4% back on eligible purchases.
- Sears: Receive 5% back on eligible purchases.
- Bose: Receive 6% back on eligible purchases.
- GoPro: Receive 6% back on eligible purchases.
- Brookstone: Receive 15% back on eligible purchases.
- Kay Jewelers: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases.
- Fanatics: Receive 8% back on eligible purchases.
- GameStop: Receive up to 4% back on eligible purchases.
- Disney Shop: Receive 8% back on eligible purchases.
- NFL Shop: Receive 8% back on eligible purchases.
- Old Navy: Receive 6% back on eligible purchases.
Which cards are eligible?
All Capital One personal credit cards are eligible for Capital One Offers, including the following:
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
N/A for purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99% - 26.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
0% at the regular transfer APR
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
18.99% - 26.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
A few things to note: Capital One small business cards are not eligible, unfortunately, and the issuer does not publish end dates for any of its offers. However, Capital One small business cardholders can take advantage of Capital One Shopping, which operates similarly.
Capital One Shopping
Cost
Free
How to save
Get a Shopping Credit (which acts like cash back) on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.
How to use it
Download the Capital One Shopping app or install the browser extension.
How to receive your savings
Shopping credits can be used to purchase gift cards.
Terms apply.
Chase Offers
- Office Depot: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases, up to $11. Ends Nov. 29, 2022.
- Casper: Spend over $350 on eligible purchases and get 10% back, up to $65. Ends Nov. 30, 2022.
- Dell: Receive 5% back on eligible purchases, up to $100. Ends Dec. 6, 2022.
- American Eagle: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases, up to $11. Ends Dec. 10, 2022.
- Best Buy: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases, up to $25. Ends Dec. 15, 2022.
- Old Navy: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases, up to $8. Ends Dec. 15, 2022.
- Under Armour: Receive 5% back on eligible purchases, up to $6. Ends Dec. 15, 2022.
- Forever 21: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases, up to $8. Ends Dec. 15, 2022.
- Purple: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases, up to $165. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- GoPro: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases, up to $22. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
- Aeropostale.com: Receive 10% back on eligible purchases, up to $9. Ends Dec. 31, 2022.
Which cards are eligible?
As long as your card is issued in the U.S., all Chase credit cards, both personal and business — as well as debit cards — qualify for Chase Offers, including the following:
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rewards
$50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
18.99% - 25.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Chase Freedom Flex℠
Rewards
5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
17.99% - 26.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Citi Merchant Offers
- Overstock.com: Receive 7% back on eligible purchases. Ends Nov. 30, 2022.
- Sam's Club: Receive 5% back on eligible purchases. Ends Nov. 30, 2022.
- Fanatics: Spend over $100 on eligible purchases and get $15 back. Ends Nov. 30, 2022.
- Hurley.com: Receive 12% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.
- Aeropostale: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.
- Men's Wearhouse: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.
- Under Armour: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.
- H&M: Receive 2% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.
- Urban Outfitters: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.
- Saks Off 5th: Receive 3% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.
- Happiest Baby: Receive 6% back on eligible purchases. Ends Dec. 26, 2022.
- MLB Shop: Spend over $100 on eligible purchases and get $15 back. Ends Dec. 30, 2022.
Which cards are eligible?
While Citi doesn't have a definitive list as to which credit cards qualify for Merchant Offers, most Citi credit cards should, including the following:
Citi Premier® Card
Rewards
3X points per $1 spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, and on hotels and air travel, 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
80,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
5% of each balance transfer, $5 minimum
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Citi® Double Cash Card
Rewards
2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Bottom line
If you find credit card offers for stores you plan to shop from this holiday season, you can add a powerful layer of savings on top of those already deeply discounted Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices. These offers can often be combined with savings from shopping portals and promo codes, as they are delivered in the form of statement credits and bonus points after you make your purchase — with, of course, the exception of Capital One Offers, which functions as its own shopping portal.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
Read more
For rates and fees of The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here.