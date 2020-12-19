These 5 browser extensions automatically apply coupons at checkout or earn you cash back, helping you save hundreds

If you’re looking to save money during the holidays, or any time at all, consider installing a browser extension that can save you hundreds of dollars when you shop.
Browser extensions are often free to use, and you can download and add them to your web browser, like Chrome or Firefox. Plus some even have a mobile app, allowing you to shop however you want and still save. These extensions can do a variety of things, but all have the end goal of saving you money.
Since there are a variety of browser extensions to choose from, we rounded up some of the best ones, so you can try them out and find the right one for you.
Free
Activate cash-back offers and clip digital coupons to get cash back on purchases.
Download the Ibotta app or the browser extension.
Redeem cash back once you reach $20 as a deposit into your bank account, PayPal account or for gift cards.
Terms apply.
Free
Get cash back on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.
Shop on Rakuten.com, the Rakuten app or install the browser extension.
Cash back is awarded every 3 months by check or PayPal payment.
Terms apply.
Free
Get a Shopping Credit (which acts like cash back) on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.
Download the Capital One Shopping app or install the browser extension.
Shopping credits can be used to purchase gift cards.
Terms apply.
Free
Get Honey Gold points on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.
Download the Honey app or install the browser extension.
Redeem Honey Gold points for gift cards.
Terms apply.
Free
Get cash back on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.
Click offers on CouponCabin.com, download the app or install the browser extension.
Redeem cash back once you reach $10 by check, PayPal, Venmo, e-gift card or Chase payments.
Terms apply.
Once you find the browser extension that works best for you, watch your savings add up!