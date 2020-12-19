These 5 browser extensions automatically apply coupons at checkout or earn you cash back, helping you save hundreds

Skip Navigation
These browser extensions automatically apply coupons at checkout, or earn you cash back while online shopping. They may save you hundreds of dollars.

Getty Images

If you’re looking to save money during the holidays, or any time at all, consider installing a browser extension that can save you hundreds of dollars when you shop.

Browser extensions are often free to use, and you can download and add them to your web browser, like Chrome or Firefox. Plus some even have a mobile app, allowing you to shop however you want and still save. These extensions can do a variety of things, but all have the end goal of saving you money.

Here’s what you can expect a browser extension to do:

  1. Scan the web for promo codes, then automatically apply any found when you checkout to see if you qualify for discounts.
  2. Award you cash back for eligible purchases.
  3. Tell you if an item can be found for less on another site.
  4. Aggregate product reviews and weed out those that seem fake, so you can make an educated purchase.
  5. A combination of coupons, cash back, price comparisons and reviews.

Since there are a variety of browser extensions to choose from, we rounded up some of the best ones, so you can try them out and find the right one for you.

Browser extensions that can save you money

Ibotta

  • Cost

    Free

  • How to save

    Activate cash-back offers and clip digital coupons to get cash back on purchases.

  • How to use it

    Download the Ibotta app or the browser extension.

  • How to receive your savings

    Redeem cash back once you reach $20 as a deposit into your bank account, PayPal account or for gift cards.

Terms apply.

Rakuten

  • Cost

    Free

  • How to save

    Get cash back on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.

  • How to use it

    Shop on Rakuten.com, the Rakuten app or install the browser extension.

  • How to receive your savings

    Cash back is awarded every 3 months by check or PayPal payment.

Terms apply.

Capital One Shopping

  • Cost

    Free

  • How to save

    Get a Shopping Credit (which acts like cash back) on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.

  • How to use it

    Download the Capital One Shopping app or install the browser extension.

  • How to receive your savings

    Shopping credits can be used to purchase gift cards.

Terms apply.

Honey

  • Cost

    Free

  • How to save

    Get Honey Gold points on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.

  • How to use it

    Download the Honey app or install the browser extension.

  • How to receive your savings

    Redeem Honey Gold points for gift cards.

Terms apply.

CouponCabin

  • Cost

    Free

  • How to save

    Get cash back on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.

  • How to use it

    Click offers on CouponCabin.com, download the app or install the browser extension.

  • How to receive your savings

    Redeem cash back once you reach $10 by check, PayPal, Venmo, e-gift card or Chase payments.

Terms apply.

Once you find the browser extension that works best for you, watch your savings add up!

Latest