These 5 browser extensions automatically apply coupons at checkout or earn you cash back, helping you save hundreds

If you’re looking to save money during the holidays, or any time at all, consider installing a browser extension that can save you hundreds of dollars when you shop.

Browser extensions are often free to use, and you can download and add them to your web browser, like Chrome or Firefox. Plus some even have a mobile app, allowing you to shop however you want and still save. These extensions can do a variety of things, but all have the end goal of saving you money.

Here’s what you can expect a browser extension to do:

Scan the web for promo codes, then automatically apply any found when you checkout to see if you qualify for discounts. Award you cash back for eligible purchases. Tell you if an item can be found for less on another site. Aggregate product reviews and weed out those that seem fake, so you can make an educated purchase. A combination of coupons, cash back, price comparisons and reviews.

Since there are a variety of browser extensions to choose from, we rounded up some of the best ones, so you can try them out and find the right one for you.