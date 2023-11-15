Here are 11 ways to save on your holiday shopping

Holiday shopping is equal parts exciting and stressful. For many people, that stress isn't just about running around figuring out what gifts to get their loved ones — it's also about making sure their finances don't take a serious hit as a result of increased spending. A survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics for the National Retail Federation in October 2023 found that consumers expect to spend $875 on average for seasonal items this year. The bulk of that — $620 — will be spent on gifts. If you're among the many who will be hitting the stores (whether online or in-person), you may be looking for creative ways to save on your purchases. CNBC Select explains how you can leverage credit cards, shopping portals and other resources to save on holiday shopping, either for immediate savings or in the longer term.

11 ways to save on holiday shopping

Sign up for a new credit card with a big welcome bonus

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 3% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Take advantage of a credit card's introductory APR offer

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Enjoy up to 6 months of complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 1.5% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for the first 15 months or at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer you at any other time. No fee for amounts transferred at the Transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply. Read our Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card review.

While it's best to pay your credit card bill in full each month, if you didn't set aside enough in advance for holiday shopping, a low or 0% intro APR card can help you save money on expensive interest charges. Just be sure to pay off the balance before the end of the intro APR period.

Maximize credit card bonus spending categories

One of the best ways to maximize your holiday spending is to use a credit card that offers bonus points or bonus cash back for purchases in certain categories, such as supermarkets, drugstores or Amazon. Instead of earning 1 point per dollar or 1% cash back on purchases in these categories, you may earn 3x or 4x back, depending on the card. For example, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is ideal for anyone who like to do most of their holiday shopping online. It earns 3% back on U.S. online retail purchases on up to $6,000 in purchases per year (then 1%).

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations , up to $6,000 per year, then 1%, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, from the date of account opening

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Some cards also have rotating quarterly bonus categories where you can receive 5% back on up to $1,500 of spending each quarter. For these cards, you will need to activate the category bonus each quarter. Examples of 5% cash-back cards with rotating bonus categories include: Discover it® Cash Back : Bonus categories for October to December 2023 are Amazon.com and Target.

Bonus categories for October to December 2023 are Amazon.com and Target. Chase Freedom Flex: Bonus categories for October to December 2023 are wholesale clubs, select charities and PayPal.

Discover it® Cash Back Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 17.24% to 28.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good / Excellent

*See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our Discover it® Cash Back review.

Should your purchase not classify under any bonus categories, then use the highest flat-rate rewards card you have. Many cards offer an unlimited 2% or 2x points on all purchases, which eliminates the need to worry about which card is best for which purchase.

Use an online shopping portal

Shopping portals allow you to earn bonus points, miles or cash back at online retailers. These bonus rewards are in addition to anything else you may earn with your credit card. It just takes one extra step to visit the portal's website to click through to be redirected to the retailer's website. Some popular shopping portals include Rakuten for cash back (or American Express Membership Rewards points) and AAdvantage eShopping for American Airlines miles. If you're apt to forget to seek out a portal before doing your online shopping, then you can install a browser extension from your favorite portal. This extension adds a button on your web browser that will prompt you to activate cash back or travel miles to your purchase. Some browser extensions, such as Shop TODAY Savings, even automatically find and apply coupons.

Take advantage of card-linked offers

Many of the major credit card issuers have programs that provide additional savings at select merchants when you link your card to that offer. Typically, these offers are targeted and can be found when you sign into your online account. You will need manually add offers to your card. Then, when you make the purchase at that merchant using the credit card with the offer attached, you receive bonus rewards or a statement credit back to your card. You'll want to be sure to read the fine print for any exclusions and take note of the offer's expiration date. Examples of these programs include: Amex Offers : These are card-linked offers from American Express. Deals typically require you to spend a minimum amount to receive money back, such as "spend $100 or more, get $20 back." Depending on the card, sometimes deals may be in the form of bonus points instead of cash back, such as "spend $100 or more, get 2,000 Membership Rewards points." Less frequently, you may see deals for a percentage off your purchase. These deals may not have a minimum spending requirement, but usually have a maximum cash-back amount, such as "get 8% back on purchases, up to a total of $250."

These are card-linked offers from American Express. Deals typically require you to spend a minimum amount to receive money back, such as "spend $100 or more, get $20 back." Depending on the card, sometimes deals may be in the form of bonus points instead of cash back, such as "spend $100 or more, get 2,000 Membership Rewards points." Less frequently, you may see deals for a percentage off your purchase. These deals may not have a minimum spending requirement, but usually have a maximum cash-back amount, such as "get 8% back on purchases, up to a total of $250." Chase Offers: These are card-linked offers for Chase credit cards. They are frequently percentage deals with a maximum amount of cash back listed in the fine print, though sometimes deals can be a flat amount of cash back, depending on the merchant. Unlike Amex, Chase Offers have not historically provided deals with bonus points.

These are card-linked offers for Chase credit cards. They are frequently percentage deals with a maximum amount of cash back listed in the fine print, though sometimes deals can be a flat amount of cash back, depending on the merchant. Unlike Amex, Chase Offers have not historically provided deals with bonus points. Citi Merchant Offers: Citi is similar to Chase in that its offers include flat-dollar amounts of cash back or a percentage back when you spend a certain amount.

Citi is similar to Chase in that its offers include flat-dollar amounts of cash back or a percentage back when you spend a certain amount. BankAmeriDeals: These are card-linked offers from Bank of America that work similarly to Chase and Citi. The big difference here is that BankAmeriDeals can be added to your credit or debit cards. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

Stack deals whenever possible

You can use a combination of the above methods to save even more. Let's say you're making an online purchase from a retailer that accepts PayPal, so you use your Chase Freedom Flex for 5x points or 5% cash back this quarter. And if you don't currently have that card, then you could open it to earn the current welcome bonus of $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening. If the retailer also has a Chase Offer that you've added to your card, then you'll receive additional cash back as a statement credit. And, before you shop, be sure to access the retailer's website by clicking through a shopping portal for more cash back.

Redeem points or cash back for your purchases

If you already have a rewards credit card with a balance of cash back or flexible points that you can redeem as cash, you may want to consider doing so to save on your holiday shopping. You can typically get more value out of your points by using them for travel — especially on a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred where you can transfer points to travel partners — but, if you have more points than you know what to do with or you just don't travel very often, redeeming rewards to pay for purchases can be a way to save.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs), 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Terms apply. Read our Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card review.

Some credit card programs may also allow you to redeem your rewards for gift cards or even for merchandise, but often you'll get less than 1 cent per point in value for those types of redemptions. Other cards may allow you to "pay with points" directly in-store or while shopping online, but you'll want to make sure you're getting a good value. Using your credit card for the purchase and then redeeming cash back as a statement credit at 1 cent per point is usually the better option if you're going this route.

Use a credit card with built-in shopping protections

When buying expensive items, like electronics or appliances, you may want to consider using a card with shopping protections, such as an extended warranty, purchase protection and return protection. While these benefits seem similar, there are some slight differences between them. Extended warranty coverage can protect you in instances when your item breaks or stops working. While your purchase may come with a warranty from the manufacturer, your credit card can extend that warranty beyond the manufacturer's time. For example, the American Express Gold Card adds an extra year to the original manufacturer's warranty.

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our American Express® Gold Card review.

Purchase protection provides limited-time coverage in case your item is stolen or damaged. And return protection extends the time you have to receive a refund for a purchase or allows for refunds in cases where the merchant won't accept a return. This tip won't save you money immediately, but it can come in handy in the long run. Should your items be lost, damaged or stolen, utilizing these credit card benefits can help you recoup your money or replace your items.

Set price alerts for specific products

If you plan to do most of your holiday shopping online, one of the easiest ways to make sure you're not overpaying for a particular product is to set up an alert so you know when there's a price drop. There are a number of browser extensions that can make price tracking a simple process. For example, if you frequently shop from Amazon, consider using CamelCamelCamel. It monitors prices on millions of products on Amazon and also you to view price history charts to get an idea of price changes over time. PayPal Honey is another option if you'd also like to track prices on other sites.

camelcamelcamel Learn More Cost Free

How to save Get Amazon price drop alerts and monitor price history charts.

How to use it Browse the website and download the Camelizer browser extensions.

How to receive your savings Rewards aren't offered. Terms apply.

Organize a holiday gift exchange and set a price limit

If you have a large family or friend group, holiday shopping can sometimes be more costly than you'd like when you have to purchase a gift for every single person. This is where holiday gift exchanges can come in handy and alleviate some of that pressure. For example, consider doing gift exchanges with friends or coworkers. This way, everyone in the group gets just one gift for one person, which can save you money but still allow you to have an exciting gift-giving experience. You can also set a spending limit for the gifts, which can take away some of the pressure of feeling like you need to get someone a super pricey gift.

Save up for a holiday shopping fund

The earlier you can start saving up cash for holiday shopping, the better. By putting away small, non-intimidating amounts of money throughout the year — think $5 one week, $10 another week — you can give yourself an extra cushion of money to use when buying gifts, and it really adds up. It might be too late to start a holiday savings account this year, but you can make it a point to start one in January for holiday shopping next year. Use any savings method you like, but be sure to put the money into a high-yield savings account — like LendingClub High-Yield Savings or UFB High Yield Savings — so you can grow your savings faster thanks to the higher interest rate the accounts carry.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.50%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

Bottom line

As many consumers plan to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars on winter holiday shopping, it is wise to make a plan to save money in as many ways as you can. While you may first turn to retailer promotions, discounts and coupons, don't forget to think about how savings from using credit cards can be added to the mix. And finally, try not to wait until the last minute to start shopping or you'll run the risk of having to pay extra for expedited shipping and getting stuck with buying super pricey items just so you have a gift to give.

