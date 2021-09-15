Here's how you can make money being 'boring' with your finances

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Headlines today are swamped with new and flashy investments such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), meme stocks and cryptocurrencies. It can be tempting to invest in the latest craze, but it is just as important to have 'boring' investments as well. On July 29, Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC's Mad Money, had a segment at the beginning of his show talking about how boring investments shouldn't be neglected. His example was Carrier Global Corp (CARR), a global manufacturer and leader providing HVAC services, refrigeration and fire and security solutions. An incredibly non-sexy investment has made investors a handsome return on their investment. In the last five years, the stock is up 340% to date. And since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns started, the stock price has risen 34%. Past performance is no indication of future returns, this isn't to say you should invest in CARR, but uncool investments can do very well, too. Cramer's point was this: "You can still make a lot of money by being boring." And this theory can apply across the board to many of your financial decisions. Here are four ways to be boring with your money so you can continue to grow your wealth with ease.

Invest in the S&P 500

Wealthfront Learn More On Wealthfront's secure site Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. $500 minimum deposit for investment accounts

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Wealthfront Automated Investing IRA: Wealthfront Traditional, Roth, SEP and Rollover IRAs Other: Wealthfront 529 College Savings

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash. Additional asset classes to your portfolio include real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks

Educational resources Offers free financial planning for college planning, retirement and homebuying Terms apply.

Use a cash-back credit card and invest your rewards

Citi® Double Cash Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus No current offer

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 13.99% - 23.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

Shop around for better interest rates

Your housing costs are probably the biggest part of your monthly budget and often feel like a burden to pay. But for many, there's a simple and effective way to cut this bill down, and it doesn't involve downsizing your lifestyle. More than a year and a half since the beginning of the pandemic interest rates remain at record lows. For homeowners, now is a great time to refinance their mortgage for a lower rate, and likely a lower monthly payment. However, there are a few points to consider before starting the home refinancing process: Home equity: As home prices continue to surge, more and more homeowners are finding themselves with a strong position in home equity. In order to refinance, the rule of thumb is that you should have at least 20% equity in your home, meaning that you have paid off 20% of your home. However, contact your lender to see what your options are.

As home prices continue to surge, more and more homeowners are finding themselves with a strong position in home equity. In order to refinance, the rule of thumb is that you should have at least 20% equity in your home, meaning that you have paid off 20% of your home. However, contact your lender to see what your options are. Credit score: Be sure that you are monitoring your credit score. If your credit score isn't where you want it to be, work on improving it before refinancing your home to get the best interest rate possible.

Be sure that you are monitoring your credit score. If your credit score isn't where you want it to be, work on improving it before refinancing your home to get the best interest rate possible. Refinancing costs: Refinancing your home isn't free. It will cost roughly between 3-6% of the total loan amount to refinance. In some cases, the costs of refinancing may outweigh the savings, so make sure to run the numbers before you modify your mortgage. However, each lender will charge a different amount, so be sure to shop around to get the best deal. Refinancing your home is a boring, yet effective and simple, way to save money. To get started figuring out whether this makes sense for you, use a home refinancing calculator to help you crunch the numbers. You can take the savings and invest them in the market or use them to pay down your mortgage even quicker.

Reanalyze your bills for potential savings

The most boring method of all these potential money makers is to take a look at your monthly bills and find costs to cut. This is probably the last thing you want to do in your free time, but the effort can really pay off. Here are a few ideas to get started: Analyze your credit card bill: Are you paying for subscriptions services you don't use or need? Are you spending a bit too much on eating out since restaurants have reopened? This is the simplest way to look at a record of your spending, and figure out where to cut back.

Are you paying for subscriptions services you don't use or need? Are you spending a bit too much on eating out since restaurants have reopened? This is the simplest way to look at a record of your spending, and figure out where to cut back. Bank fees: Your financial institution may be charging you overdraft or maintenance fees, eating into your monthly cashflow. If that's the case, consider asking your bank for a one-time refund or even switching banks and getting a no-fee checking account.

Your financial institution may be charging you overdraft or maintenance fees, eating into your monthly cashflow. If that's the case, consider asking your bank for a one-time refund or even switching banks and getting a no-fee checking account. Shop your insurance rates: You are likely paying for various insurance policies, including auto, life, health, cell phone and home/renters. Look into each policy closely to see if you can either trim your coverage, or switch providers for a better rate.

You are likely paying for various insurance policies, including auto, life, health, cell phone and home/renters. Look into each policy closely to see if you can either trim your coverage, or switch providers for a better rate. Cell phone/cable bill: Cable and cell service providers are notorious for raising prices with little to no notice. Consider looking over your bill to see what services you can cut or call your provider to see if there any specials that can lower your monthly cost. Additionally, consider switching providers or in the case of your cable bill, cutting the cord altogether.

Bottom line

It is easy to get caught up in the latest financial craze. But before you consider these investments, know that you can make great returns with very little effort and just a few simple steps. And there are other ways to easily cut down on recurring costs and invest your savings back into the market. While Jim Cramer suggests to invest in boring stocks to give a higher probability of profits, the steps above are simple and effective methods to grow your net worth and get you closer to retirement.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.