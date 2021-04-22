Here are the best subscription trackers to help you stay on top of recurring payments

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

With most Americans spending the last year stuck indoors, many filled their time by signing up for at-home virtual fitness memberships, meal kit deliveries and streaming services. Without a doubt, subscription services like Peloton, Blue Apron and Netflix make our lives easier and more enjoyable.

But these recurring payments that get automatically withdrawn from our bank account each month can add up fast — especially when we forget about canceling that one free trial (or two or three). It's only normal that some subscriptions get forgotten about.

In fact, in a recent survey, Chase found that two-thirds of consumers admit to forgetting about at least one recurring payment they've signed up for in the last year.

Luckily, there are plenty of tools out there that can track recurring payments for you, plus some that will even negotiate bills on your behalf. Signing up for one can help you keep tabs on those unwanted subscriptions that you may no longer need but forgot you were still paying for.

To determine which tools are the best overall, Select reviewed and compared over a dozen mobile apps and websites. While the more robust options offer free versions or free trials, you often have to pay a fee to get the most value out of them. We also included two options from credit card issuers that come at no cost to cardholders and can be a great perk to watch out for when shopping around for your next credit card.

To rank our top selections, we narrowed down the choices by looking for trackers that people can access in a variety of different ways, whether it be by texting with a third-party service, using an app or getting notifications from their credit card issuer. We compared their pricing, features, availability and ease-of-use.

Below, we review the top five subscription trackers. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best subscription trackers.)