The 5 best credit cards for gamers and their everyday spending

While streaming services have been a big category for spending during these last few months of quarantine, many Americans have turned to their credit cards to earn rewards for their at-home entertainment. Credit card issuers took notice and began offering limited-time bonus rewards on groceries, takeout and streaming subscriptions. Luckily for gamers, some issuers even classify purchases for video game services under their streaming bonus category. An example is Chase, which lists Google Play under its streaming services. Whether you like to buy video games via streaming, online or in store, you can use a credit card to earn rewards on both your everyday spending and your gaming purchases. CNBC Select took a look at some of the best credit cards for gamers and narrowed down our top five picks based on how they reward your gaming spend while also being applicable to the other costs in your life. Below are our top five credit cards for gamers.

Best credit cards for gamers

1. Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card

Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card Learn More Information about the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $50 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 14.24% to 22.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

No Prime membership required

$50 Amazon gift card upon approval, with no spending requirements

3% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons The 3% back on groceries only applies to groceries bought on Amazon or at Whole Foods Market Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $409

$409 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,845 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

The Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card lets you earn rewards on everything you buy from Amazon.com. Given the wide selection of video games, consoles and accessories available on Amazon to buy, this card is a smart choice to keep up with your gaming while also earning rewards points on any of your other expenses. You earn 3% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market, 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% on all other purchases. And if you are an Amazon Prime member, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card offers 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market. Prime currently costs $119 for an annual membership or $12.99 per month. To redeem rewards on the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card, you can use Shop with Points to pay for part or all of your purchases at Amazon.com. You can also redeem your points for cash back, gift cards and travel. Like most cards, the redemption rates vary based on how you redeem your rewards. The card has no annual fee, nor foreign transaction fees. New cardholders receive a $50 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval for the credit card.

2. Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa Card

Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card Learn More Information about the Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication. Rewards 1.5% cash rewards on every purchase

Welcome bonus $150 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR 14.49% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days, then 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Use your Wells Fargo Debit or ATM card to redeem rewards for cash at Wells Fargo ATMs ($20 increments)

Long intro 0% APR period for purchases and balance transfers

Generous welcome bonus Cons Below average 1.5% cash back

3% fee charged on foreign transactions Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $482

$482 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,809 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus and assumes you use eligible mobile wallets for 75% of purchases your first year. Learn More View More

The Wells Fargo Cash Wise Visa® Card stands out for gamers because of the cash rewards cardholders earn while playing on their mobile phones. New cardholders earn unlimited 1.5% cash rewards on everyday purchases, but 1.8% cash rewards on purchases made using mobile payments. These mobile payments can be made on a digital wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay during the first 12 months. You can also receive bonus rewards and deals at stores like Walmart.com when you shop online through the card's Earn More Mall®. You can track your cash rewards using Wells Fargo's online tool at GoFarRewards.wf.com. Redeem your cash back through ATM or direct deposit into your Wells Fargo savings or checking account. The card comes with no annual fee, and new cardholders receive a $150 cash rewards bonus when they spend $500 in purchases in the first three months. If you're looking to purchase a new video game or transfer your balance from other credit cards onto one, know that there is also a low introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months (after, 14.49% to 24.99% variable APR).

3. PlayStation Visa Credit Card

PlayStation® Visa® Credit Card Learn More Information about the PlayStation® Visa® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X points at the PlayStation™ Store and on purchases of PlayStation and Sony products at authorized retailers with purchase confirmation; 3X points on cell phone bill payments; 1X point on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 50% back as a statement credit off of a new PlayStation®Plus 12-month subscription when you spend $3,000 on card within one year of credit anniversary date; receive a $50 PlayStation™Store Code when you open and use the PlayStation® Card within 60 days of account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 13.99%, 19.99% or 22.74% variable APR for purchases; 26.99% APR for balance transfers

Balance transfer fee $10 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed N/A Pros No annual fee

$50 PlayStation™Store Code when use card within first 60 days

5X points on PlayStation and Sony video game purchases

3X points on cell phone payments and 1X point on all other purchases Cons The 5X points only applies to purchases of PlayStation and Sony products

$10 or 5% balance transfer fee

3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Learn More View More

PlayStation® loyalists should consider getting the PlayStation® Visa® Credit Card. The beauty of this co-branded credit card is that not only do you can earn points for your purchases of PlayStation and Sony products, but also for your cell phone bills and everywhere else Visa is accepted. Avid gamers earn 5X points at the PlayStation™ Store and on purchases of PlayStation and Sony products at authorized retailers with purchase confirmation, 3X points on their cell phone bill payments and 1X point on all other purchases accepting Visa. There is no annual fee, and new PlayStation Visa Credit cardholders can earn 50% back as a statement credit towards a new PlayStation®Plus 12-month subscription when they spend $3,000 on their card within one year of their credit anniversary date. When you use the PlayStation credit card within the first 60 days, you'll also receive a a $50 PlayStation™Store Code for purchases. This card is really only worth it if you stick to PlayStation; otherwise, consider one of the other cards if you switch up between PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, etc.

4. Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $150 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open

Regular APR 15.49% to 25.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 3% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases and 2% at grocery stores

Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums

Competitive special financing offer on both new purchases and balance transfers

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons 3% fee for promotional balance transfer offers

Only consumers with good to excellent credit typically qualify Estimated cash back earned after 1 year: $496

$496 Estimated cash back earned after 5 years: $1,882 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card made our ranking of the best credit cards for entertainment spending (along with its counterpart, the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card) because of its focus on entertainment. The Capital One SavorOne card is great for gamers because it offers unlimited 3% cash back on dining and entertainment — which includes video rental purchases. You also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores (excluding Walmart and Target) and 1% on all other purchases. You can redeem your cash back for any amount as a statement credit, gift card or at Amazon.com. The card does not have an annual fee, and new cardholders have the opportunity to earn a one-time $150 cash bonus if they spend $500 on purchases within the first three months. For any new purchases you make on the card, there is a 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 15 months (after, 15.49% to 25.49% variable APR).

5. Target RedCard

Target RedCard™ Learn More Information about the Target RedCard™ has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% discount at checkout on most purchases in-store and at Target.com

Welcome bonus No current offer

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.90% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee N/A

Credit needed N/A See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Instant 5% discount at checkout

Free two-day shipping on most items

Extra 30 days for returns Cons Card can only be used in-store at Target or at Target.com

High 22.90% variable APR CNBC Select didn't calculate estimated rewards for store cards. Learn More View More

The Target RedCard™ may be a store credit card, but it's worthwhile if you frequently shop at Target for its wide variety of games and consoles — or just about anything else. Just make sure you pay off your balance in full at the end of the month so to avoid racking up its high interest rate of 24.40% variable APR. Target RedCard holders receive a 5% discount at checkout on most purchases in-store and at Target.com. You don't accrue points like other rewards and cash-back credit cards, but it's easy to redeem your discount. There are additional perks for members as well, such as free two-day shipping on eligible orders, additional 30 days for returns and exchanges and cardholder exclusives like receiving a 10% off coupon every account anniversary year when you opt in to Target marketing emails. The RedCard comes with no annual fee and can only be used on purchases at Target and Target.com.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.