51% of Americans are planning to eat out less in 2020—here's how to save money without cutting costs

January is a popular time to make New Year's resolutions, and nearly half of Americans (44%) have financial goals for 2020, according to a new CreditWise from Capital One Financial Milestones survey. Of those surveyed who have a financial resolution, 71% are planning to save more money and 34% are planning to pay off debt. To save more money, half (51%) of respondents are planning to eat out less, cancel unnecessary subscriptions (47%) and cable (40%) and pack their lunch (21%). However, there's a way to save money on these expenses without skipping takeout from your favorite restaurant or denying yourself the pleasure of watching the latest Netflix series: pay with a credit card. The best credit cards can save you hundreds on dining out and restaurants, streaming subscriptions, groceries and other common spending categories. Below, CNBC Select explains how a credit card can help you save money, so you don't have to cut back on the things you enjoy.

How to save money by using a credit card

A credit card is a great asset that lets you earn rewards on all your spending. The average American can earn over $2,000 in rewards by using a credit card for everyday purchases such as food, gas, groceries and entertainment. CNBC Select used a sample annual budget of approximately $21,852, provided by location intelligence firm Esri. This budget breaks down common spending categories, including groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961), which we used to calculate roughly how much money you can save over the course of a year and five years by using a credit card. We looked at the categories Americans said they plan on cutting back on during 2020 (restaurants and subscriptions/entertainment) and chose the best credit cards that can earn you substantial cash back or rewards. The best part is that you don't have to limit when you dine out, how many subscriptions you have or cancel cable to earn these rewards — simply put those charges on a credit card and see the rewards add up. Of course, in order to reap the most rewards, always pay your bill on time and in full. Plus avoid overspending just to earn rewards since any cash back, points or miles you earn will be negated by the amount you owe in interest and fees. Here are some of the best credit cards for dining out, subscriptions and entertainment.

Restaurants

American Express® Gold Card Apply Now Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then it drops to 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See rates and fees

Balance transfer fee See rates and fees

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong rewards program with 4X points earned on dining worldwide and 3X points earned on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com

Up to $100 credit in airline fees, up to $120 in dining credits at participating partners and up to $100 hotel credit

35,000 Membership Rewards® points welcome bonus after you spend $4,000 within first 3 months

Baggage insurance plan covers up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and up to $500 for checked baggage that is damaged, lost or stolen

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No introductory APR period

$250 annual fee

American Express isn’t as widely accepted as Visa or Mastercard

This is a charge card, which means you have to pay off your balance in full each billing cycle Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $806

$806 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,631 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus read more Apply Now On American Express's secure website.

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95, waived the first year

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers

Regular APR 16.24% to 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Unlimited 4% cash back on entertainment purchases

8% cash back on all Vivid Seats ticket purchases through May 31, 2020

Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee after the first year

Cable, digital streaming and membership services are excluded from the 4% cash-back rate

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $766

$766 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,251 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus read more Learn More Information about the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Streaming subscriptions

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Apply Now Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases

Welcome bonus $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first 3 months

Annual fee $95

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 14.49% to 25.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros High 6% cash back at U.S. supermarket spending (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)

Unlimited 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

Unlimited 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit

A year of no interest on new purchases and balance transfers Cons $95 annual fee

2.7% fee on purchases made abroad Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $680

$680 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,401 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus read more Apply Now On American Express's Secure Site

Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card Learn More Rewards 3X points on dining out and ordering in; gas, rideshares and transit; flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals; and popular streaming services. 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 15.49% to 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer, with a minimum of $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers

No blackout dates on air travel when redeemed through Go Far Rewards Cons Minimum reward redemption amount of 2,500 points

Balance transfers incur a 3% fee ($5 minimum) Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $572

$572 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,059 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus read more Learn More Information about the Wells Fargo Propel American Express® Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Entertainment

U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® Learn More Rewards 5% cash back on two categories you choose quarterly (on your first $2,000 in combined eligible net purchases each quarter, then 1%); 2% cash back on one everyday category; 1% cash back on everything else

Welcome bonus $150 after you spend $500 within the first 90 days of account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers

Regular APR 15.49% to 24.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 3%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee 2% to 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

High 5% cash back on select entertainment purchases, when you activate bonus categories

Low spending required to earn a good welcome bonus Cons 5% cash back is limited to $2,000 in combined purchases each quarter

Activation is required to earn 5% cash back

2% to 3% foreign transaction fee Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $562

$562 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,212 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus read more Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Cash+™ Visa Signature® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Rewards 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $150 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open

Regular APR 15.74% to 25.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 3% cash back on dining and entertainment purchases and 2% at grocery stores

Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums

Competitive special financing offer on both new purchases and balance transfers

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons 3% fee for promotional balance transfer offers

Only consumers with good to excellent credit typically qualify Estimated cash back earned after 1 year: $550

$550 Estimated cash back earned after 5 years: $2,152 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus read more Learn More Information about the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed 234 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2018 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $21,852 in retail spending. This budget is comprised of the most common spending categories, including groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits. For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, please click here. For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, please click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.