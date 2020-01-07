51% of Americans are planning to eat out less in 2020—here's how to save money without cutting costs

January is a popular time to make New Year's resolutions, and nearly half of Americans (44%) have financial goals for 2020, according to a new CreditWise from Capital One Financial Milestones survey. Of those surveyed who have a financial resolution, 71% are planning to save more money and 34% are planning to pay off debt.
To save more money, half (51%) of respondents are planning to eat out less, cancel unnecessary subscriptions (47%) and cable (40%) and pack their lunch (21%).
However, there's a way to save money on these expenses without skipping takeout from your favorite restaurant or denying yourself the pleasure of watching the latest Netflix series: pay with a credit card. The best credit cards can save you hundreds on dining out and restaurants, streaming subscriptions, groceries and other common spending categories.
Below, CNBC Select explains how a credit card can help you save money, so you don't have to cut back on the things you enjoy.
A credit card is a great asset that lets you earn rewards on all your spending. The average American can earn over $2,000 in rewards by using a credit card for everyday purchases such as food, gas, groceries and entertainment.
CNBC Select used a sample annual budget of approximately $21,852, provided by location intelligence firm Esri. This budget breaks down common spending categories, including groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961), which we used to calculate roughly how much money you can save over the course of a year and five years by using a credit card.
We looked at the categories Americans said they plan on cutting back on during 2020 (restaurants and subscriptions/entertainment) and chose the best credit cards that can earn you substantial cash back or rewards. The best part is that you don't have to limit when you dine out, how many subscriptions you have or cancel cable to earn these rewards — simply put those charges on a credit card and see the rewards add up.
Of course, in order to reap the most rewards, always pay your bill on time and in full. Plus avoid overspending just to earn rewards since any cash back, points or miles you earn will be negated by the amount you owe in interest and fees.
Here are some of the best credit cards for dining out, subscriptions and entertainment.
4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then it drops to 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$250
Not applicable
See rates and fees
See rates and fees
None
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
$95, waived the first year
0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers
16.24% to 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases
$250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first 3 months
$95
0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
14.49% to 25.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3%, $5 minimum
2.7%
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus
3X points on dining out and ordering in; gas, rideshares and transit; flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals; and popular streaming services. 1X points on all other purchases
20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
$0
0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
15.49% to 27.49% variable
Introductory fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening. After that, up to 5% for each balance transfer, with a minimum of $5
None
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
5% cash back on two categories you choose quarterly (on your first $2,000 in combined eligible net purchases each quarter, then 1%); 2% cash back on one everyday category; 1% cash back on everything else
$150 after you spend $500 within the first 90 days of account opening
$0
0% APR for the first 12 billing cycles on balance transfers
15.49% to 24.99% variable
3%, minimum $5
2% to 3%
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Earn a one-time $150 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open
15.74% to 25.74% variable
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed 234 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.
CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2018 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here.
Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $21,852 in retail spending. This budget is comprised of the most common spending categories, including groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses.
CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee.
While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.
For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, please click here.
For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, please click here.