Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
2 in 5 Americans say inflation will change their holiday shopping habits this year — here's how to save money
A recent survey revealed the steps shoppers will take to save money this holiday season.
While there are still a few months to go before the start of the 2022 holiday season, that hasn't stopped some consumers from thinking about getting a jump-start on holiday shopping. On top of the usual stress related to snagging the perfect presents for loved ones, a recent rise in the cost of everyday items has many would-be shoppers rethinking their holiday spending strategies — and how much they can really afford to spend on gifts.
According to a recent survey conducted by Bankrate, two out of five (40%) survey respondents said inflation will change the way they shop for the holidays this year.
Recent results from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index Summary also showed the food at home index, which reflects how much you'll pay for grocery items, had increased 13.5% over the past year. A rise in grocery store prices could also mean holiday dinner items are more expensive this year than they were last year. The price of apparel, often a popular choice for holiday gift giving, has also gone up 5.2% year over year.
With that in mind, it makes sense that 84% of holiday shoppers questioned in the Bankrate survey said they would try to save money this year, with 40% saying they'd be buying fewer items, 21% saying they'd be purchasing gifts from cheaper brands and 41% saying they'd be seeking out coupons, sales and other discounts. 17% of holiday shoppers said they'd be making more DIY gifts, while another 11% said they'd be giving used or secondhand items as presents. 17% of respondents said they'd be using credit card rewards to help offset costs, while 27% said they'd be starting their shopping sooner than in previous years.
Below, Select offers some quick tips that could help you save some money if you're worried about stretching your budget for holiday shopping this year.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.
Create a sinking fund for holiday shopping
With the holiday season just a few months away, it's not too late to start rounding up some extra cash to put toward your purchases. A sinking fund is an amount of money you can set aside for a specific purpose, such as paying for a vacation or, in this case, shopping for holiday gifts.
A sinking fund can help you avoid having to raid your other savings accounts to pay for holiday-related expenses. Make your contribution goals feel attainable by choosing a smaller amount of money to transfer into your sinking fund each week. If, for instance, you put start putting aside $20 each week to purchase holiday gifts right now, by December you will have saved up $240. Depending on how much shopping you need to do, $240 may seem like a drop in the bucket, but a little can still go a long way.
It's a good idea to transfer any holiday shopping cash into a high-yield savings account, as they tend to pay significantly higher amounts of interest — granted, you won't earn hundreds of dollars a month in interest, but you'll still earn more than you would with a traditional savings account.
Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers a high-yield savings account that doesn't charge any monthly fees, excessive transaction fees or overdraft fees. While there's no minimum deposit needed to open the account, you will need a balance of at least $1 to start earning interest.
Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
1.90%
Minimum balance
None to open; $1 to earn interest
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fees
N/A
Offer checking account?
No
Offer ATM card?
No
Terms apply.
Select also ranked SoFi Checking and Savings as the best high-yield savings account with a welcome bonus. Once you set up and start making direct deposits, you'll be able to earn anywhere from $50 to $300, depending on the amounts of the direct deposits made within a 30-day period. That extra cash could also be used to help cover holiday shopping costs this year.
SoFi Checking and Savings
Monthly maintenance fee
$0
Minimum deposit to open
$0
Minimum balance
None
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
Members with direct deposit earn 1.80% APY. Members without direct deposit will earn 1.00% APY.
Free ATM network
55,000+ fee-free ATMs within the Allpoint® Network
ATM fee reimbursement
None
Overdraft fee
No-Fee Overdraft Coverage is available; however, SoFi requires $1,000 of monthly direct deposit inflows to unlock it
Mobile check deposit
Yes
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- No minimum deposit to open an account
- 1.80% APY with direct deposit
- 2-day-early-paycheck automatically when you set up direct deposit
- Save your change automatically with Roundups and set savings goals with Vaults
- Get up to 15% cash back at local establishments
- No foreign transaction fees
Cons
- No reimbursement for out-of-network ATM fees
- Not a standalone checking or savings account
Try reward stacking to earn as much cash back as possible
Reward stacking is when you combine several shopping rewards programs to maximize the discounts, points and cash back you can receive on a single purchase. For example, if you were to buy a gift online using a credit card that allows you to earn cash back while also using a browser extension such as Rakuten so you can earn cash back there as well.
There are many reward shopping services and credit cards out there that can help you earn as many rewards and as much cash back as possible. Rakuten is a popular option since it's easy to use — just add it to your browser and click the "activate" button when you're on an eligible website. There are hundreds of retailers that participate, and from time to time, the cash-back percentage for different retailers may increase or even double, giving you an opportunity to earn even more in cash back for items you were going to purchase anyway.
Rakuten
Cost
Free
How to save
Get cash back on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.
How to use it
Shop on Rakuten.com, the Rakuten app or install the browser extension.
How to receive your savings
Cash back is awarded every 3 months by check or PayPal payment.
Terms apply.
When it comes to credit cards, the Citi® Double Cash Card gives you 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill. The card has no annual fee and offers an introductory APR offer, giving you purchasing flexibility.
Alternatively, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express lets you earn cashback in several categories, including 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year; then 1% cash back), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit and 1% cash back for everything else. Note that the cashback can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Citi® Double Cash Card
Rewards
2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill
Welcome bonus
For a limited time, earn $200 cash back after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening.
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases
Regular APR
16.99% - 26.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Rewards
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Welcome bonus
Earn a $350 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 6 months.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers from the date of account opening
Regular APR
16.99% - 27.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
2.7%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
Don't wait until the last minute
Planning your purchases ahead of time can help you figure out a solid estimate as to how much money you're really going to spend for the holidays. Doing this can also help you to pinpoint how much money you should have in your sinking fund so you can create a specific goal to work toward.
Furthermore, if you wait until the last minute to start shopping, you run the risk of having to pay extra for expedited shipping and getting stuck with buying super pricey items just so you have a gift to give.
Start by jotting down a list of everyone you need to buy a gift for and some potential ideas for each person — and don't forget to include any holiday decor or other items you might need. That way, you can start keeping track of prices early so you can hit the buy button when you know the product you want is on sale or there's some other money-saving offer you can take advantage of.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
Read more
- Members of Congress have been trading stocks for years — soon, 2 new ETFs will let you follow alongBrett Holzhauer
- These are the 6 expenses money experts are cutting back on during inflationElizabeth Gravier
- Mortgage rates will likely rise after Fed action, but experts say housing prices could soon dropBrett Holzhauer