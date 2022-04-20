How using a cash-back credit card can fight against inflation

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

The subject of inflation has been making headlines for months, and for good reason — according to a recent report by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index has risen 8.5%, which measures the cost of everyday goods like rent, gasoline, food, medical care, energy and other essential items. Discussions regarding inflation are often met with few solutions for consumers other than to simply cut back on spending. While it's recommended that you work with a budget and do your best to live below your means, there's only so much trimming back you can really do. Thankfully, there's an easy way to help your budget fight back against rising costs: earning a portion of your purchases back with a cash-back credit card. Below, Select details how these types of credit cards can work against inflation, plus a few factors to consider when choosing one that best suits your financial needs.

How cash-back credit cards fight against inflation

Cash-back credit cards operate with the simple premise of rewarding you with a certain amount of money returned to your pocket based on how much you spend on purchases. This happens in one of two ways, either via a flat-rate or through category-based spending. If you were to choose a flat-rate cash-back credit card such as the Citi® Double Cash Card, you'd earn a specified flat-rate back on all your purchases. In this case, the card gives you 2% cash back, which breaks down to 1% back on all eligible purchases plus an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill. If you decide you want to maximize your spending across multiple categories, consider a cash-back card such as the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, which earns 5% cash back on travel-related spending booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal, 3% cash back when you spend at drugstores or restaurants — including dining via takeout or certain delivery services — and 1.5% on all other purchases. So, how much could you earn with each type of cash-back credit card? Select calculated the amount of cash the average American consumer could earn back in credit card rewards based on their annual spending. We worked with the location intelligence firm Esri, which provided us with a sample annual spending budget of $22,126. With a flat-rate 2% cash-back card, you could end up with about $444 in cash back in a year, while using a card that operates on category-based spending would make this figure vary based on how much you actually spent. Whichever way you go, you can put your cash back to work in a myriad of ways. Whether you want to pay off some debt, invest in your retirement, save up for a new home or prefer to have a bit of a cushion in your monthly budget, every dollar helps during these inflationary times.

What to consider when selecting a cash-back card

Are you open to paying an annual fee? Just because a cash-back credit card has an annual fee doesn't mean you should look away, although many of them don't. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, for instance, carries a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), but between its many perks, robust spending categories and lucrative $300 welcome offer, the fee might be worth it depending on what you're looking for. Just make sure the features and benefits of the cash-back card you select outweigh the annual fee.

Bottom line

Cash-back credit cards provide a great value to consumers, as long as they're used responsibly. And as Americans' wallets continue to get squeezed by the rising costs of inflation, saving a little on each of your purchases by using the right rewards credit card can make a big difference. Before you start using a new cash-back credit card, also consider making larger moves like trimming your expenses, renegotiating your rent or asking for a raise to help fight the increased cost of living. By taking care of these types of financial wins, you'll be in a better position to maximize your savings on your everyday purchases. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

