3 tips to consider when buying essential items during high inflation, according to experts

With the high cost of living these days, Americans have shifted their spending habits to focus on buying only what they need. While things such as gas, groceries and toiletries are considered to be necessary purchases, the next question becomes, what is the best way to pay for them? In today's economic climate, especially now that most things are more expensive than usual, is it better to use cash, credit or debit to fund your everyday essentials? Here's what the experts have to say.

Avoid taking on debt to pay for essentials

Limit your spending by using cash

Consumers who can't pay their credit card balance in full or who want to steer clear of buy now, pay later loans may want to opt for using cash instead for everyday essentials. "Unlike credit cards that come with higher monetary limits, most consumers carry a limited amount of cash on them, making it easier to stick to their budget," Griffin says. "Carrying cash can help consumers limit their purchases to the essentials on their list, and eliminate overspending and taking on more debt." In a similar vein, you can use a debit card. Though you aren't physically limited to what's in your wallet with a debit card, you are limited to what's in your checking account. Since the money comes right out, you don't have to worry about coming too close to your credit limit or being charged interest — this is assuming you don't overdraft. Consider using a debit card that offers rewards, such as the Discover Cashback Debit Account, which offers cardholders 1% cash back on up to $3,000 in monthly debit card purchases. Those who take full advantage of these rewards can earn up to $30 cash back per month and $360 annually.

In some cases, a credit card can be a helpful tool

The caveat to the above advice is if you actually can afford (and plan to) pay off your credit card balance on a monthly basis, in that case, using credit can be beneficial when shopping for essentials. Thanks to credit card rewards programs that offer cash back or points and miles with every purchase, cardholders can stretch their money a little further, Griffin explains. For instance, you can use cash-back credit cards to pay your bill when you redeem the rewards as a statement credit. Consider the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card — which offers unlimited 2% cash rewards on all eligible purchases — and your cash rewards can be redeemed as a statement credit, through a Wells Fargo ATM by using a Wells Fargo debit or ATM card, as a direct deposit into a Wells Fargo savings or checking account or as a paper check. The no-annual-fee card also offers new cardholders a welcome bonus of $200 worth of cash rewards after they spend $1,000 within the first three months of account opening.

Bottom line

If you're not able to pay off a credit card bill in full each month, it's better to use cash or a debit card to fund your everyday essentials. Otherwise, using a credit card that offers cash-back or rewards points can actually help you maximize your spending in the long run. At the end of the day, it's important to remember that every consumer is different. A payment method that might be right for your friend or family member may not be what's best for you. At the very least, McClary recommends having a spending plan based on your current financial situation to help cover the basics. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

