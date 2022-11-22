Shopping this holiday season is more expensive: Here's how to save money on gifts

Due to predictions of a recession in the upcoming months and stubbornly high inflation, holiday shopping might look a little different this year. Consumers have started to shop earlier and the majority are expecting higher prices. Shoppers' expectations about higher prices are justified: By analyzing prices across 100 million products in online stores between 2021 and 2022, a new report from PayPal's Honey found that consumers will face higher costs in common gift categories this year. Prices of electronics and toys are up 11%, and jewelry is up a whopping 31%. Below, Select looks at what consumers can do this holiday season to find deals and save money on gifts for loved ones and family members, whether that's by using price match or signing up for a coupon service.

Scouring deals

Even though prices on many gifts may be higher this year, retailers stuck with excess inventory from 2021 are launching sales in order to offload their surplus of items. This means that consumers looking to save money can do so by starting to shop early during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and by keeping an eye on deals as the holidays get closer. As for Black Friday, Select is highlighting some of the best deals you'll find at retailers, whether it's a general round-up or for your favorite merchants like Target or Best Buy.

Take advantage of price matching

This holiday season, some retailers are offering price matches for a limited time. With price matching, retailers offer to match prices on identical items found at other retailers. Between October 6 and December 24, Target will price match goods purchased online or in-store. In order to receive the price match, you'll need to provide proof of a lower price by showing the original ad or the retailer's website. Walmart also has a price matching policy that's offered all-year around. This is applicable to items purchased online or in-store.

Use coupons and shopping portals

While receiving coupons in the mail may seem antiquated, consumers can still easily get access to promotions, discounts and coupons online. With services like Ibotta, Honey and Capital One Shopping, you simply have to download a browser extension in order to start saving money on your purchases. Honey is known for automatically providing consumers with promo codes and discounts at retailers across the internet. You just have to download the browser extension and when you're about to checkout on a retailer's website, Honey will scan for and apply any applicable discount codes. It also has a feature known as 'droplist' which consumers can use to set up price alerts on items at select retailers. Ibotta may be a good choice if you're interested in earning cash-back on everyday purchases, like groceries, too. Ibotta can be used to earn cash-back at select online and in-store retailers and can be linked to select loyalty programs. And once you earn $20 in cash back, you can redeem it as a direct deposit into your bank account, through PayPal or for gift cards.

Ibotta Learn More On Ibotta's secure site Cost Free

Cash back Yes

Coupon codes Yes

Price comparison Yes

Mobile app Yes

Works with in-store purchases Yes

Welcome bonus Earn $15 after you spend $50 shopping with Ibotta.

How to redeem your savings Redeem cash back once you reach $20 as a deposit into your bank account, PayPal account or for gift cards. See our methodology, terms apply. Pros New users can earn a $50 welcome bonus

Offers at over 300 participating retailers

You can activate savings, then shop and save on in-store purchases Cons You can only redeem cash back after you reach $20 Learn More View More

Capital One Shopping is another shopping browser extension which offers features like coupon codes scanning, price comparison and rewards. It's available as both an app and a web browser extension, and you don't need to be a Capital One account holder to sign-up. Like Honey, Capital One will scan your shopping cart at an online retailer to determine if there any applicable coupon codes. It also has a price comparison feature, so you can see how the price of goods stacks up at different retailers. Plus, you may earn rewards through Capital One Shopping which you can redeem for gift cards at a variety of retailers.

Capital One Shopping Learn More Cost Free

How to save Get a Shopping Credit (which acts like cash back) on eligible purchases, automatic coupons and price comparisons.

How to use it Download the Capital One Shopping app or install the browser extension.

How to receive your savings Shopping credits can be used to purchase gift cards. Terms apply.

Use the right credit card

No matter where you're shopping this holiday season, you'll want to have a credit card that earns you travel rewards or cash back for your spending. To earn even more rewards, consider using a card that earns bonus rewards at your preferred retailer or sign up for a new card that has a sizeable welcome bonus. The Citi Premier® Card currently has an 80,000-point welcome bonus which you'll earn after spending $4,000 in the first three months of card membership. That welcome bonus is worth $800 in cash-back or gift cards and potentially much more if you transfer your points to one of Citi's travel partners.

Citi Premier® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards 3X points per $1 spent at restaurants, supermarkets, gas stations, and on hotels and air travel, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 80,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.74% - 27.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5% of each balance transfer, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply.

If you're an avid shopper at Amazon and already have a Prime membership, you may consider getting the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. Cardholders earn 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market purchases. Plus, the current welcome bonus is a $150 Amazon.com gift card upon approval.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Learn More On Amazon's secure site Rewards 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $100 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.24% to 25.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

