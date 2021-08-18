Save up to 40% on Amazon by using just one Amex Membership Reward point

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Before you submit your next order to Amazon, you can save big by using your American Express Membership Rewards points. Through Oct. 31, targeted Amazon customers will receive either 20% or 40% off their next order, up to $40. All you need to do is redeem one Membership Rewards point to earn the deep discount. Here's what you need to know about this great offer, and how to maximize it.

Use Amex points on Amazon

American Express offers the option to use Membership Rewards points to cover the entire cost of an Amazon purchase. Unfortunately, this is not a great option as the value of your points is 0.7 cents per point, much less than what you can redeem for when used for travel. But with this promotional offer, one point can be worth up to $40. To see if you are targeted for the offer, simply click this link here. You'll also need to make sure you connect your Amex account to your Amazon account to be eligible to shop with your points. If you are targeted, the steps forward are simple: Once you go to checkout, you will be asked to use Membership Rewards points.

In the box, type in "0.01". You should then see a line item in your checkout box that reads "Amex Membership Rewards - 40% off". It's important that you redeem just one Amex point with this offer — using more than that will mean you're getting a poor value for your points. There are several terms to keep in mind: This offer that will end Oct. 31, 2021 or by the time at which 26,666 customers have redeemed the offer

Not all Amazon accounts are targeted for this offer

Offer only applies to products shipped and sold by Amazon.com

Offer does not apply to purchase of digital content

This promotion is available only to Amazon.com customers with an eligible Membership Rewards points card issued in United States This is not the first time Amazon has run this promotion, and likely won't be the last. If you aren't earning American Express Membership Rewards points, there are plenty of redemption ideas to keep in mind other than your next Amazon order.

How to redeem Amex Membership Rewards

Membership Rewards are some of the most sought after points in the credit card rewards space because of their multiple uses. When you earn Amex Membership Rewards points, you can: Transfer the points to various airline and hotel loyalty programs. This is generally regarded as the most valuable way to use Amex points.

Use the points to book travel directly through AmexTravel.com

You can cover your charges directly on your statement

Pay with points at checkout of major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart

Redeem for gift cards

Purchase merchandise through American Express Each of these redemptions will net you a different value for your points. While using your Amex points for less valuable redemptions isn't the end of the world, like statement credits and purchasing merchandise through Amex, it is important to understand how much value you get for every dollar you spend. If your net value of points redeemed is on the lower end (less than 1 cent per point), you would be better off with a cash-back credit card like the Citi® Double Cash Card.

How to earn Amex Membership Rewards

