What is the Amex Trifecta — and is it the right choice for you?

The right credit card can unlock a world of rewards, perks and benefits to help you reach your financial goals. But if you're ready to take your credit card game to the next level, you should consider picking a combination of cards that complement each other. While you can build a combo of cards from different issuers, sticking with one allows you to keep all your spending within the same rewards eco-system and makes it easier to save points for redemption. The Amex Trifecta is one of the most well-known credit card combinations, allowing cardholders to rack up American Express Membership Rewards points and take advantage of luxury perks. Below, CNBC Select explains which cards make up the Amex Trifecta and how you can make the most of it.

Which cards comprise the Amex Trifecta?

American Express® Gold Card

Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months of card membership

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Our top pick for the best rewards card, the Amex Gold rewards your food purchases — whether you're eating at home or dining out. The card earns 4X points at restaurants and 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X). Additionally, cardholders get 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on Amextravel.com. These high rewards rates, along with additional benefits, can make it easy to offset the card's $250 annual fee. The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good

The American Express Platinum is among CNBC Select's picks for the best travel card, thanks to its worldwide lounge access perks. As for the rewards, this premium card offers 5X points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel (up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year). You'll also earn 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel. On top of that, the Amex Platinum comes with numerous statement credits worth over $1,500 when fully maximized, which can help justify the high annual fee ($695). You'll also get complimentary elite status in certain travel programs like Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors. The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

Rewards Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1% cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

Regular APR 18.24% - 26.24% variable; APRs will not exceed 29.99%

Balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent

The Blue Business Plus is a business credit card that can help you make the most of your spending. It earns 2X points on everyday business purchases, up to $50,000 per year (and 1X points after that). With the double earning rate on all purchases, this card's role in the Trifecta is to ensure you get more than 1X points on everything you buy. If you're worried you can't qualify for this card because you don't own a business, don't give up hope quite yet. In reality, card issuers usually don't have strict requirements when it comes to defining a business. You can apply for a business credit card if you freelance, have rental properties or a side hustle in addition to your main job — and possibly get approved.

You can swap cards in the combination This is just one of the potential combinations for the Amex Trifecta. You can tailor it to your needs and preferences as you see fit. For example, if the Amex Platinum's annual fee is too much of a financial commitment, you can look into the American Express® Green Card which earns 3X points on travel and dining at a much lower $150 annual fee. Or, if you're not eligible for a business card, the American Express Cash Magnet® Card is an excellent alternative, earning 1.5% cash back on purchases. However, in that case, you won't be able to combine Membership Rewards points and cash back to use on travel redemptions.

How to maximize the Amex trifecta

The Amex Trifecta strategy doesn't end with picking the right cards — you also need to use them in a way that will unleash the combination's full potential. Time your applications First, consider timing your applications. In general, you should only apply for a new card once every six months. This protects your credit score from frequent hard inquiries and minimizes your chances of rejection by the issuers. Further, don't miss out on the welcome bonuses. You may have to spend quite a bit of money to qualify for these bonuses, so come up with a plan to comfortably cross the spending threshold. For example, the Amex Platinum currently offers 80,000 points after you spend $6,000 in the first six months with the card. This is the biggest spending requirement of the three cards, but it also comes with the most lucrative return — so it may make sense to apply for the Amex Platinum first and then move on to the Gold and the Blue Business Plus when your budget is ready. Be strategic with your card usage Next, know which cards to use on which purchases. For instance, to take advantage of bonus rewards, use the Platinum card to book hotels and airfare and the Amex Gold for dining and groceries. This way, you can maximize the value of these cards' reward systems and earn points quickly. You'll then use the Blue Business Plus card on your other purchases to get at least double the points on your spending. Know your redemption options To get the most out of the points you earn, it's important to know the value of different redemption options. The best ways to redeem Membership Rewards points include transferring them to airline and hotel partners, such as Virgin Atlantic and Choice Privileges, and booking airfare through the Amex travel portal. By doing so, you'll get 1 cent per point or more in value out of your rewards. Use the benefits Finally, don't forget about all the other benefits the Amex Trifecta comes with. If you take advantage of all (or most) of them, you can get more than $2,000 in value from these cards. Namely, the Amex Platinum comes with excellent airport lounge benefits. You'll have complimentary access to over 1,400 airport lounges in more than 140 countries, including access to Amex Centurion Lounges, Delta SkyClubs when flying Delta Air Lines, Plaza Premium Lounges and more. Additionally, the card provides other luxury perks, including the following statement credits: Up to $200 Uber credit: Receive Uber VIP status and a $15 monthly credit for U.S. rides and Uber Eats, plus a bonus of $20 in December. These benefits renew annually.

Receive Uber VIP status and a $15 monthly credit for U.S. rides and Uber Eats, plus a bonus of $20 in December. These benefits renew annually. Up to $200 hotel credit: You can earn up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings when you book a minimum two-night stay, through Amex Travel. You need to pay with your Platinum card to use this benefit.

You can earn up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection bookings when you book a minimum two-night stay, through Amex Travel. You need to pay with your Platinum card to use this benefit. Up to $200 airline fee credit: Get up to $200 in statement credits annually for airline incidentals. Examples of incidentals include checked bags, in-flight refreshments, and other fees after you select an eligible airline.

Get up to $200 in statement credits annually for airline incidentals. Examples of incidentals include checked bags, in-flight refreshments, and other fees after you select an eligible airline. Up to $240 digital entertainment credit: You can also earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly with the Platinum Card when you pay Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, SiriusXM or The Wall Street Journal subscription. Enrollment required.

You can also earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly with the Platinum Card when you pay Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, SiriusXM or The Wall Street Journal subscription. Enrollment required. Up to $100 Saks credit: Receive up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 from July through December for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or Saks.com. Enrollment required.

Receive up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 from July through December for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or Saks.com. Enrollment required. Up to $300 Equinox credit: Get up to $300 statement credit annually on the Equinox+ digital fitness app or eligible Equinox club memberships when you pay with your Platinum Card. Enrollment required.

Get up to $300 statement credit annually on the Equinox+ digital fitness app or eligible Equinox club memberships when you pay with your Platinum Card. Enrollment required. Up to $155 Walmart+ credit: Amex will also cover the cost of a $12.95 monthly (plus applicable taxes) Walmart+ membership with a statement credit after you pay for Walmart+ with your Platinum Card. Plus Ups are excluded. Subject to auto-renewal.

Amex will also cover the cost of a $12.95 monthly (plus applicable taxes) Walmart+ membership with a statement credit after you pay for Walmart+ with your Platinum Card. Plus Ups are excluded. Subject to auto-renewal. Up to $100 for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry: Receive a statement credit for Global Entry ($100 every 4 years) or TSA PreCheck (up to $85 every 4.5 years, through a TSA official enrollment provider) for expedited airport security and expedited U.S. customs screening when charged to your Platinum Card.

Receive a statement credit for Global Entry ($100 every 4 years) or TSA PreCheck (up to $85 every 4.5 years, through a TSA official enrollment provider) for expedited airport security and expedited U.S. customs screening when charged to your Platinum Card. Up to $189 CLEAR Plus credit: Get up to $189 back per year in statement credit when you use your Platinum card to apply for CLEAR Plus, a biometric security program that can help you pass security quicker at airports and stadiums across the U.S. Subject to auto-renewal. The Amex Gold, a popular choice among foodies, also offers a few statement credits that add to the card's value. These include: Up to $120 per year in dining credits: Receive a $10 statement credit monthly for purchases made with Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Boxed and participating Shake Shack locations. Enrollment required.

Receive a $10 statement credit monthly for purchases made with Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Boxed and participating Shake Shack locations. Enrollment required. Up to $120 per year in Uber Cash: Get up to $120 in Uber Cash per year ($10 monthly) that you can apply toward U.S. Uber Eats orders and Uber rides in the U.S. You'll need to add your Gold card as a payment method in your Uber account to use this benefit.

Get up to $120 in Uber Cash per year ($10 monthly) that you can apply toward U.S. Uber Eats orders and Uber rides in the U.S. You'll need to add your Gold card as a payment method in your Uber account to use this benefit. Up to $100 credit at eligible hotels and resorts: When you stay at a property in The Hotel Collection for at least two nights in a row, you'll receive a $100 experience credit if you book through American Express Travel. Experience credit varies by property. As you can see, the premium cards from Amex have plenty to offer — more than enough to offset the hefty annual fees if the rewards and benefits match your spending and lifestyle. All you need to do is to ensure you're using them to their full potential.

Bottom line

If you travel often, the Amex Trifecta can help you maximize points on every purchase. All the additional perks and benefits undoubtedly sweeten the deal. That said, this card combination will cost you $945 in annual fees and includes a business credit card. While this might not be an issue if the Trifecta fits your spending habits and you have a side hustle, carrying these three cards might not be the best choice for everyone. If you're not interested in the Amex Trifecta and just want excellent rewards cards regardless of the issuer, you have plenty of alternatives to choose from. The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has many similarities to the Amex Gold, for example, and the Chase Sapphire Preferred is one of our favorite cards for travelers. Remember that what makes a credit card a good fit for your wallet is how well its features sync with your financial habits and goals. Consider each potential card carefully before committing. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.