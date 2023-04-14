Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public. In the rising-interest-rate environment we find ourselves in today, many savers are left wondering how high of a return they can actually earn on their money while keeping it safe. While a 5% annual percentage yield (APY) seems to be the highest offered with no strings attached — meaning no minimums, no caps, no fees and no membership required — there are some interest savings accounts offering 6% APY if you don't mind the limitations. Banks currently offering 6% interest often have caps so you can only earn that high yield on a portion of your balance, meaning your savings' growth is quite limited. Some of the 6% interest savings accounts on this list are also offered by credit unions, which means they're not widely available to everyone. CNBC Select researched just what FDIC-insured or NCUA-insured savings accounts are offering an APY of 6.00% and the fine print around earning that high return. If you're chasing the highest APY, these are the accounts to consider. (See our methodology below for more information on how we created this list.)

Best 6% interest savings accounts

Compare offers to find the best savings account

Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU) Primary Savings: qualify to earn 6.17% APY on up to $1,000

Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU) Primary Savings Learn More Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU) is a Member NCUA. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 6.17% APY on up to $1,000 (after, 6.17% to 0.16% APY for balances over $1,000)

Minimum balance $5 minimum deposit

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee $15

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, with a DCU checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

Low minimum deposit

No monthly fees

Offers checking account and ATM access Cons Cap on earning high APY

Low APY for balances over $1,000

Membership required Learn More View More

The DCU Primary Savings offers a standout 6.17% APY, but only up to $1,000 — meaning savers bank nearly $62 in a year. The fallback interest rate is then between 6.17% to 0.16% APY for balances over $1,000, so you'd want to keep the rest of your balance in a savings account offering a more promising APY. Because DCU is a credit union, membership is required. Those eligible include people who: Are relatives of current DCU members

Currently work for or are retired from one of DCU's participating employers (or related to someone eligible)

Currently belong to or join an organization whose members DCU serves (or related to someone eligible)

Currently live, work, worship or attend school in one of DCU's communities

Mango Savings: qualify to earn 6.00% APY on up to $2,500

Mango Savings™ Learn More Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 6.00% APY on up to $2,500 if make signature purchases of $1,500 or more and have a minimum balance of $25 at the end of the month (after, 0.10% APY for balances over $2,500; $5,000 cap)

Minimum balance $25

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 transfers out each month and transfer amounts to savings apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes, offers prepaid debit card See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

Low minimum balance

No monthly fees

Offers prepaid debit card with ATM access Cons Cap on earning high APY

High APY has requirements

Low APY for balances over $2,500

No option to add a checking account Learn More View More

Cardholders of the Mango Prepaid Mastercard® (issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank) can open a Mango Savings account and earn up to 6.00% APY on balances up to $2,500 by meeting two requirements: Make a minimum deposit of $25 and have that minimum balance at the end of the month Make signature purchases of $1,500 or more on the Mango Prepaid Mastercard each month For savers that max their balance to $2,500, that's $150 in interest earnings in a year. The APY thereafter is a low 0.10% over $2,500 — which at that point we'd recommend shifting other savings beyond the $2,500 to a high-yielding bank account.

Clearpath Federal Credit Union 12-month CD/IRA: qualify to earn 6% APY

Clearpath Federal Credit Union 12-month CD/IRA Learn More Clearpath Federal Credit Union is a Member NCUA. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 6.00% APY

Minimum balance $5,000 minimum deposit; minimum to earn dividends is $500

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Cannot withdraw until reach maturity, or until 12-month term is up

Excessive transactions fee Withdrawal limitations apply to CDs; premature withdrawal of funds could reduce earnings

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, with a Clearpath Federal Credit Union checking account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No fees with CD unless withdraw early

Offers checking account and ATM access

Easy membership: make a one-time donation ($5 minimum) Cons $5,000 minimum deposit

$500 minimum to earn dividends

Cannot withdraw funds until CD reaches maturity, otherwise penalized

Membership required Learn More View More

With the Clearpath Federal Credit Union 12-month CD/IRA, savers earn 6.00% APY but are required to make an opening deposit of at least $5,000. If you have $5,000 ready to stash away, though, 6.00.00% APY equates to $300 in a year — a sizable return for a savings account. Just make sure that you can commit to locking up your funds for 12 months as this is a certificate of deposit, or CD, which means you cannot withdraw before the CD term is up without paying a penalty. The website currently notes this as a "limited-time offer," but those interested can join the credit union pretty easily: make a one-time donation ($5 minimum) to Clear Giving Charitable Association. Other eligible people include those who: Are relatives of current Clearpath Federal Credit Union members

Are California employees/voting members of Clearpath Federal Credit Union companies/groups

Currently work for or are retired from Ralphs Grocery Company and Food for Less, Southern California

Other savings accounts to consider

Most savings accounts offering 6% APYs come with major limitations, including caps on the amount of money that can earn the top rate. To maximize your returns (and boost your FDIC insurance coverage), you'll want to spread your savings across multiple banks. Here are some of CNBC Select's other top-rated savings accounts:

UFB Preferred Savings Learn More UFB Preferred Savings is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 4.81% APY*

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; Max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

Bask Interest Savings Account Learn More Bask Bank and BankDirect are divisions of Texas Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.65% APY

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fee None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No Terms apply.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.25%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

FAQs

How much is $1,000 at 6.00% annual interest?

If you have a balance of $1,000, a 6.00% APY would net you $60 in interest earnings in a year — bringing your total to $1,060. The higher your balance, however, the higher your earnings. A $10,000 balance earning that same 6.00% annual interest brings you to a total of $600 in a year.

What does 6% APY mean?

A 6% APY (annual percentage yield) simply means that your balance earns 6% interest in one year. The higher the APY, the more you'll earn.

What is a good APY rate?

A good APY rate currently is around 5%, which is what some banks are offering with no caveats — no cap, no minimum requirements and no monthly fees. Though a 6% APY is indeed higher, the additional restrictions limit one's earnings.

Can you get 6% on a CD?

Savers who don't mind locking up their funds for a specified amount of time can earn 6% interest on a CD. The Clearpath Federal Credit Union 12-month CD/IRA on this list offers just that.

Bottom line

A 6% interest rate is enough to get anyone excited, but read the fine print of what a bank is offering before signing up. Consider that there's often a cap to how much of your balance can earn that high rate, or if it's a credit union offering the rate, you'll have to become a member.

Our methodology

To determine which interest savings accounts made this list, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. savings accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions. We narrowed down our picks by only considering those savings accounts that offer an APY of at least 6%. All of the accounts included on this list are NCUA-insured or FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor. Note that the rates and fee structures for interest savings accounts are not guaranteed forever; they are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your interest savings account. To open an account, most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer the money you already had in an account at that bank. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.