Here are 5 interest savings accounts offering 5% APY (or close to it)

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public.
If there's one upside of a rising-interest-rate environment, it's earning a higher return on that cash sitting in a savings account.
Some high-yield savings accounts are now offering around a 5% annual percentage yield (APY) — a significant increase from the pandemic-era rates that once hovered around just 1% and a high we haven't seen since the 1990s. (And we still have the rest of the year to see how savings rates play out in accordance with the forthcoming Fed rate hikes.)
With a 5% APY being the highest yield we're seeing in the market right now, CNBC Select researched just what FDIC-insured savings accounts are offering an APY of 5% — or close to it — and the minimum balances required to earn that decently attractive return. If your sole focus is to maximize your savings, these are the accounts to consider. (See our methodology below for more information on how we created this list.)
Best 5% interest savings accounts
- UFB Preferred Savings (previously known as UFB Best Savings)
- Varo Savings Account
- Mango Savings™
- Western Alliance Bank Savings Account
- CFG Bank High Yield Money Market Account
UFB Preferred Savings: earn up to 5.02% APY
UFB Preferred Savings
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
Earn up to 5.02% APY*
Minimum balance
None
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
No max number of transactions; Max transfer amounts may apply
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fees
Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available
Offer checking account?
No
Offer ATM card?
Yes
Pros
- Strong APY
- No minimum balance
- No monthly fees
- Free ATM card
- Free transfers between direct deposit accounts
- Online and SMS banking available
- Mobile check deposits
Cons
- No option to add a checking account
- No physical branch locations
- Potential overdraft fee, though, overdraft protection is offered
The UFB Preferred Savings account offers one of the highest interest rates currently available at up to 5.02% APY — with no cap. Though UFB Direct notes that this is a tiered savings rate, at the time of writing all balance tiers earn this 5.02% APY.
This account has no minimum deposit requirement so savers can deposit $1 or $100 and earn the same high APY. UFB Direct is the online division of Axos Bank.
If you're an existing UFB customer, note that the bank sometimes changes the name of its savings accounts when it raises the APY, and it does not automatically enroll existing customers into the new account. Anytime UFB increases the APY on an account, customers should contact the bank to make sure they're enrolled in the account offering the best APY.
Varo Savings Account: qualify to earn 5% APY on up to $5,000
Varo Savings Account
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
Begin earning 3.00% and qualify to earn 5.00% if you meet requirements
Minimum balance
None; $0.01 to earn savings interest
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fees
None
Offer checking account?
Yes
Offer ATM card?
Yes, if have a Varo Bank Account
Pros
- High APY and option to earn even higher
- No minimum balance
- No monthly fees
- Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle*
- ATM access at 55,000 fee-free AllPoint® ATMs with a Varo Bank Account
- Offers 2 programs to help automate your savings
Cons
- Cash deposits are only available through third-party services, which charge a fee
Varo Savings Account users can qualify to earn 5% APY on balances up to $5,000 by meeting two requirements:
- Receiving $1,000 or more in direct deposits per month
- Ending the month with a positive balance in both the Varo Bank Account and Varo Savings Account
For savers that max their balance to $5,000, that's $250 in interest earnings in a year.
Varo savers earn 3% APY on any additional balance over $5,000 and there is no minimum balance required to earn this standard 3% APY. Varo Savings is a part of Varo Bank, which is an all-mobile national bank.
Mango Savings: qualify to earn 6% APY on up to $2,500
Mango Savings™
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
6.00% on up to $2,500 if make signature purchases of $1,500 or more and have a minimum balance of $25 at the end of the month (after, 0.10% APY for balances over $2,500; $5,000 cap)
Minimum balance
$25
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 transfers out each month and transfer amounts to savings apply
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fees
None
Offer checking account?
Yes
Offer ATM card?
Yes
Pros
- Strong APY
- Low minimum balance required
- No monthly fees
- Offers checking account and ATM access
Cons
- Cap on earning high APY
- High APY has requirements
- Low APY for balances over $2,500
Cardholders of the Mango Prepaid Mastercard® (issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank) can open a Mango Savings account and earn up to 6% APY on balances up to $2,500 by meeting two requirements:
- Make a minimum deposit of $25 and have that minimum balance at the end of the month
- Make signature purchases of $1,500 or more on the Mango Prepaid Mastercard each month
For savers that max their balance to $2,500, that's $150 in interest earnings in a year. The APY thereafter is a low 0.10% over $2,500 — which at that point we'd recommend shifting other savings beyond the $2,500 to a high-yielding bank account.
Western Alliance Bank Savings Account: earn 4.50% APY
Western Alliance Bank Savings Account
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
4.50%
Minimum balance
$1 minimum deposit
Monthly fee
None
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 transactions each month
Excessive transactions fee
None
Overdraft fees
None
Offer checking account?
No
Offer ATM card?
No
Pros
- Strong APY
- Low minimum deposit required
- No monthly fees
Cons
- Doesn't offer checking account or ATM access
- Accounts are opened and managed on SaveBetter.com platform
The Western Alliance Bank Savings Account offers a 4.50% APY and requires just a $1 minimum deposit to open an account. There is no cap for earning the 4.50% APY.
Western Alliance Bank savings products are powered by SaveBetter, which means that savers' accounts are opened and managed on the SaveBetter.com platform.
CFG Bank High Yield Money Market Account: earn 4.70% APY
CFG Bank High Yield Money Market Account
Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
4.70%
Minimum balance
$1,000 minimum deposit
Monthly fee
$10 monthly service fee, with option to waive if account maintains minimum $1,000 balance
Maximum transactions
Up to 6 transactions each month; $5,000 daily external transfer limit; external transfers may not exceed $30,000 in a 30-day rolling period; for first 30 days after initial funding, all deposits are placed on hold and unavailable for withdrawal
Excessive transactions fee
$5 per item
Overdraft fees
None
Offer checking account?
Yes
Offer ATM card?
Yes
Pros
- Strong APY
- Option to waive monthly fee
- Offers checking account and ATM access
Cons
- $1,000 minimum deposit required
- $10 monthly fee
- Rules around transaction limits
Though CFG Bank High Yield Money Market Account has "money market" in its name, it doesn't offer any of the typical bells and whistles you find with a typical money market account, such as check-writing privileges, debit cards and ATM access; it instead functions like a savings account.
There is a $1,000 minimum deposit required to open CFG Bank High Yield Account and to earn the 4.70% APY. Though this is a higher minimum than others on this list, it essentially helps the saver at the end of the day; the higher one's balance, the higher their interest earnings will be.
There is no cap for earning the 4.70% APY, which means savers can deposit as much as they want and still earn that high APY.
FAQs
What high-yield savings account has the highest APY?
Currently, the UFB Preferred Savings account stands out as offering one of the highest interest rates of 5.02% APY on all balance tiers with no cap.
Can you get a 5% APY?
Savers can find more and more accounts these days offering around 5% APY to stay competitive with other banks. To get 5% interest on your savings, this list is a good place to start – and be sure to come back to it as rates rise even more this year.
How to choose a 5% interest savings account
When choosing a 5% APY savings account, be mindful of the fine print. Banks tout above-average APYs that often come with caveats.
Typical conditions might include a cap to how much you can earn the high APY on; for instance, earning 5% APY but only on a balance up to $1,000. This can limit your interest earnings so you really can only maximize your savings so much.
Another condition may be requiring a high minimum deposit to open a 5% APY account or to earn interest. Just make sure that the minimum is an amount you were planning to put into a savings account originally.
How to apply for a 5% interest savings account
To apply for a 5% APY savings account, go to the website of the account you wish to open. Most savings accounts take not even 10 minutes to apply and just require a government-issued ID like a passport or driver's license, Social Security number, address, contact information, date of birth and a checking account routing number to deposit money.
Bottom line
If your money is sitting in a savings account, maximize the interest you earn on it by switching to an account like one of the above. After all, the higher your interest rate, the faster your money can grow.
With the national average APY on savings accounts well below half of one percent, that means a savings of $2,500 may only earn you around $10 in interest the first year. Parking that same $2,500 in an online high-yield account offering 5% APY, however, means netting $125 in interest earnings the first year instead. And, naturally, the higher your balance, the higher your interest earnings. If you're going to maintain a savings account, such as for an emergency fund, you might as well earn the highest return possible.
Our methodology
To determine which high-yield savings accounts made this list, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. savings accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions. We narrowed down our picks by only considering those savings accounts that offer an APY of around 5% (at minimum 4.50% APY), along with low (or no) minimum balance requirements. Some banks offer around a 5% APY but only up to a cap; in these cases, we didn't include those that limited the high APY to a balance of $1,000 or less. We also took into consideration the fallback APY offered once the balance limit to earn the high APY is reached.
All of the accounts included on this list are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor. Note that the rates and fee structures for high-yield savings accounts are not guaranteed forever; they are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your high-yield savings account. To open an account, most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer the money you already had in an account at that bank.
