Here are 5 interest savings accounts offering 5% APY (or close to it)

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC Select will update as changes are made public. If there's one upside of a rising-interest-rate environment, it's earning a higher return on that cash sitting in a savings account. Some high-yield savings accounts are now offering around a 5% annual percentage yield (APY) — a significant increase from the pandemic-era rates that once hovered around just 1% and a high we haven't seen since the 1990s. (And we still have the rest of the year to see how savings rates play out in accordance with the forthcoming Fed rate hikes.) With a 5% APY being the highest yield we're seeing in the market right now, CNBC Select researched just what FDIC-insured savings accounts are offering an APY of 5% — or close to it — and the minimum balances required to earn that decently attractive return. If your sole focus is to maximize your savings, these are the accounts to consider. (See our methodology below for more information on how we created this list.)

Best 5% interest savings accounts

Compare offers to find the best savings account

UFB Preferred Savings: earn up to 5.02% APY

UFB Preferred Savings Learn More UFB Preferred Savings is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Earn up to 5.02% APY*

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions No max number of transactions; Max transfer amounts may apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees Overdraft fees may be charged, according to the terms, but a specific amount is not specified; overdraft protection service available

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Free ATM card

Free transfers between direct deposit accounts

Online and SMS banking available

Mobile check deposits Cons No option to add a checking account

No physical branch locations

Potential overdraft fee, though, overdraft protection is offered Learn More View More

The UFB Preferred Savings account offers one of the highest interest rates currently available at up to 5.02% APY — with no cap. Though UFB Direct notes that this is a tiered savings rate, at the time of writing all balance tiers earn this 5.02% APY. This account has no minimum deposit requirement so savers can deposit $1 or $100 and earn the same high APY. UFB Direct is the online division of Axos Bank. If you're an existing UFB customer, note that the bank sometimes changes the name of its savings accounts when it raises the APY, and it does not automatically enroll existing customers into the new account. Anytime UFB increases the APY on an account, customers should contact the bank to make sure they're enrolled in the account offering the best APY.

Varo Savings Account: qualify to earn 5% APY on up to $5,000

Varo Savings Account Learn More Bank Account Services are provided by Varo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Begin earning 3.00% and qualify to earn 5.00% if you meet requirements

Minimum balance None; $0.01 to earn savings interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have a Varo Bank Account See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High APY and option to earn even higher

No minimum balance

No monthly fees

Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle*

ATM access at 55,000 fee-free AllPoint® ATMs with a Varo Bank Account

Offers 2 programs to help automate your savings Cons Cash deposits are only available through third-party services, which charge a fee Learn More View More

Varo Savings Account users can qualify to earn 5% APY on balances up to $5,000 by meeting two requirements: Receiving $1,000 or more in direct deposits per month Ending the month with a positive balance in both the Varo Bank Account and Varo Savings Account For savers that max their balance to $5,000, that's $250 in interest earnings in a year. Varo savers earn 3% APY on any additional balance over $5,000 and there is no minimum balance required to earn this standard 3% APY. Varo Savings is a part of Varo Bank, which is an all-mobile national bank.

Mango Savings: qualify to earn 6% APY on up to $2,500

Mango Savings™ Learn More Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 6.00% on up to $2,500 if make signature purchases of $1,500 or more and have a minimum balance of $25 at the end of the month (after, 0.10% APY for balances over $2,500; $5,000 cap)

Minimum balance $25

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 transfers out each month and transfer amounts to savings apply

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

Low minimum balance required

No monthly fees

Offers checking account and ATM access Cons Cap on earning high APY

High APY has requirements

Low APY for balances over $2,500 Learn More View More

Cardholders of the Mango Prepaid Mastercard® (issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank) can open a Mango Savings account and earn up to 6% APY on balances up to $2,500 by meeting two requirements: Make a minimum deposit of $25 and have that minimum balance at the end of the month Make signature purchases of $1,500 or more on the Mango Prepaid Mastercard each month For savers that max their balance to $2,500, that's $150 in interest earnings in a year. The APY thereafter is a low 0.10% over $2,500 — which at that point we'd recommend shifting other savings beyond the $2,500 to a high-yielding bank account.

Western Alliance Bank Savings Account: earn 4.50% APY

Western Alliance Bank Savings Account Learn More Western Alliance Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.50%

Minimum balance $1 minimum deposit

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 transactions each month

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees None

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

Low minimum deposit required

No monthly fees Cons Doesn't offer checking account or ATM access

Accounts are opened and managed on SaveBetter.com platform Learn More View More

The Western Alliance Bank Savings Account offers a 4.50% APY and requires just a $1 minimum deposit to open an account. There is no cap for earning the 4.50% APY. Western Alliance Bank savings products are powered by SaveBetter, which means that savers' accounts are opened and managed on the SaveBetter.com platform.

CFG Bank High Yield Money Market Account: earn 4.70% APY

CFG Bank High Yield Money Market Account Learn More CFG Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.70%

Minimum balance $1,000 minimum deposit

Monthly fee $10 monthly service fee, with option to waive if account maintains minimum $1,000 balance

Maximum transactions Up to 6 transactions each month; $5,000 daily external transfer limit; external transfers may not exceed $30,000 in a 30-day rolling period; for first 30 days after initial funding, all deposits are placed on hold and unavailable for withdrawal

Excessive transactions fee $5 per item

Overdraft fees None

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Strong APY

Option to waive monthly fee

Offers checking account and ATM access Cons $1,000 minimum deposit required

$10 monthly fee

Rules around transaction limits Learn More View More

Though CFG Bank High Yield Money Market Account has "money market" in its name, it doesn't offer any of the typical bells and whistles you find with a typical money market account, such as check-writing privileges, debit cards and ATM access; it instead functions like a savings account. There is a $1,000 minimum deposit required to open CFG Bank High Yield Account and to earn the 4.70% APY. Though this is a higher minimum than others on this list, it essentially helps the saver at the end of the day; the higher one's balance, the higher their interest earnings will be. There is no cap for earning the 4.70% APY, which means savers can deposit as much as they want and still earn that high APY.

FAQs

What high-yield savings account has the highest APY?

Currently, the UFB Preferred Savings account stands out as offering one of the highest interest rates of 5.02% APY on all balance tiers with no cap.

Can you get a 5% APY?

Savers can find more and more accounts these days offering around 5% APY to stay competitive with other banks. To get 5% interest on your savings, this list is a good place to start – and be sure to come back to it as rates rise even more this year.

How to choose a 5% interest savings account

When choosing a 5% APY savings account, be mindful of the fine print. Banks tout above-average APYs that often come with caveats. Typical conditions might include a cap to how much you can earn the high APY on; for instance, earning 5% APY but only on a balance up to $1,000. This can limit your interest earnings so you really can only maximize your savings so much. Another condition may be requiring a high minimum deposit to open a 5% APY account or to earn interest. Just make sure that the minimum is an amount you were planning to put into a savings account originally.

How to apply for a 5% interest savings account

To apply for a 5% APY savings account, go to the website of the account you wish to open. Most savings accounts take not even 10 minutes to apply and just require a government-issued ID like a passport or driver's license, Social Security number, address, contact information, date of birth and a checking account routing number to deposit money.

Bottom line

If your money is sitting in a savings account, maximize the interest you earn on it by switching to an account like one of the above. After all, the higher your interest rate, the faster your money can grow. With the national average APY on savings accounts well below half of one percent, that means a savings of $2,500 may only earn you around $10 in interest the first year. Parking that same $2,500 in an online high-yield account offering 5% APY, however, means netting $125 in interest earnings the first year instead. And, naturally, the higher your balance, the higher your interest earnings. If you're going to maintain a savings account, such as for an emergency fund, you might as well earn the highest return possible.

Our methodology

To determine which high-yield savings accounts made this list, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. savings accounts offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions. We narrowed down our picks by only considering those savings accounts that offer an APY of around 5% (at minimum 4.50% APY), along with low (or no) minimum balance requirements. Some banks offer around a 5% APY but only up to a cap; in these cases, we didn't include those that limited the high APY to a balance of $1,000 or less. We also took into consideration the fallback APY offered once the balance limit to earn the high APY is reached. All of the accounts included on this list are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor. Note that the rates and fee structures for high-yield savings accounts are not guaranteed forever; they are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your high-yield savings account. To open an account, most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer the money you already had in an account at that bank. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

