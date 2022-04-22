How long should you wait between new credit card applications? An expert weighs in

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

If you're looking to add another credit card to your wallet, it's worth thinking about how applying for and getting a new one could affect your credit score — and the likelihood of you being approved for the new card at all. Depending on the issuer, applying for a new credit card typically results in a hard inquiry being made, which occurs when a lender pulls your credit report to determine your creditworthiness. A soft inquiry, in contrast, does not impact your credit score. While a hard inquiry usually results in a small short-term decrease to your credit score, applying for too many credit cards in a small amount of time can be looked at negatively by lenders and decrease your credit score even more. That said, while a hard inquiry will stay on your credit report for up to two years, it will only impact your credit score for up to one year. Below, Select speaks to Ted Rossman, a credit card industry analyst at Bankrate.com, about how long people should really wait between credit card applications.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

The general rule of thumb for new card applications

It turns out different issuers have different rules and preferences regarding how long consumers should wait between credit card applications. Chase, for instance, is known for its 5/24 rule — in other words, the issuer rejects any applicants who have opened more than five cards across issuers within the past 24 months. Though Chase won't officially disclose which of its credit cards are subject to this rule, online speculation suggests that it applies to most if not all of them. Capital One also has strict rules limiting consumers to just two of its cards, while they can only be approved for a new credit card every six months. Rossman generally recommends that people wait six months to apply for a new line of credit as a hard inquiry usually results in a five to 10 point reduction for an individual's FICO credit score. Many issuers may also regard a consumer as more risky, and therefore be more likely to reject them, if they've applied for multiple lines of credit in a short amount of time. "They [credit card issuers] do tend to frown upon more than four or five inquiries in a two year span," says Rossman. "Once you start to hit six [inquiries] or more, that can have a more negative effect on your score." Rossman also advises people to think about what their other financial goals are before applying for a new credit card. "I would be especially cautious if you're in the market for a mortgage because those lenders can be especially nervous about recent inquiries," says Rossman. "I would really try to be on your best behavior there because that's such a big ticket item."

Improving and tracking your credit score

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.24% - 23.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Bottom line

Generally, it's a good idea to wait about six months between credit card applications. Since applying for a new credit card will result in a slight reduction to your credit score, multiple inquiries could lead to a significantly decrease. Furthermore, filling out too many credit applications can be a red flag for issuers, so you're more likely to be approved for a new credit card if you give it some time. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.