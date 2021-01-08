Ibotta has paid out over $860 million in cash rewards to date—here’s how to start saving

Cutting costs can be hard, but what if you could save money without spending less?

Apps like Ibotta help you earn cash back on everyday purchases ranging from groceries to food delivery. Signing up for Ibotta lets you activate offers on your phone or desktop before shopping at participating merchants, then watch your cash back add up.

The average active Ibotta user earns between $10 to $20 a month, and more active users earn as much as $100 to $300 a month, a spokesperson for Ibotta told CNBC Select. You can ultimately earn hundreds or thousands of dollars a year just by logging your purchases with the free tool.

Ibotta ranks as one of CNBC Select's top browser extensions for saving money and can easily do just that — all without requiring you to cut back on spending. Here's an overview of how to use Ibotta.