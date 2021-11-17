Our best tips for smart spending on your holiday shopping

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Holiday shopping is equal parts exciting and stressful. For many people, that stress isn't just about running around figuring out what gifts to get their loved ones — it's also about making sure their finances don't take a serious hit as a result of increased spending. According to the International Council of Shopping Centers' Annual Holiday Shopping Intentions survey, the average holiday shopper plans to spend $637 on gifts and other holiday-related expenses this year. So to help you manage your holiday budget and get the best deals possible, members of the Select team chimed in with their best tips. Here's what they shared:

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Set price alerts for specific products

If you plan to do most of your holiday shopping on Amazon, one of the easiest ways to make sure you're not overpaying for a particular product is to set up an alert so you know when there's a price drop. Morgan Greenwald, Select's SEO editor, uses a browser extension called CamelCamelCamel to receive alerts when Amazon products she's shopping for have lower prices. This can come in handy if you already have specific gifts in mind for your loved ones (or for yourself) but don't have time to manually patrol the product pages every day for price changes.

Use a combo of rewards apps and credit cards to try reward stacking

Wells Fargo Active Cash℠ Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 15 months from account opening

Regular APR 14.99% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

If you prefer rewards related to travel perks, the Discover it® Miles card offers unlimited 1.5X miles for every dollar spent on all purchases. And Discover will automatically match all the miles you earn at the end of your first year of using the card. So for example, if you rack up 35,000 miles within the first 12 months, Discover will match you with 35,000 miles. That's a total of 70,000 miles or $700 toward travel.

Discover it® Miles Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase - with no annual fee.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the Miles you've earned at the end of your first year.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% Intro APR for14 months on purchases and 10.99% Intro APR for 14 months on balance transfers

Regular APR 11.99% - 22.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good / Excellent *See rates and fees, terms apply.

Organize a holiday gift exchange and set a price limit

If you have a large family or friend group, holiday shopping can sometimes be more costly than you'd like when you have to purchase a gift for every single person. This is where holiday gift exchanges can come in handy and alleviate some of that pressure. Elizabeth Gravier, a personal finance reporter for Select, recommends doing gift exchanges with friends. This way, everyone in the group gets just one gift for one person, which can save you money but still allow you to have an exciting gift giving experience. She also recommends you set a spending limit for the gifts, which can take away some of the pressure of feeling like you need to get someone a super pricey gift.

Save up for a holiday shopping fund throughout the year

This year, I decided to start saving up some cash for holiday shopping early on. I wanted to give myself an extra cushion of money to use when buying gifts, and since I was saving throughout the year, I was able to put away small, non-intimidating amounts of money — think $5 one week, $10 another week — and it really added up. I ended up with around $300 saved for gifts, which I can use in addition to any other amount of money I decide to budget for holiday shopping. The extra money I saved takes some of the pressure off of my budget. It might be too late to start a holiday savings account this year, but you can make it a point to start one in January for holiday shopping next year. Use any savings method you like, but be sure to put the money into a high-yield savings account — like the Marcus by Goldman Sachs Online Savings Account or the Ally Online Savings Account — so you can grow your savings a little bit faster thanks to the higher interest rate the accounts carry.

Shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to see if you can get anything on your list on sale

Don't wait until the last minute

Sticking to a budget during the holidays is already hard enough, but if you wait until the last minute to start shopping, you run the risk of having to pay extra for expedited shipping and getting stuck with buying super pricey items just so you have a gift to give. If you haven't already, start by jotting down a list of everyone you need to buy a gift for and some potential ideas for each person. This way, you'll know when the product is on sale and when it would be most worthwhile to make the purchase. And you'll be able to allow for a little extra delivery time so you won't have to pay extra for faster shipping. Just don't wait too long, the holidays will be here before we're ready. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees for the Discover it® Miles, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.