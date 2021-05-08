The most exclusive credit cards on the market right now

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Thanks to the mythology surrounding the Centurion® Card from American Express — aka the original "black card" — an increasing number of consumers today want their credit cards to offer VIP perks and rewards.

Premium luxury credit cards, or black cards, are the most exclusive credit cards on the market. They typically come with high annual fees, high spending requirements and strict rules regarding who can qualify for card membership.

While there may always be cards reserved exclusively for the elite, some of the best credit cards aren't impossible for everyday consumers to apply for and use.

Ahead, Select rounds up the most exclusive credit cards on the market. They aren't all invitation-only, but most require that applicants have good to excellent credit scores and pay expensive annual fees that, in theory, pay off in terms of luxury benefits.

From travel cards to high-limit rewards cards, here are some of the best choices on the market for those looking for the star treatment.