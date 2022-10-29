Here are the best U.S. Bank credit cards, whether you want to earn points, score cash-back rewards or build credit

While U.S. Bank credit cards may not be as talked about as those issued by other big-name banks such as Chase and American Express, they certainly pack a punch, offering a variety of benefits and rewards. U.S. Bank has a credit card for every kind of consumer, whether you're looking for one that comes with a 0% intro APR so you can pay off a major purchase or you've been meaning to start racking up rewards points to redeem for future travels. There are also options if you'd like to use a secured credit card to help build credit or if you tend to spend a lot on dining, gas, groceries and other everyday categories and just want to earn some extra cash back for purchases you're making anyway. Below, Select details the best personal and business U.S. Bank credit cards for those who wish to earn rewards points or cash back, or anyone who wants to start off with 15–18 months of no interest. Note that the cash-back rewards mentioned in this article can be redeemed as a statement credit, in the form of a U.S. Bank Rewards Card or can be deposited straight into your U.S. Bank Checking, Savings or Money Market Account.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign up here.

Best U.S. Bank credit cards for every type of consumer

Best overall

U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card Learn More On U.S. Bank's secure site Rewards 4X points on takeout, food delivery and dining, 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, streaming services and gas stations and 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.99% to 26.99% (variable)

Balance transfer fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Who's this for? If you're looking for a no-annual-fee card that lets you earn rewards points, offers credits for streaming subscriptions and has a 0% intro APR, the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card is the way to go. Its welcome bonus currently offers new cardholders 20,000 points after spending $1,000 within the first 90 days of card membership, which can be redeemed for travel, cash-back rewards, gift cards or other merchandise. With this card, cardmembers can earn 4X points on dining purchases, whether they're eating at the restaurant, taking out or getting their food delivered; 2X points at gas and EV charging stations, for streaming services and on grocery shopping (in-store or delivery); and 1X points for all other eligible purchases made with the card. You'll also score an up to $15 credit to put toward annual streaming subscriptions such as Apple TV+, Spotify® or Netflix, among others after 11 months of streaming purchases. The card comes with no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and a 0% introductory APR for purchases and balance transfers for your first 12 billing cycles (after, 17.99% to 26.99%, variable), making it a great option all around, especially for those who want to earn flexible rewards points.

Best for earning cash-back rewards

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Learn More On U.S. Bank's secure site Rewards 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter on two categories you choose; 5% cash back on prepaid air, hotel, and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center; 2% cash back on one everyday category; 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus $200 bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee 3%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee 2% to 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

Who's this for? If you're interested in earning cash back on everyday purchases and having a 0% intro APR for 15 months, the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature Card could be a good pick. New cardholders can earn a $200 rewards bonus after spending $1,000 within the first 120 days of account opening, and take advantage of a 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles (after, 17.49% to 27.49%, variable). Beyond that, you'll earn 5% cash back on the first $2,000 worth of combined eligible purchases every quarter on the two spending categories of your choice — cell phone providers; TV, internet and streaming services; fast food; department stores; electronics stores; home utilities; certain clothing stores; sporting goods stores; movie theaters; furniture stores; gyms and fitness centers; and ground transportation. You'll also get 2% cash back on your choice of one everyday spending category — choose from restaurants, gas and EV charging stations or grocery shopping — as well as 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases. Booking prepaid hotels and rental cars through the Travel Rewards Center will also net you 5% cash back. The card has no annual fee, but there are foreign transaction fees of 2% or 3% (depending on the currency) when you use the card abroad. Nevertheless, it's got potential if you choose your categories wisely.

Best for frequent travelers

U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card Learn More On U.S. Bank's secure site Rewards Earn 4X points on travel and at gas stations and EV charging stations; 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, dining and streaming services; 1X point on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points when you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening ($500 value)

Annual fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.99% - 26.99% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Who's this for? For those with travel on the brain, the U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature Card is a great pick, letting you rack up bonus points on all things travel, dining, streaming and groceries that you can use toward booking even more travel. Its welcome bonus currently lets you earn 50,000 bonus points, worth $500 in travel rewards when you spend $2,000 within the first 120 days of account membership. Cardholders can earn 5X points on prepaid hotel and rental cars booked via the Travel Rewards Center; 4X points on all other travel purchases, as well as at gas stations and EV charging stations; 2X points for grocery shopping (in-store or delivery), dining and streaming services; and 1X points on all other purchases. Additional cardholder perks include up to $100 in statement credits to cover your TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry® membership, up to $600 in cell phone protection when you use the card to pay your monthly bill and access to a host of Visa Signature benefits such as discounts with Shipt and Skillshare, special perks at luxury hotel and complimentary concierge services. Cardholders can also score up to a $30 credit toward annual streaming subscriptions from Apple TV+, Netflix and Spotify®, among others after 11 months of streaming purchases. While there is no annual fee for the first year, after that it will be $95 — still quite reasonable considering all the perks, benefits and rewards-earning opportunities you're getting with the card. There are no foreign transaction fees, making this a good card to use abroad.

Best for luxury travelers

U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through the Altitude Rewards Center; 3X points on every $1 on eligible travel and mobile wallet spending

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points (worth about $750 in travel) after spending $4,500 within the first 90 days of account opening

Annual fee $400

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 19.99% to 26.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% of the amount of each transfer, with a $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Who's this for? If you're someone who plans on traveling and dining a lot in the near future, the U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card might make a great addition thanks to its generous welcome bonus — 50,000 bonus points once you spend $4,500 within the first 90 days of opening your account. Here's the kicker: Unlike the other cards on this list, points earned with the Altitude Reserve are worth 1.5 cents apiece toward travel, meaning the welcome bonus can get you up to $750 in value. Beyond the welcome bonus, you'll earn 5X points for prepaid hotels and rental cars booked via the Travel Rewards Center, 3X points for eligible travel purchases and spending via the mobile wallet and 1X point on everything else. If you're redeeming your points for travel, you're essentially earning back 4.5% on all mobile wallet purchases, which is a great return if you're able to use mobile wallet frequently. There is a pretty steep annual fee of $400, but there are a number of perks that help justify the cost. For starters, cardholders get up to $325 in annual credits toward eligible travel and dining purchases. Additional benefits include a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, providing entry to over 1,300 airport lounges around the world; access to the Visa Infinite® Luxury Hotel Collection; and a statement credit of up to $100 to reimburse you for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry® membership, among other travel perks and shopping protections.

Best for a long 0% interest intro APR

U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card Learn More Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases

Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 2% to 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Who's this for? Anyone thinking about making a larger purchase (or who has a big balance transfer in mind) and prefers to have a longer-than-usual 0% introductory APR should check out the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card. The card offers no interest on purchases and balance transfers for the first 18 billing cycles (after, 17.49% to 27.49%, variable) — and has no annual fee — giving you plenty of time to pay off that big-ticket item you've been thinking about at a reasonable pace. The card also comes with cell phone protection, which will reimburse you up to $600 per claim in the event your phone is damaged or stolen, as long as you use the card to pay your monthly phone bill. The only major drawback is that you won't earn any rewards points or cashback with this card. Also take note that there are foreign transaction fees for using the card outside the U.S., which vary depending on which currency you're taking out (U.S. Dollars or foreign currencies at 2% and 3%, respectively).

Best for racking up rewards points while building credit

U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa® Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa® Secured Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 4X points per dollar spent on dining, 2X points per dollar spent at grocery stores, gas stations and streaming services and 1X points per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases. Cardmembers are also eligible for a $15 credit for annual streaming service purchases.

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee None

Intro APR None

Regular APR 28.99% Variable

Balance transfer fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Poor/None

Who's this for? If you're looking to build credit with a secured credit card that also allows you to earn rewards points, consider the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa® Card. While this no-annual-fee card does require you to make a refundable security deposit of $300 to $5,000, which will serve as your credit limit and be held in a secured savings account. U.S. Bank monitors your spending and bill-paying activity to ensure you're paying your bills on time and in full, then reports that information to all three credit bureaus on a regular basis to help build your credit score and history. As your credit improves, you may be given the option to upgrade to the U.S. Bank Altitude Go Visa Signature Card and claim your security deposit. Once approved, cardholders can earn 4X points at restaurants; 2X points at grocery stores, as well as gas stations and EV charging stations; and 1X points on all other eligible purchases. You'll also earn 2X points for using certain streaming services — including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube TV and Pandora, among others — and receive a $15 streaming credit after you make 11 months worth of streaming-related purchases.

Best for earning cash back while building credit

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa® Secured Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa® Secured Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter in two categories you choose, 2% cash back on eligible purchases in your choice of one everyday category (like gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants) and 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee None

Intro APR None

Regular APR 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees 3%

Credit needed Poor/None

Who's this for? The U.S. Bank Cash+® Secured Visa® Card is a secured credit card that lets cardholders earn cash-back rewards and build credit at the same time. As with the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa® Card, you'll need to make a refundable security deposit of $300 to $5,000, which is held in a secured savings account and acts as your credit limit. You'll have the chance to earn it back once your credit improves and eventually may be given the option to upgrade to the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card. Your spending and bill-paying activity is also monitored by U.S. Bank and reported regularly to the three credit bureaus so you can work on improving your credit score and history as you rack up cash-back rewards for all your everyday spending. The card lets you earn up to 5% cash back on your first $2,000 worth of combined purchases in the two spending categories you use the most — namely, fast food; TV, internet and streaming services; cell phone providers; home utilities; department stores; electronic stores; sporting goods stores; movie theaters; certain clothing stores; furniture stores; ground transportation; and gyms and fitness centers. You'll also earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and rental cars reserved via the Travel Rewards Center; 2% cash back on your choice of one everyday spending category, such as restaurants, gas and EV charging stations or grocery shopping and delivery; and 1% cash back for all other eligible spend. Just remember to choose your preferred categories each quarter in order to earn your points for those purchases.

Best business cash-back card

U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard® Learn More On U.S. Bank's secure site Rewards 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked through the Travel Rewards Center; 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations, restaurants, office supply stores and with cell phone service providers; and 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn $500 in cash back. Just spend $4,500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers, from the date of account opening

Regular APR 16.99% to 25.99% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3% of each foreign transaction, either in U.S. Dollars or foreign currency.

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Who's this for? Small-business owners who prefer to receive cash-back rewards for the purchases they're making anyway should look into the U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard®, which is currently offering a welcome bonus of $500 in cash back after you spend $4,500 within the first 150 days of account membership. Cardholders can earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and rental cars booked through the Travel Rewards Center; 3% cash back at restaurants, office supply stores, gas and EV charging stations and with cell phone service providers; as well as 1% cash back on all other purchases. You can also score up to a $100 statement credit annually to cover expenses for software subscription services such as QuickBooks and FreshBooks, and take advantage of a 0% introductory APR for the first 15 billing cycles (after, 16.99% to 25.99%, variable). While there is no annual fee for this card, keep in mind that it does incur foreign transaction fees of 3% when you use it outside the U.S.

Best business card for those looking to maximize spending categories

U.S. Bank Business Leverage® Visa Signature® Card Learn More Rewards 5% back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Travel Rewards Center, 2% back in your top 2 categories where you spend the most, automatically, and 1% back on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus $750 in rewards when you spend $7,500 in eligible purchases on the account owners card within the first 120 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $95, waived the first year.

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.99% - 23.99% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee An introductory fee of either 5% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater for balances transferred with this application. After that, either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Who's this for? For those who consistently rack up expenses in certain business-related categories more than others, the U.S. Bank Business Leverage® Visa Signature® Card is a great choice. For starters, as a welcome bonus, new cardholders can earn $750 worth of cash-back rewards after spending $7,500 within the first 120 days of account opening. You'll earn 2% back from purchases made in your top two categories where you tend to spend the most money, such as with advertising firms, hotels, restaurants, publishers and printers, insurance providers or computer stores, among 48 available categories. Cardholders also earn 5% back on prepaid hotels and rental cars reserved through the Travel Rewards Center and 1% back on all other eligible purchases. The card's annual fee is $95, but that's waived the first year and remember that credit card annual fees can be considered a tax write-off for your business. The card charges no foreign transaction fees and there's no fee to add employee cards.

Best business card for a long 0% interest intro APR

U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card Learn More Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% Intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 18 billing cycles

Regular APR 14.99% - 23.99% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Who's this for? If you're in the market for a no-annual-fee business card with a low interest rate and longer-than-usual 0% APR introductory offer, look no further than the U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card, which gives you 18 billing cycles of 0% interest for purchases and balance transfers (after, 14.99% to 23.99%, variable). The only real downside to this card is that while there is no annual fee, you will have to consider foreign transaction fees of 3% when using it abroad. Otherwise, it's a pretty good option for paying off larger business-related expenses at your own pace.

Best for those who love to shop

U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards™ Visa Signature® Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards™ Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 6% cash back on the first $1,500 worth of eligible purchases each quarter with two retailers of your choosing, including Apple®, Target® and Macy's™, among others; 3% cash back on the first $1,500 worth of eligible purchases on your choice of one everyday spending category, such as gas and EV charging stations, bills and utilities or wholesale clubs; 1.5% cash back for all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn a $250 bonus after spending $2,000 within the first 120 days of account opening.

Annual fee $0 for the first year, then $95

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 17.49% to 27.49% (variable)

Balance transfer fee 3% of the amount of each transfer, with a $5 minimum.

Foreign transaction fee 3% of each foreign transaction, either in U.S. Dollars or foreign currency.

Credit needed Good/Excellent See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Who's this for? The U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards™ Visa Signature® Card is a great choice for anyone who has shopping on the brain, whether you're gearing up for the holidays or like to treat yourself to a little retail therapy once in a while. As a welcome offer, you can earn a $250 bonus after spending $2,000 within the first 120 days of account membership, a nice reward for all the shopping you're likely doing anyway. This card was made with shoppers in mind, giving you the ability to earn 6% cash back on the first $1,500 in combined purchases per quarter at your choice of two retailers including Target, Walmart, Macy's, Amazon.com, Apple, Best Buy, Ikea and Home Depot, among others. You'll also earn 3% cash back on the first $1,500 worth of eligible spending from one chosen everyday category — bills and utilities, wholesale clubs or gas and EV charging stations — as well as 5% cash back on prepaid hotel and rental car bookings made through the Rewards Travel Center and 1.5% cash back on all other eligible purchases made with the card. There's normally an annual fee of $95, but it's waived the first year. You'll also have to consider the 3% foreign transaction fee for using the card abroad. That said, it's not a bad option for anyone planning on doing some major shopping at one or two retailers, as you'll earn cash-back rewards for your efforts — and don't forget to shop around in the Rewards Center Earn Mall, which lets you earn even more cash back for your purchases. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

Things to consider before applying for a new card

Before signing up for a new credit card, check your credit score using a credit monitoring service such as Chase Credit Journey or CreditWise so you can see if everything's correct and get a better idea of where you stand in terms of your realistic chances of being approved. It's also a good idea to run the numbers with your budget and ensure you're able to meet any minimum-spending requirements responsibly — going into debt trying to earn rewards is simply not worth it. Also make sure you'll be able to use enough of the new card's perks and benefits to justify paying the annual fee, especially if it's on the steep side. Keep in mind that some card issuers might also take a closer look at exactly how many cards you already have. If you plan on applying for a Chase card in the near future, its strict 5/24 rule often disqualifies applicants who have already applied for five cards — any five cards — within the last 24 months. Even if you are denied, the issuer is required to tell you why and you can usually call and plead your case, though you may not be successful.

Bottom line

There's a U.S. Bank credit card for every kind of consumer, whether you're trying to build credit with a secured credit card, want to take advantage of a 0% intro APR to pay off a larger expense or you're a fan of racking up rewards points to use for future trips. For those seeking cash-back rewards, U.S. Bank offers a range of cards, many of which let you earn more for the spending categories you're using the most. Whichever card you go with, be sure to spend within your means, keep tabs on your credit score to identify any issues and use as many of its perks as possible, especially if there's an annual fee.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value for various categories, Select analyzed U.S. Bank credit cards available in the U.S. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.