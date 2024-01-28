U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards card review: Earn a $500 bonus with no annual fee

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card Learn More Rewards Earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Rewards Center, 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants, 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $500 in cash back. Just spend $4,500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

$500 welcome bonus offer

No limit on cash back earned

Interest-free period for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription services Cons 3% foreign transaction fee Learn More View More

Welcome bonus

Earn $500 in cash back after spending $4,500 in purchases with your card within 150 days from account opening.

Benefits and perks

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card members can make money every year they have this card. You'll get a $100 statement credit every 12 months after you make 11 consecutive monthly purchases with an eligible software service provider. This isn't the most straightforward statement credit to earn, but it's practical because most side hustles and small businesses are already paying monthly software subscription fees. Cardholders also get 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable 19.24%-28.24% applies. The intro APR only applies to balance transfers you make within 30 days of opening the account. There is a balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount you transfer with a $5 minimum.

How to earn and redeem cash back rewards

Earning The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card earns cash back at the following rates: 5% back on prepaid hotels and rental cars booked through the U.S. Bank Travel Rewards Center

3% back at office supply stores

3% back at gas and EV charging stations

3% back at restaurants

3% back with cell phone service providers

1% back on all other purchases Redeeming Once you've earned $25 in rewards you can redeem your cash back for a statement credit, direct deposit or a U.S. Bank Rewards Card. You can also link your card to Amazon and PayPal and use your rewards to pay for purchases. To instantly redeem cash back for eligible purchases, you can enroll in Real-Time Rewards. If you do, you set a minimum redemption amount and you'll receive a text whenever you make an eligible purchase. You can respond to these prompts to redeem your rewards.

Rates and fees

The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card has no annual fee. There is a foreign transaction fee of 3% of each foreign transaction. A penalty of $40 applies to late payments, returned payments and over-limit transactions. The standard APR is 19.24%-28.24% based on your creditworthiness.

Card comparison

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa Business Card vs. Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

Welcome bonus Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 12 months on purchases from date of account opening

Regular APR 18.49% - 26.49% variable; APRs will not exceed 29.99%

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card Learn More Rewards None

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% Intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 18 billing cycles

Regular APR 17.24% - 26.24% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

For anyone who wants to make the most of an introductory APR offer, the U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card is worth considering. It offers new card members an intro 0% APR on purchases and eligible balance transfers for 18 billing cycles, then a variable 17.24%-26.24% applies. The balance transfer fee is 3% of the amount transferred ($5 minimum). This card's intro APR is three months longer than what's available with the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card. If you have a large balance to transfer or a big purchase to make, the interest you save over those extra months could make this card worth it. However, the U.S. Bank Business Platinum Card has no intro bonus and doesn't earn rewards, so you'll miss out on the chance to earn a $500 bonus and cash back on purchases, which means it won't be worth it for everyone.

Is the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Business card right for you?

There's a lot to like about the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card. It has no annual fee and an extended period to earn its welcome bonus (150 days vs. the typical three months). Plus, the cash-back rates are excellent and if you qualify for the annual software credit, you're effectively getting paid to keep the card. Anyone who wants to finance a business investment or save on existing credit card debt will find this card's intro APR offer valuable. The only real knock on this card is that it earns cash back. In general, cash-back rewards don't have as much potential value as the best travel rewards. So if you're laser-focused on having your credit card spending pay for your future business trips, you may be better off with a travel business credit card.

Bottom line

The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card is a no-annual-fee cash-back business card with a lot of useful features. You'll earn cash back at a generous rate in popular spending categories such as office supply stores and restaurants. It also has a software subscription credit that's easy for most small businesses and side hustles to maximize. On top of the cash back you earn, it's also one of the best business credit cards for 0%-APR offers, which makes it a hard card to beat.

