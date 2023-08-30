The best business cards for dining: Earn cash back, travel rewards and more

Entertaining business clients, ordering catering for events and paying for employees' meals can add up. So it makes sense to find the best business credit card for your dining expenses. With the right credit card, you can turn all that eating out into award flights, hotel nights or cold hard cash back. As you're considering which credit card is right for your business, pay attention to the types of rewards you'll earn, the card's fees and other card benefits. CNBC Select reviewed dozens of the most popular business credit cards to determine the best options for dining purchases. (See our methodology for information on how we choose the top dining business credit cards).

Best business credit cards for dining

Best overall and best for travel rewards

American Express® Business Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Get more rewards with 4X Membership Rewards ® points on two select categories where you spend the most each month and 25% points back after you book a flight using Pay with Points (up to 250,000 points back per calendar year).

Welcome bonus Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of card membership

Annual fee $295

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR 19.49% - 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Get 25% points back when you use points for flights

Flexible solutions for managing cash flow

No foreign transaction fee

No cost to add up to 99 employee cards Cons $295 annual fee

No introductory APR offer Learn More View More

Who's this for? The American Express® Business Gold Card is ideal for small business owners who want to earn valuable travel rewards. It earns elevated rewards for your two highest-spend categories each billing cycle, including purchases made at U.S. restaurants. Standout benefits: This card offers a 25% rebate when you use Pay with Points to book certain flights, baggage insurance, trip delay insurance, secondary rental car insurance, no foreign transaction fees and up to 99 employee cards (see rates and fees). Will the annual fee pay off?: The biggest selling point of this card is how easy it makes it to earn Amex points. Experts value Amex points at two cents each, which means you'd need to earn at least 14,750 points to effectively offset the annual fee — or just $3,688 in spending each year in the card's 4X bonus categories. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for cash back

U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard® Learn More Rewards Earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Rewards Center, 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants, 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $500 in cash back. Just spend $4,500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

$500 welcome bonus offer

No limit on cash back earned

Interest-free period for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription services Cons 3% foreign transaction fee Learn More View More

Who's this for? The U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is a perfect fit for business owners who value the simplicity of cash back. It earns 3% back at restaurants and a handful of other useful categories. Standout benefits: Cardholders can earn an annual $100 software credit after making 11 consecutive monthly purchases with an eligible software provider. Will the annual fee pay off?: This card has no annual fee, so all of the rewards, bonuses and benefits you earn are profit from day one. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for no annual fee

Best for hotels

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your card: 12X directly with hotels and resorts in the Hilton portfolio, 6X at U.S. gas stations, on US purchases for shipping, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers, on flights booked directly with airlines or with Amex Travel, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and at U.S. restaurants, 3X on all other eligible purchases. Terms & Limitations Apply.

Welcome bonus Welcome Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business Card within the first three months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology. See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros Reasonable annual fee

Airport lounge access

Comes with Hilton Gold status and an opportunity to earn Hilton Diamond status Cons High spending requirements to earn free night certificates

Limited flexibility with the points you earn Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card is a good choice for business owners who want to transform their dining expenses into hotel nights, particularly at Hilton Honors properties. Purchases at U.S. restaurants earn 6X Hilton points. Standout benefits: Cardholders receive automatic Hilton Honors Gold status, with an opportunity to earn Diamond status after spending $40,000 in a calendar year. The card also comes with 10 complimentary Priority Pass airport lounge visits per year (enrollment required) and the opportunity to earn up to two free night rewards each year (one when you spend $15,000 in a calendar year and another after you spend $60,000). Will the annual fee pay off?: The Hilton Business Card has a manageable $95 annual fee (see rates and fees) that's easy to justify. For example, if you value airport lounge access this card's 10 Priority Pass lounge visits can more than make up for the annual fee. A Standard Plus Priority Pass membership with 10 visits included normally costs $329 per year. Factor in the value of the automatic Hilton elite status and you're sure to come out ahead. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for airline miles

United℠ Business Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 2 miles per $1 spent on United® purchases, dining (including eligible delivery services), at gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting. Earn 1 mile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months your account is open.

Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.49% - 28.49% variable APR

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. See our methodology. Terms apply. Pros Unlocks upgrades for elite members on award flights

No annual fee for the first year

Useful money-saving perks when traveling with United Cons Not as rewarding as the best business cards

Some benefits are complicated, the anniversary bonus and travel credit have strict caveats

Certain perks overlap with basic United status perks (free checked bags, etc.) Learn More View More

Who's this for? The United℠ Business Card is useful if United is your preferred airline and you want to earn airline miles for your business dining expenses. It earns 2X United miles at restaurants and has perks that are useful for United frequent flyers. Standout benefits: This card comes with two United Club lounge passes per year, the first checked bag free (for the cardholder and a companion), priority boarding and 25% back on inflight purchases and United Club premium drink purchases. Will the annual fee pay off?: This card has no annual fee for the first year, then it's $99. If you travel with United Airlines just a couple of times a year, it's not hard for the annual fee to pay off. The two United Club lounge passes would normally cost over $100 and getting up to two free checked bags can save you up to $140 per roundtrip flight (if you're traveling with a companion). [ Jump to more details ]

More on our top business credit cards for dining

American Express® Business Gold Card

The American Express® Business Gold Card stands out for its flexible bonus reward categories based on where your business spends the most. Rewards 4X points per dollar on two select categories where you spend the most each month (on up to $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year)

1X point per dollar spent on all other purchases Eligible spending categories for the 4X bonus include: U.S. purchases for shipping

U.S. purchases for advertising in select media (online, TV, radio)

U.S. purchases made directly from select technology providers of computer hardware, software and cloud solutions

U.S. purchases at gas stations

U.S. purchases at restaurants

Airfare purchased directly from airlines

Terms apply Welcome bonus Earn 70,000 points after spending $10,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of card membership. Annual fee $295 (see rates and fees) Notable perks The main appeal of the American Express Business Gold Card is its ability to earn 4X Membership Rewards points in a range of categories. However, it also comes with access to various expense management tools and travel and purchase insurances. Eligible purchases automatically qualify for baggage insurance, trip delay coverage, purchase protection and extended warranty protection. In addition to transferring their points to Amex's various airline and hotel partners, cardholders can qualify for a 25% points rebate when using the Pay with Points feature through the Amex Travel portal. This rebate applies to all business and first-class flights or any flight with the card member's selected airline. You can receive up to 250,000 points back with this benefit per calendar year. [ Return to card summary ]

U.S. Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard®

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express

Hilton Honors American Express Business Card

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card offers solid earning rates and useful benefits for anyone who frequents Hilton hotels, whether it be budget property brands like Hampton by Hilton or luxurious brands like Waldorf Astoria and Conrad. Rewards 12X points per dollar spent directly with Hilton hotels and resorts

6X points at U.S. gas stations, U.S. purchases for shipping, wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers, flights booked directly with an airline or through the Amex Travel site, car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies and U.S. restaurants

3X points on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors points after spending $3,000 in purchases on the card within the first three months of account opening. Annual fee $95 (see rates and fees) Notable perks Cardholders get complimentary Hilton Gold status and are upgraded to Hilton Diamond status after spending $40,000 on the card in a calendar year. You'll also have an opportunity to earn up to two free night certificates. You can earn the first free night after spending $15,000 on the card in a calendar year and the second after spending $60,000 within the same period. This card comes with 10 free Priority Pass airport lounge visits per year and has no foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees). Other perks include various travel and shopping protections, as well as access to expense management tools. [ Return to card summary ]

United℠ Business Card

The United℠ Business Card card is an airline business card with a reasonable annual fee and money-saving perks for frequent United flyers. Rewards 2X miles per dollar on United purchases, gas stations, dining, office supply stores and local transit (rideshares, tolls, mass transit, taxis, trains)

1X mile per dollar spent on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 United miles after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from when you open the account. Annual fee $0 annual fee for the first year, then $99 Notable perks The United Business Card's priority boarding, 25% off inflight purchases and free checked bag benefits can save you money and time. Frequent flyers can qualify for a $100 United travel credit after purchasing seven or more United flights (of $100 or more) in a card anniversary year. And when you're traveling on all those United flights you've purchased, you can relax at a United Club lounge with the two free passes you get each year (normally $59 per day pass). Just by having this card, you'll have expanded access to low-priced, saver award flights. Plus, United elite members who have this card get access to upgrades on award flights. To complement these benefits, the card helps you earn elite status more quickly by providing 500 Premier qualifying points (PQPs) for every $12,000 you spend in a calendar year (up to 1,000 PQPs). If you pair this business card with a personal United card and this business card, you'll receive a 5,000-mile anniversary bonus. Card members are also eligible for one year of complimentary DashPass membership, allowing you to save on food deliveries. [ Return to card summary ]

Other kinds of business credit cards to consider

The best business cards to consider are the ones that best align with your business needs. Having a separate business card for dining expenses can make sense if that is a big part of your budget. But if not, you'll want a card that rewards you for more than just eating out. Aside from where the card earns rewards, also pay attention to the type of rewards the card earns. Cash-back business cards are useful because it's money you can add to your bottom line. But if travel is an essential part of your business, then travel rewards may be more valuable. Some business cards have no annual fee and others come with large annual fees. Usually, if a business card has a higher annual fee, it'll have more valuable benefits. These perks can make the annual fee worth paying, but only if you'll take advantage of the benefits. So before you pay a big fee just to have a card, make sure you'll get more in return than what you're paying.

FAQs Does it make sense to get a business credit card just for dining? Whether you should get a business credit card just for dining depends on how much you spend on eating out. If dining is not your main business expense then you might want to consider a card that offers other benefits as well. What Amex business card is best for restaurants? The best American Express business card for restaurants is the American Express Business Gold Card. It earns 4X Membership Rewards points on purchases in the top two categories you spend the most in each month (including U.S. restaurants) on up to $150,000 in combined purchases a year, then 1X points. Which Citi business card is best for dining? The Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi is the best Citi business credit card for dining. It earns 3% back on restaurant and travel, 4% on gas and EV charging, 2% on Costco purchases and 1% on everything else. Is it better to use a business debit card or credit card to buy dinner at a restaurant? It's usually better to use a credit card for business dining expenses than a debit card or cash. Most debit cards don't offer rewards or other benefits. A typical business rewards credit card or business cash-back card will be far more lucrative than just about any debit card.

Bottom line

Food can be a significant business expense, and with the best business credit cards for dining, you'll be rewarded for those purchases. You can earn everything from cash back you can use to offset your bills to flexible travel rewards that transfer to airline and hotel loyalty programs. On top of that, many of these cards offer additional money-saving benefits such as travel and purchase protections and statement credits.

