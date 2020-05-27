What a high-limit credit card is and how to get one with your credit score

When you open a new credit card account, most issuers will assign you a credit limit. This line of credit can be anywhere from $200 to tens of thousands of dollars, and in most cases, you can't spend more than your limit. You can qualify for a higher limit with almost any credit card as long as you have a good or excellent credit score and a stable income, but there are some high-limit cards that offer a minimum cap of $5,000 or more. Below, CNBC Select takes a look at how you can get a high-limit credit card, as well as options for those who don't yet qualify.

What is a high-limit credit card

A high-limit credit card typically comes with a credit line between $5,000 to $10,000 (and some even go beyond $10,000). You're more likely to have a higher credit limit if you have good or excellent credit. A high-limit credit card can help you improve your credit score since it raises your overall available credit and can lower your credit utilization rate. It can also be helpful to cardholders who have high monthly expenses or are looking to purchase a big-ticket item. If you do have a high credit limit, just make sure that you spend within your means and avoid charging more than you can afford.

How to get a high-limit card

Many card issuers don't publicize their credit limits, but some include a minimum credit limit in their pricing and terms. Be sure to read closely before applying for a credit card so you know what to expect if they do only offer a minimum. You won't know your exact credit limit until your application is final, and credit limits vary depending on your specific credit score and income. If you end up with a card that has a lower credit limit than you wanted, you can always ask for a credit limit increase by speaking to your issuer over the phone or making a request online. Some issuers will automatically increase your credit limit once you've made consecutive on-time payments after the first few months.

Examples of high-limit cards on the market

Because issuers don't typically advertise credit limits when they market their credit cards, it's hard to say for sure if you'll get a high credit limit (between $5,000 and $10,000 or more) when you sign up for a new card. Credit cards branded Visa Signature or Visa Infinite typically offer a starting credit limit of $5,000 or more. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® is a Visa Signature card, for example, and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a Visa Infinite card (a tier above Signature). Credit limits are not published on Chase's site for the Sapphire Reserve card, but travel card generally have higher limits. Sapphire Reserve cardholders on sites like myFICO® Forums have reported having a credit limit as high as $80,000.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.