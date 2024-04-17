5 best credit cards that offer pre-approval or pre-qualification in 2024

Best for no annual fee

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

Regular APR 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro for 120 days from account opening then BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros Unlimited cash rewards

$200 cash rewards welcome bonus

No annual fee

Introductory APR period for first 15 months

Access to Visa Signature® Concierge

Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

Best for balance transfers

Citi Double Cash® Card Learn More Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Fair/Good/Excellent

See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our Citi Double Cash® Card review. Pros 2% cash back on all eligible purchases

Simple cash-back program that doesn't require activation or spending caps

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers at 18 months Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $443

$443 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,213 Learn More View More

Best for travel rewards

American Express® Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points at Restaurants (plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our American Express® Gold Card review. Pros Up to $120 dining credit annually ($10 a month) for purchases made with Grubhub, Goldbelly and other eligible restaurants (after a one-time enrollment)

Up to $120 Uber Cash annually ($10 a month) for U.S. Uber Eats orders and U.S. Uber rides (card must be added to Uber app to receive the Uber Cash benefit)

Strong rewards program with 4X points earned at restaurants and 3X points earned on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com

Baggage insurance plan covers up to $1,250 for carry-on baggage and up to $500 for checked baggage that is damaged, lost or stolen

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No introductory APR period

$250 annual fee Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,074

$1,074 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,969 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Who's this for? The American Express® Gold Card is great for earning travel rewards thanks to its generous bonuses on common spending categories like dining and groceries. Standout benefits: Cardholders get up to $120 in annual dining credit (up to $10 per month at Grubhub, Goldbelly, The Cheesecake Factory and other participating restaurants; enrollment is required) and up to $120 in Uber Cash ($10 per month) to put toward rides in the U.S. and dining via Uber Eats (you must add your Amex Gold Card as a payment method in the Uber app to enroll). American Express pre-approval process: See what American Express card offers you may be eligible for by filling out this form with your name, address, last four digits of your SSN and your annual income. If you already have an Amex account, you may need to open the form in incognito mode or clear your browser's cache to access the page. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for cash-back

Discover it® Cash Back Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases-automatically.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back earned for all new cardmembers at the end of your first year.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 months on purchases

Regular APR 17.24% to 28.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good / Excellent

*See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our Discover it® Cash Back review. Pros Cash-back program

Generous welcome bonus Cons Cash-back categories must be activated each quarter

Cash-back program limits earnings: Enroll every quarter to earn 5% cash back in various categories on up to $1,500 in quarterly purchases, then 1% Learn More View More

Best for premium perks

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More Rewards Unlimited 2X miles on all eligible purchases, and 5 Miles per dollar on flights and 10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars when booked via Capital One Travel portal

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 19.99% - 29.99% variable APR

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fees $0

Credit needed Excellent

See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review. Pros Large welcome bonus

No foreign transaction fees

Up to $100 statement credits for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®

Unlimited complimentary access for you and two guests to 1,300+ lounges, including Capital One Lounges and the Partner Lounge Network Cons High annual fee

No introductory 0% APR period Learn More View More

More on our top credit cards that offer pre-approval or pre-qualification

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a no annual fee card that can help you earn cash rewards, while enjoying various money-saving benefits. Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases Welcome bonus Earn $200 in cash rewards after spending $500 in purchases in the first three months of account opening. Annual fee $0 Notable perks Cardholders can take advantage of cell phone insurance when they pay their monthly bill with the card. This insurance covers damage, theft and loss of a cell phone and has a $25 deductible. You can be reimbursed for up to two claims per 12 months and up to $600 per claim. Cardholders can also save on interest with the card's intro-APR offer. Purchases and eligible balance transfers qualify for an intro 0% APR for 15 months. then a variable 20.24%, 25.24% or 29.99% applies. To qualify for the intro APR, balance transfers must be completed within 120 days of opening the account. There is an intro balance transfer fee, and for the first 120 days you'll pay 3% of the amount of each transfer ($5 minimum). After the intro period, the balance transfer fee increases to 5% of the amount of each transfer ($5 minimum). [ Return to card summary ]

Citi Double Cash® Card

The Citi Double Cash® Card is a cash-back credit card, but it earns cash back in the form of Citi ThankYou points, which which can be redeemed in lots of ways, including the option to transfer them to travel partners. Rewards 5% total cash back on Citi travel bookings (through Dec. 31, 2024)

2% cash back on all purchases: 1% back when you buy and 1% back as you pay Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash bonus after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first six months of account opening. Annual fee $0 Notable perks The ThankYou® points can be redeemed for cash back, gift cards and travel at a rate of one cent per point. Cardholders also have access to a small number of Citi's travel partners, including Wyndham, Choice and JetBlue. If you have a Citi card that enables full transfers, such as the Citi Premier® Card, you can combine the points you earn with your Double Cash and then transfer those points to all of Citi's partner hotel and airline loyalty programs. There are also several special cardmember programs, including Citi Entertainment℠, which gives cardholders first access to purchase tickets for thousands of concerts and events. The card also provides access to Citi® Identity Theft Solutions, a service that will help you if you're a victim of identity theft. [ Return to card summary ]

American Express® Gold Card

Discover it® Cash Back

The Discover it® Cash Back is a no-annual-fee cash-back rewards card that allows you to earn a generous 5% back on rotating spending categories. Rewards 5% cash back on the first $1,500 in purchases in rotating categories each quarter (when you activate), then 1% cash back. Check out Discover's 5% cash-back calendar.

1% cash back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Discover will match the cash back you earn at the end of the first year. Annual fee $0 Notable perks New card members receive an intro 0% APR for 15 months on purchases and eligible balance transfers, then a variable 17.24% to 28.24% applies. An intro balance transfer fee of 3% of the amount you transfer applies to eligible transfers. The standard transfer fee on future balance transfers is up to 5% of the amount of each transfer. (See rates and fees) The card charges $0 in foreign transaction fees, which can save you money when traveling abroad. [ Return to card summary ]

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is a premium credit card with a straightforward rewards structure, a long list of benefits and a lower annual fee than other high-end cards with similar features. Rewards 10X miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel portal

5X miles per dollar on flights booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on Capital One Entertainment purchases (through Dec. 31, 2025)

2X miles on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Annual fee $395 Notable perks In addition to the annual $300 Capital One Travel credit and 10,000 anniversary bonus miles, the Capital One Venture X Card comes with airport lounge access for the primary cardholder and authorized users. One great feature of this card is that you can add up to four authorized users for free and each cardholder gets access to Priority Pass lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges and Capital One Lounges. Other benefits include: Hertz Presidents Circle status (enrollment required)

No foreign transaction fees

Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® application fee credit (worth up to $100)

Cell phone protection

Visa Infinite Concierge

Rental car collision damage waiver (primary)

Trip cancellation and interruption coverage

Trip delay reimbursement

Lost luggage reimbursement

Extended warranty protection

Return protection

Purchase security [ Return to card summary ]

FAQs What's the difference between a pre-approval and a pre-qualification? The terms pre-approval and pre-qualification both refer to the card issuers' pre-screening process that can help you determine whether you'll qualify for a credit card without a hard pull on your credit reports. Prequalified offers are typically initiated by consumers who want to check their approval odds, while preapproved offers are generally unsolicited offers from card issuers. Does pre-approval or pre-qualification result in a hard credit pull? Most credit card pre-approvals do not result in a hard pull of your credit. Some issuers require a Social Security Number (SSN) or the last four digits of your SSN to process a pre-approval, but this is generally done to verify your identity and shouldn't result in a credit check unless otherwise stated. Does pre-approval guarantee approval? If you qualify for a pre-approved credit card or receive a pre-screened offer in the mail, that does not guarantee you'll be approved. Your credit score, income and history with the card issuers are all taken into account, but won't be fully reviewed unless you submit a traditional card application.

Bottom line

Getting a pre-approved, pre-qualified or pre-screened credit card offer doesn't guarantee you'll get approved for the card if you apply. However, seeing whether you're pre-approved for a card offer is easy and typically doesn't require a hard credit pull. So it doesn't hurt to explore what offers you may qualify for.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best business credit cards for LLCs.

Our methodology

To determine which business cards offer the best value and pre-approval, CNBC Select analyzed the most popular credit cards available to U.S. consumers that also had a publicly available pre-approval or pre-qualification process at the time of writing. We compared each card on a range of features, including the annual fee, employee card fee, rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR and foreign transaction fees. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is to redeem points. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Discover it® Cash Back, click here. For rates and fees of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.