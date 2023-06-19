Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
The best easy-to-earn credit card sign-up bonuses for low spenders
All of the cards on this list have welcome bonuses worth at least $200 and require $500 in spending or less to earn.
One of the best ways to quickly bolster credit card rewards is by taking advantage of welcome bonus offers.
The best credit card welcome bonuses can be worth $1,000 or more, but there's a catch — you'll need to meet the card's bonus requirements. To earn a bonus for the best credit cards you'll usually need to spend thousands of dollars on the card within the first few months after opening it. Even if you have excellent credit and won't have an issue getting approved for a top travel card, the spending requirements might be out of reach.
However, there are plenty of rewards credit cards with easy-to-earn welcome bonuses. Below are CNBC Select's top picks for credit cards with intro bonuses worth at least $200 and a spending requirement of $500 or less.
Best credit card bonuses for low spenders
- Best for bonus spending categories: Chase Freedom Flex℠
- Best for travel rewards: Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
- Best for cash back: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
- Best for airline miles: AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard®
- Best for dining: Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Best for bonus spending categories
Chase Freedom Flex℠
Rewards
5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
20.24% - 28.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Member FDIC. Terms apply. Information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.
The Chase Freedom Flex℠ is a solid cash-back card with an easy-to-earn $200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening. That's like earning 40% back. It also offers rotating 5% bonus categories on up to $1,500 in combined spending each quarter (then 1%).
Other great perks: Cardholders can take advantage of cell phone protection, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, purchase protection and extended warranty protection on eligible purchases. Plus, cardholders can save on grocery deliveries with up to $10 back each quarter in Instacart statement credits and three free months of Instacart+ (when activated by July 31, 2024), and enjoy waived delivery fees with free months of DoorDash DashPass (when you activate by Dec. 31, 2024).
Best for travel rewards
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 1.25X miles per dollar on every purchase
Welcome bonus
Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months
Regular APR
19.74% - 29.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card is a beginner-friendly no-annual-fee travel credit card. What makes this card so valuable is that the Capital One miles it earns can be transferred to a range of airline and hotel travel partners, which is rare for a credit card with no annual fee. This gives you the opportunity to potentially increase the value of the card's welcome bonus.
Other great perks: New card members can take advantage of 0% APR for 15 months on purchase and balance transfers (then, 19.74% - 29.74% variable), but there is a 3% balance transfer fee. The Capital One VentureOne card also has no foreign transaction fees.
Best for cash back
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
Rewards
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate
Regular APR
19.99%, 24.99%, or 29.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Introductory fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a simple and lucrative cash-back credit card. Plus, it has no annual fee, so the cash-back rewards you earn are straight profit from day one.
Other great perks: When you pay for your cell phone bill with your Wells Fargo Active Cash Card, you can use the card's built-in cell phone protection. It will reimburse you up to $600 ($25 deductible) for damage or theft. It also has a 15-month 0% APR introductory period on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then, a 19.99%, 24.99%, or 29.99% variable APR).
Best for airline miles
AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard
Rewards
2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases. 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 70,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase and paying the $99 annual fee in full, both within the first 90 days
Annual fee
$99
Intro APR
0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening
Regular APR
20.99% - 29.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
See our methodology, terms apply.
The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® has what might be the easiest welcome bonus requirements of any rewards credit card. Once you're approved for the card, you just need to make a single purchase (of any amount) and pay the card's $99 annual fee within the first 90 days of opening the account to earn 70,000 bonus miles.
Other great perks: This card's benefits are geared toward American Airlines travelers. Cardholders get the first checked bag free for themselves and up to four companions, preferred boarding and 25% back on inflight food and beverage purchases. There's also up to $25 in annual credit for inflight Wi-Fi purchases and an annual companion certificate that's earned after spending $20,000+ on the card within your cardmember year.
Best for dining
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; Terms apply, 3% cash back on dining and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), 3% cash back on popular streaming services and entertainment, and 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months
Regular APR
19.74% - 29.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
3%
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card is a perfect card to use for a night out or a night in. It earns bonus cash back on dining, entertainment, groceries and streaming services.
Other great perks: Through Nov. 14, 2024, this card comes with a free Uber One membership and 10% back on Uber and Uber Eats purchases. It has no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and grants cardmembers access to exclusive entertainment events through Capital One Entertainment. There's also an introductory 0% APR on purchases and eligible balance transfers for the first 15 months (a 3% fee on balance transfers within the first 15 months). After the interest-free period expires, there's a 19.74% - 29.74% variable APR
Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.
FAQs
What is the smartest way to use a credit card that has rewards?
The smartest way to use a credit card that has rewards is to use the card responsibly and pay off the balance every month. By doing this, you ensure that you don't pay interest, which can offset the value of any rewards you earn.
How to get a credit card with a low annual income?
Having a low annual income won't necessarily prevent you from opening a credit card. If you keep your credit score high and consistently pay your bills on time, you can greatly increase your chances of being approved for the best travel credit cards. And remember, anyone over 21 can include their entire household income on credit card applications as long as they have a "reasonable expectation of access."
Can you get credit card rewards without spending money?
Unfortunately, there are virtually no opportunities to earn credit card rewards without spending money. In rare instances, banks may offer airline miles or credit card reward bonuses for opening an account. However, even in those situations, you may have to complete a certain number of transactions to earn the rewards.
What are the most common types of credit card rewards that you can earn?
The most common types of credit card rewards you can earn are cash back, airline miles, hotel points and flexible travel rewards points.
Bottom line
Credit card issuers offer welcome bonuses to entice people to sign-up for their credit cards. These bonuses can be quite lucrative and may be worth more than $1,000. However, the higher the welcome bonus, the more difficult it usually is to earn.
But there are rewards credit cards with bonuses that have much lower spending requirements. So if you don't anticipate being able to meet the bonus requirements for one of the top travel cards, consider opening one of these cards instead.
Our methodology
To determine which cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed over 230 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. that are open to anyone and offer welcome bonuses. We narrowed down our picks by only considering those cards that offer welcome bonuses worth at least $200 and require $500 or less in spending to earn. We compared each card on a range of features, including: rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points.
