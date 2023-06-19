The best easy-to-earn credit card sign-up bonuses for low spenders

Best credit card bonuses for low spenders

Best for bonus spending categories

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Member FDIC. Terms apply. Information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

The Chase Freedom Flex℠ is a solid cash-back card with an easy-to-earn $200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening. That's like earning 40% back. It also offers rotating 5% bonus categories on up to $1,500 in combined spending each quarter (then 1%). Other great perks: Cardholders can take advantage of cell phone protection, trip cancellation/interruption insurance, purchase protection and extended warranty protection on eligible purchases. Plus, cardholders can save on grocery deliveries with up to $10 back each quarter in Instacart statement credits and three free months of Instacart+ (when activated by July 31, 2024), and enjoy waived delivery fees with free months of DoorDash DashPass (when you activate by Dec. 31, 2024).

Best for travel rewards

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5 Miles per dollar on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 1.25X miles per dollar on every purchase

Welcome bonus Earn a bonus of 20,000 miles once you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $200 in travel

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

Regular APR 19.74% - 29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Best for cash back

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

Regular APR 19.99%, 24.99%, or 29.99% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Introductory fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5% ($5 minimum)

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a simple and lucrative cash-back credit card. Plus, it has no annual fee, so the cash-back rewards you earn are straight profit from day one. Other great perks: When you pay for your cell phone bill with your Wells Fargo Active Cash Card, you can use the card's built-in cell phone protection. It will reimburse you up to $600 ($25 deductible) for damage or theft. It also has a 15-month 0% APR introductory period on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (then, a 19.99%, 24.99%, or 29.99% variable APR).

Best for airline miles

AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard Learn More Information about the AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 2 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases; 1 AAdvantage® mile for every $1 spent on other purchases. 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 70,000 bonus miles after making your first purchase and paying the $99 annual fee in full, both within the first 90 days

Annual fee $99

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within 45 days of account opening

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Good/Excellent See our methodology, terms apply.

The AAdvantage® Aviator® Red World Elite Mastercard® has what might be the easiest welcome bonus requirements of any rewards credit card. Once you're approved for the card, you just need to make a single purchase (of any amount) and pay the card's $99 annual fee within the first 90 days of opening the account to earn 70,000 bonus miles. Other great perks: This card's benefits are geared toward American Airlines travelers. Cardholders get the first checked bag free for themselves and up to four companions, preferred boarding and 25% back on inflight food and beverage purchases. There's also up to $25 in annual credit for inflight Wi-Fi purchases and an annual companion certificate that's earned after spending $20,000+ on the card within your cardmember year.

Best for dining

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; Terms apply, 3% cash back on dining and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), 3% cash back on popular streaming services and entertainment, and 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

Regular APR 19.74% - 29.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 3%

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

FAQs

What is the smartest way to use a credit card that has rewards?

The smartest way to use a credit card that has rewards is to use the card responsibly and pay off the balance every month. By doing this, you ensure that you don't pay interest, which can offset the value of any rewards you earn.

How to get a credit card with a low annual income?

Having a low annual income won't necessarily prevent you from opening a credit card. If you keep your credit score high and consistently pay your bills on time, you can greatly increase your chances of being approved for the best travel credit cards. And remember, anyone over 21 can include their entire household income on credit card applications as long as they have a "reasonable expectation of access."

Can you get credit card rewards without spending money?

Unfortunately, there are virtually no opportunities to earn credit card rewards without spending money. In rare instances, banks may offer airline miles or credit card reward bonuses for opening an account. However, even in those situations, you may have to complete a certain number of transactions to earn the rewards.

What are the most common types of credit card rewards that you can earn?

The most common types of credit card rewards you can earn are cash back, airline miles, hotel points and flexible travel rewards points.

Bottom line

Credit card issuers offer welcome bonuses to entice people to sign-up for their credit cards. These bonuses can be quite lucrative and may be worth more than $1,000. However, the higher the welcome bonus, the more difficult it usually is to earn. But there are rewards credit cards with bonuses that have much lower spending requirements. So if you don't anticipate being able to meet the bonus requirements for one of the top travel cards, consider opening one of these cards instead.

Our methodology

To determine which cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed over 230 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. that are open to anyone and offer welcome bonuses. We narrowed down our picks by only considering those cards that offer welcome bonuses worth at least $200 and require $500 or less in spending to earn. We compared each card on a range of features, including: rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fee and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.