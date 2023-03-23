First Tech Federal Credit Union
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links.
How to get tickets to the NCAA Men's Final Four, Frozen Four and MLB with Capital One Entertainment

Eligible Capital One cardholders have access to exclusive events and Men's Final Four VIP ticket packages.

Jason Stauffer
Alex Slitz | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

The Capital One Entertainment portal provides cardholders access to thousands of exclusive events and experiences. And right now, there are a handful of big sporting events Capital One cardholders can access, including the NCAA Men's Final Four, NCAA Frozen Four and any MLB game this season.

At the time of writing, there are still tickets available for the NCAA Frozen Four (semifinals and finals) and VIP-ticket packages for the NCAA Men's Final Four semifinals and championship games. Additionally, eligible Capital One cardholders have access to other experiences occurring alongside the NCAA Men's Final Four, including the Men's Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One and free tickets to the Capital One JamFest, featuring performances by Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and more.

You can take advantage of Capital One Entertainment with any Capital One rewards-earning consumer or small business credit card. Cardholders can also use their rewards or Capital One card to pay for tickets to these events. And if you don't have a Capital One card yet, you may be able to apply and get approved in time to take advantage of these opportunities.

Cards with access to Capital One Entertainment

You can purchase tickets through the Capital One Entertainment portal if you're the primary account holder of an eligible rewards credit card (consumer or small business).

This includes cash-back cards like the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card, which both earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Capital One's best travel cards are also eligible for Capital One Entertainment access, including the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 28.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024, 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel; Terms apply, 3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 3% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®) and 1% on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months

  • Regular APR

    19.24% - 29.24% variable 

  • Balance transfer fee

    3% fee on the amounts transferred within the first 15 months

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    N/A for purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 28.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    0% at the regular transfer APR

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    10X miles on hotels and rental cars, 5X miles on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $395

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    21.24% - 28.24% variable APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    0% at the regular transfer APR

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

Besides having an eligible Capital One card, your account needs to be in good standing and you must be at least 18 years old to access Capital One Entertainment.

Capital One debit cards, private label retail credit cards and co-brand partner cards do not have access to the ticketing platform.

How to get tickets through Capital One Entertainment

You can access Capital One Entertainment by signing in to your online Capital One account.

Once signed in, you can see a full list of tickets available for upcoming events. For most events, you can pay for tickets with rewards, cash or a combination of the two.

Frozen Four tickets currently start at $56 and the NCAA Men's Final Four tickets are available in two-ticket VIP packages for $2,750. Unfortunately, tickets to the NCAA Women's Final Four are already sold out through Capital One Entertainment at the time of publishing.

Capital One also offers exclusive pre-sale tickets to certain events, but not through Capital One Entertainment. You can see upcoming pre-sales events at the Capital One presales site.

Bottom line

Capital One cardholders have access to special events and experiences through Capital One Entertainment. With Capital One Entertainment, you can also get tickets to thousands of sporting, music and dining events. Currently, there are VIP ticket packages available for the NCAA Men's Final Four and the NCAA Frozen Four games happening in April.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
