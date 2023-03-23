Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
How to get tickets to the NCAA Men's Final Four, Frozen Four and MLB with Capital One Entertainment
Eligible Capital One cardholders have access to exclusive events and Men's Final Four VIP ticket packages.
The Capital One Entertainment portal provides cardholders access to thousands of exclusive events and experiences. And right now, there are a handful of big sporting events Capital One cardholders can access, including the NCAA Men's Final Four, NCAA Frozen Four and any MLB game this season.
At the time of writing, there are still tickets available for the NCAA Frozen Four (semifinals and finals) and VIP-ticket packages for the NCAA Men's Final Four semifinals and championship games. Additionally, eligible Capital One cardholders have access to other experiences occurring alongside the NCAA Men's Final Four, including the Men's Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One and free tickets to the Capital One JamFest, featuring performances by Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and more.
You can take advantage of Capital One Entertainment with any Capital One rewards-earning consumer or small business credit card. Cardholders can also use their rewards or Capital One card to pay for tickets to these events. And if you don't have a Capital One card yet, you may be able to apply and get approved in time to take advantage of these opportunities.
Besides having an eligible Capital One card, your account needs to be in good standing and you must be at least 18 years old to access Capital One Entertainment.
Capital One debit cards, private label retail credit cards and co-brand partner cards do not have access to the ticketing platform.
How to get tickets through Capital One Entertainment
You can access Capital One Entertainment by signing in to your online Capital One account.
Once signed in, you can see a full list of tickets available for upcoming events. For most events, you can pay for tickets with rewards, cash or a combination of the two.
Frozen Four tickets currently start at $56 and the NCAA Men's Final Four tickets are available in two-ticket VIP packages for $2,750. Unfortunately, tickets to the NCAA Women's Final Four are already sold out through Capital One Entertainment at the time of publishing.
Capital One also offers exclusive pre-sale tickets to certain events, but not through Capital One Entertainment. You can see upcoming pre-sales events at the Capital One presales site.
Bottom line
Capital One cardholders have access to special events and experiences through Capital One Entertainment. With Capital One Entertainment, you can also get tickets to thousands of sporting, music and dining events. Currently, there are VIP ticket packages available for the NCAA Men's Final Four and the NCAA Frozen Four games happening in April.
