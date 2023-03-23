How to get tickets to the NCAA Men's Final Four, Frozen Four and MLB with Capital One Entertainment

The Capital One Entertainment portal provides cardholders access to thousands of exclusive events and experiences. And right now, there are a handful of big sporting events Capital One cardholders can access, including the NCAA Men's Final Four, NCAA Frozen Four and any MLB game this season.

At the time of writing, there are still tickets available for the NCAA Frozen Four (semifinals and finals) and VIP-ticket packages for the NCAA Men's Final Four semifinals and championship games. Additionally, eligible Capital One cardholders have access to other experiences occurring alongside the NCAA Men's Final Four, including the Men's Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One and free tickets to the Capital One JamFest, featuring performances by Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and more.

You can take advantage of Capital One Entertainment with any Capital One rewards-earning consumer or small business credit card. Cardholders can also use their rewards or Capital One card to pay for tickets to these events. And if you don't have a Capital One card yet, you may be able to apply and get approved in time to take advantage of these opportunities.