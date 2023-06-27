U.S. Bank launches new business credit card and travel platform all in one

On Tuesday, U.S. Bank launched its new U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card for emerging middle market companies, especially for those whose employees travel.

Powered by TravelBank technology, the Commercial Rewards Card is essentially a credit card and travel management platform all in one. With TravelBank, cardholders can book flights, hotels and rental cars with set budgets and approvals — plus they'll get TravelBank-exclusive rates and waived booking fees.

On top of controlling the company's spending, Commercial Rewards Card business owners can also automate expenses, customize their travel policies and even earn rebates on business expenses with low spending requirements. And the platform's reporting model allows business owners to stay on top of their employees' expenses and the company's overall business costs.

