U.S. Bank launches new business credit card and travel platform all in one
The new U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card makes it easy to manage business travel and expenses.
On Tuesday, U.S. Bank launched its new U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card for emerging middle market companies, especially for those whose employees travel.
Powered by TravelBank technology, the Commercial Rewards Card is essentially a credit card and travel management platform all in one. With TravelBank, cardholders can book flights, hotels and rental cars with set budgets and approvals — plus they'll get TravelBank-exclusive rates and waived booking fees.
On top of controlling the company's spending, Commercial Rewards Card business owners can also automate expenses, customize their travel policies and even earn rebates on business expenses with low spending requirements. And the platform's reporting model allows business owners to stay on top of their employees' expenses and the company's overall business costs.
The U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card is just one of the latest company credit cards to enter the market as there are plenty of credit cards designed for small business owners. Below are some of CNBC Select's favorites.
For travel, we'd also recommend taking a look at the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, which is currently offering a generous welcome bonus of 100,000 points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Plus, points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. So, the 100,000-point bonus is worth $1,250 towards travel.
Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Rewards
Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
20.99% - 25.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
Terms apply.
The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card offers cards to employees at no additional cost and provides helpful travel perks, such as no foreign transaction fees, auto rental collision damage waiver and trip cancellation/trip interruption insurance.
Most business credit cards (such as the Ink Business Preferred) will typically require having a good or excellent credit score, but business owners with not-so-great credit also have options. Consider, for example, the Capital One Spark 1% Classic. This business card sets lower "average credit" requirements, has no annual fee and no fee for employee cards.
Capital One Spark 1% Classic
Rewards
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 1% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
None
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
29.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
None
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Average
Terms apply.
The Spark Classic also offers a straightforward cash-back program, along with the option to set up automatic redemption at a set time each calendar year or when a specific cash-back balance is reached. Cardholders can count on Capital One business benefits, including account management tools (choose your due date, view recurring transactions, download purchase records to Quicken®, QuickBooks® and Excel®), extended warranty and price protection, auto rental damage waiver and more.
Bottom line
The new U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card can be a great addition to a business owner's wallet if their employees travel often and they're looking for a better way to manage all those expenses plus everyday costs.
Otherwise, choose a top business credit card that rewards you for travel and comes with an attractive welcome bonus, or one that doesn't require having top-notch credit.
Information about the U.S. Bank Commercial Rewards Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.