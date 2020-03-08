Black cards are the ultimate status symbol—but what are they?

Premium luxury credit cards, or "black cards," are the most exclusive credit cards on the market. There's a lot of mystery and myth surrounding these elite cards with wild stories of how the ultra rich use them to make outlandish purchases, from the horse from "Dances with Wolves" to sand from the Dead Sea. While it's hard to know how many of those rumors are true, there are a few things we know for sure about black cards: they come with very high annual fees, they have very high spending requirements and they are not marketed toward the average consumer (sorry). But are black cards actually worth it? Below CNBC Select digs into the additional value of having a black card, who qualifies for a black card and other premium credit cards you might consider instead.

What is a black card?

The credit card most associated with the phrase "black card" is the American Express Centurion Card, or the "Amex Black Card." It was released in 1999 and created such a buzz that other card issuers wanted to create their own deluxe credit cards to reward their highest-spending customers. Enter the age of the black card. Now there are many alternatives to the Amex Centurion for consumers of all income levels and credit histories. Many premiere rewards cards have borrowed the black color for their best credit card products, and card issuers have found ways to make their most popular travel rewards cards feel upscale. The Amex Black Card helped launch the metal card trend, and these days many consumers have at least one metal card in their wallets. But a true black card is invitation-only and was designed for only the most top-tier spenders.

Who qualifies for a black card?

It's hard to find precise information on exactly who qualifies for a black card. Some invitation-only credit cards, such as the Chase J.P. Morgan Reserve®, are an additional perk that comes if your assets are managed by a particular banking institution, while others require that you've been a cardholder with an issuer for a certain number of years. There are also very high spending requirements. Generally, a card issuer invites only their most loyal customers who spend upwards of six-figures or more a year to become a black cardholder. The latest Census Household Income Report found the average American earns $61,937 year, which makes a minimum spending requirement in the six figures well out of reach. While the average consumer will likely never use a black card, there are now many affordable credit cards that offer welcome bonuses that have spending requirements as low as $500.

What are the perks of a black card?

How much are the fees for a black card?

The fees for these exclusive cards vary quite a bit. In the case of the Dubai First Royale Mastercard, the card issuer doesn't disclose its annual fee publicly. It states in the Amex Centurion Black Card cardholder agreements that the annual fee is $5,000, and there is a one-time initiation fee of $10,000 when you sign up. And with the Chase J.P. Morgan Reserve®, sites such as Value Penguin report it has a $595 annual fee.

What cards compare to a black card?

It's been 21 years since Amex launched the original black card, and card issuers are increasingly offering more and more luxury perks at a more accessible price point to more of their customers. The biggest draw of elite rewards cards are the many travel benefits they offer. If you want a luxury travel card that's not invitation only, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® delivers a lot of value with an annual fee of $550. When cardholders take full advantage of Chase's welcome bonus, the $300 travel credit and generous rewards program, it is quite possible to make the fee completely worthwhile. The Sapphire Reserve lets you earn 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (once you earn your annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide and 1X point per $1 on all other purchases. Others might prefer the American Express® Gold Card, with its current welcome bonus of 35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months from account opening. Information about the American Express Centurion Card and Dubai First Royale Mastercard has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.



