You can now request an invite for this exclusive black card

Black cards are a status symbol that are typically invite-only and reserved for big spenders who can afford to pay initiation fees and annual fees totaling thousands of dollars. But the invitation-only requirement has changed slightly for the oldest "black card" — the Centurion® Card from American Express. The Centurion Card, or the "Amex Black Card," has previously been invite-only, but now you can request an invite, if eligible. The Amex Centurion website now allows existing Amex cardholders who are interested in Centurion membership to request consideration by filling out a short online form. CNBC Select reached out to an Amex spokesperson for a comment on why the Centurion Card is now accepting requests for an invite but did not receive a response. Below, we review how you can request an invite for the Amex Centurion Card and the card's qualifications, fees and benefits.

How to request an invite to the Amex Centurion Card

You can complete the invitation request for an Amex Centurion Card in a minute, but there are a few things to keep in mind. For starters, you'll need to be an existing Amex cardholder to request an invite. And the Amex Centurion website also disclaims that: "Submission of your information is not an application for credit and does not obligate American Express to invite you to apply for the Centurion Card." Simply follow these steps to request an invite to the Amex Centurion Card: Go to the Centurion website. At the bottom of the page, click on: "Interested in Centurion® Membership? Click Here." Enter your first and last name and the card number and security code for your Amex credit card. Submit your invite request. Amex will reach out if you qualify by sending an invitation via your mailing address on file.

Amex Centurion Card qualifications, fees and benefits

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.