American Express announces new reservation booking tool for Platinum and Centurion members

American Express is introducing a new reservation booking tool in the Amex mobile app. The new feature will allow Platinum® Card and Centurion members to search, book and manage reservations in one streamlined mobile experience.

According to Amex, dining is the number-one request through the Platinum concierge and a top spending category for cardholders. As a result, the company has been rolling out numerous dining initiatives, such as the ongoing expansion of the Global Dining Collection and recent acquisitions of Resy, Pocket Concierge and Cake Technologies.

"Knowing how integrated digital is in our card members' lives, we're excited to provide our Platinum Card members access to reservations at more than 10,000 restaurants through this new capability in our mobile app. Our card members love to dine out and we're constantly looking for new ways to connect them with restaurants they love, whether in their local city or across the globe," Chris Cracchiolo, SVP of global loyalty and benefits at American Express tells CNBC Select.

This new reservation booking tool is now available to a portion of Platinum Card® members and will be available to the broader Business Platinum®, Platinum® and Centurion card members in early 2020.

Eligible cardholders can access reservations at over 10,000 restaurants worldwide from the Global Dining Collection, Resy platform, BookTable and SevenRooms. Participating restaurants include Gramercy Tavern (New York), STK (Los Angeles) and Chiltern Firehouse (London).

Card members can make multiple bookings per day, but will not be able to make multiple bookings at the same restaurant for the same day within the Amex mobile app. If you want to book additional reservations at the same restaurant, contact the Platinum Concierge via phone or mobile chat for assistance.

When you dine at a restaurant booked through this tool, you're not required to pay with your American Express card. Some restaurants may require a credit card to hold the reservation, and you'll be prompted to opt into linking your American Express card to the reservation.

