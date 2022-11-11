Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
How to access Chase Sapphire Lounges, now open in Hong Kong with more coming to U.S. airports in 2023
Here's what we know about Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club so far — and what it takes to get in.
It turns out Capital One and American Express aren't the only card issuers interested in spoiling their cardholders with luxury airport lounges.
Enter Chase's latest creation — Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club — a new premium travel concept that opened its first location at Hong Kong International Airport in October 2022 and is slated to launch additional outposts at several U.S. airports in 2023.
Working in collaboration with Airport Dimensions, the operator currently behind The Club Airport Lounges, Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club will feature premium perks such as high-speed Wi-Fi, curated craft cocktails and seasonal menus, a robust library of digital media and relaxing workspaces, all meant to make your airport experience more enjoyable.
Unlike its competitors' lounges, however, you don't necessarily need to have a Chase-issued credit card to get in.
Below, Select details all the ways to access Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club, plus the cards to consider adding if you want to try one out during your next trip.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign up here.
Chase Sapphire Lounge locations
Unfortunately, there's still a limited amount of information available about these new lounges. In 2021, Chase announced there would be a total of nine new locations, but only seven of them have been publically released at this point. Here's what we know so far.
The first Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club opened in Hong Kong on Oct. 25, 2022, in an impressive 11,948-square-foot-space that had previously served as a The Club Lounge.
- Hong Kong International Airport, near Gate 40 on Level 7 in Terminal 1's West Hall; passengers traveling through the East Hall can still access it via a 10-15 minute walk or by taking the shuttle; Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As of this writing, the Hong Kong location is the only one that's open, though additional lounges are expected to follow suit sometime in 2023:
- Boston Logan International Airport: Terminal B to C connector
- New York City – LaGuardia Airport: Terminal B
- Washington Dulles International Airport: Terminal A
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: Terminal 4 South 1
- Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport: Terminal 1 near C Gates
- San Diego International Airport: Terminal 2 West
It's interesting to note that several of these airports already have — or will soon have — competitor lounges. Hong Kong International Airport, Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and New York City's LaGuardia Airport, for instance, each have an American Express Centurion Lounge, while Dulles in Washington, D.C. is set to open a new Capital One Lounge in 2023.
Each Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club will feature details and designs that are created especially for that particular location, largely inspired by the city the airport is in.
You can expect signature cocktails, comfortable work and relaxation spaces, curated food and beverage menus featuring seasonal and locally inspired options, as well as airport lounge standards such as complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, televisions and access to local newspapers and magazines. Free food and refreshments catered to a range of dietary preferences including gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan lifestyles will also be available to lounge guests, as will a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
How to access Chase Sapphire Lounges
To enter any Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, you must be a Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholder, have a membership with Lounge Key or Priority Pass™ — including Priority Pass memberships available through non-Chase premium credit cards — or be invited as a guest of someone who meets those requirements.
Passengers who are booked on a same-day flight are allowed to enter the lounge up to three hours before it's scheduled to depart. Children ages two and under get in free, as do up to two guests per visit (additional guests will have to pay a fee to enter).
Free or discounted access
Travelers who have the Chase Sapphire Reserve® credit card can use their included Priority Pass™ Select membership benefit to access Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club, as well as more than 1,300 associated airport lounges worldwide.
Simply enroll with Priority Pass™ once you're officially a Reserve cardholder and you'll be able to enter by flashing your physical membership card — most locations will also accept your digital membership card to gain entry.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rewards
Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.99% - 26.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Terms apply.
In addition to the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Priority Pass™ Select membership is an included benefit of a number of other premium travel cards, including several issued by American Express, Capital One and U.S. Bank:
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Rewards
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.
Annual fee
$695
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit Needed
Excellent/Good
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express
Rewards
Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com and 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases. Also, earn 1.5X points (that's an extra half point per dollar) on eligible purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year.
Welcome bonus
Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of card membership
Annual fee
$695
Intro APR
N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 25.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
Rewards
10X miles on hotels and rental cars, 5X miles on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$395
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.99% - 26.99% variable APR
Balance transfer fee
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
Foreign transaction fees
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
Rewards
6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program, 3 points at Worldwide Restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines. 2 points on all other eligible purchases.
Welcome bonus
Earn 150,000 Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases on the card within the first 3 months.
Annual Fee
$650
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
Rewards
14X points per dollar for eligible purchases on your card made directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; 7X points for eligible purchases on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and at U.S. restaurants; 3X points for all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within your first 3 months of card membership
Annual fee
$450
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
17.24% to 26.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card
Rewards
5X points on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Altitude Rewards Center, 3X points on every $1 on eligible travel and mobile wallet spending
Welcome bonus
Earn 50,000 bonus points (worth $750 on travel) after spending $4,500 in your first 90 days of account opening
Annual fee
$400
Intro APR
N/A
Regular APR
19.99% to 26.99% Variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Good/Excellent
See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Complimentary 12-month Priority Pass™ Select membership that gives access to more than 1,300 VIP lounges worldwide
- 12 complimentary Gogo® in-flight Wi-Fi passes per year
- 24/7 fraud monitoring, ID Theft Protection, Emergency Evacuation and Transportation Coverage and more
- Drive a luxurious Audi and save up to 30% when you rent with Silvercar with no location, date, or class restrictions
- Elevated service levels 24/7 with dedicated service advisors and Visa Infinite Concierge
Cons
- $400 annual fee
- Only available to U.S. Bank customers
Two additional cards also include Priority Pass™ Select membership as a perk, though they each limit their members' access to just 10 complimentary visits per year:
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
Rewards
12X points per dollar for eligible purchases on your card made directly with a participating hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio; 6X points for eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations; 3X points for other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card in the first three months of card membership.
Annual fee
$95.
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.49%-28.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
Rewards
Earn Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases on your card: 12X at hotels and resorts in the Hilton portfolio, 6X at U.S. gas stations, on US purchases for shipping, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers, on flights booked directly with airlines or with Amex Travel, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and at U.S. restaurants, 3X on all other eligible purchases. Terms & Limitations Apply.
Welcome bonus
Limited Time Offer: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business Card in the first 3 Months of Card Membership. Plus you can earn a Free Night Reward after you spend $10,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business Card in the first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer ends 12/21/22.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Note that if you're receiving your membership through one of the cards listed above, it's referred to as Priority Pass™ Select rather than Priority Pass™ but is essentially the same thing — it's just called that because it's coming from a financial institution.
Travelers with Lounge Key membership are also permitted to enter Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club.
Paid access
Due to the exclusivity of these lounges, entry is only granted to Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders, those who have a Priority Pass™ or Lounge Key membership, and up to two of their guests.
As of this writing, there are no plans to offer lounge access as an additional perk for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card members or allow for paid entry outside those parameters.
That said, it is possible to purchase a Priority Pass™ membership plan separately through the website and get into Chase Sapphire Lounges — and more than 1,400 additional airport lounges — that way as well:
- Standard, geared toward occasional travelers: $99 annual fee; members and guests each pay $32 per visit.
- Standard Plus, geared toward regular travelers: $299 annual fee; members receive 10 complimentary visits, then pay $32 per visit; guests always pay $32 per visit.
- Prestige, geared toward frequent travelers: $429 annual fee; members get in free every time they visit; guests pay $32 per visit.
Best cards with Chase Sapphire Lounge access
So far, there is only one Chase card that offers access to Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club — the Chase Sapphire Reserve — which, for a limited time, is offering a generous welcome bonus.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Earn 80,000 points after spending $4,000 within the first three months of account opening.
As mentioned above, the following cards include Priority Pass™ Select membership as an included benefit, which in turn allows access to Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club. Here's a look at their current welcome bonuses:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Earn 80,000 points after spending $6,000 within the first six months of account membership.
- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Earn 120,000 points after spending $15,000 within the first three months of account opening.
- Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: Earn 75,000 miles when you spend $4,000 within the first three months of account membership.
- U.S. Bank Altitude™ Reserve Visa Infinite® Card: Earn 50,000 points after spending $4,500 within the first 90 days of account opening.
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn 150,000 points when you spend $5,000 within the first three months of account membership.
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Earn 150,000 points after spending $4,000 within the first three months of account opening
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: Earn 130,000 points after spending $2,000 within the first three months of account membership (10 complimentary Priority Pass™ lounge visits per year).
- The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: Earn 130,000 points after spending $5,000 within the first three months of account opening, plus a Free Night Reward to use at any Hilton property after spending $10,000 within the first six months of card membership (10 complimentary Priority Pass™ lounge visits per year; welcome bonus is a limited time offer, available through Dec. 21, 2022).
Bottom line
While just one of Chase's new luxury lounges is open so far, if the others that are slated to open in 2023 around the U.S. are anything like what we're seeing at the Hong Kong location so far, they're going to be a great option for travelers looking to escape the crowds and enjoy some complimentary food and beverages before a flight. With tastefully designed spaces, curated seasonal menus and creative craft cocktails, they'll be a welcome addition to any Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholder or Priority Pass™ member's itinerary.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
Read more
For rates and fees of the The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.
For rates and fees of the The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, click here.