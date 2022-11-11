How to access Chase Sapphire Lounges, now open in Hong Kong with more coming to U.S. airports in 2023

It turns out Capital One and American Express aren't the only card issuers interested in spoiling their cardholders with luxury airport lounges. Enter Chase's latest creation — Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club — a new premium travel concept that opened its first location at Hong Kong International Airport in October 2022 and is slated to launch additional outposts at several U.S. airports in 2023. Working in collaboration with Airport Dimensions, the operator currently behind The Club Airport Lounges, Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club will feature premium perks such as high-speed Wi-Fi, curated craft cocktails and seasonal menus, a robust library of digital media and relaxing workspaces, all meant to make your airport experience more enjoyable. Unlike its competitors' lounges, however, you don't necessarily need to have a Chase-issued credit card to get in. Below, Select details all the ways to access Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club, plus the cards to consider adding if you want to try one out during your next trip.

Chase Sapphire Lounge locations

Unfortunately, there's still a limited amount of information available about these new lounges. In 2021, Chase announced there would be a total of nine new locations, but only seven of them have been publically released at this point. Here's what we know so far. The first Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club opened in Hong Kong on Oct. 25, 2022, in an impressive 11,948-square-foot-space that had previously served as a The Club Lounge. Hong Kong International Airport, near Gate 40 on Level 7 in Terminal 1's West Hall; passengers traveling through the East Hall can still access it via a 10-15 minute walk or by taking the shuttle; Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. As of this writing, the Hong Kong location is the only one that's open, though additional lounges are expected to follow suit sometime in 2023: Boston Logan International Airport: Terminal B to C connector

Terminal B to C connector New York City – LaGuardia Airport: Terminal B

Terminal B Washington Dulles International Airport: Terminal A

Terminal A Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: Terminal 4 South 1

Terminal 4 South 1 Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport: Terminal 1 near C Gates

Terminal 1 near C Gates San Diego International Airport: Terminal 2 West It's interesting to note that several of these airports already have — or will soon have — competitor lounges. Hong Kong International Airport, Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and New York City's LaGuardia Airport, for instance, each have an American Express Centurion Lounge, while Dulles in Washington, D.C. is set to open a new Capital One Lounge in 2023. Each Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club will feature details and designs that are created especially for that particular location, largely inspired by the city the airport is in. You can expect signature cocktails, comfortable work and relaxation spaces, curated food and beverage menus featuring seasonal and locally inspired options, as well as airport lounge standards such as complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, televisions and access to local newspapers and magazines. Free food and refreshments catered to a range of dietary preferences including gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan lifestyles will also be available to lounge guests, as will a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

How to access Chase Sapphire Lounges

To enter any Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, you must be a Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholder, have a membership with Lounge Key or Priority Pass™ — including Priority Pass memberships available through non-Chase premium credit cards — or be invited as a guest of someone who meets those requirements. Passengers who are booked on a same-day flight are allowed to enter the lounge up to three hours before it's scheduled to depart. Children ages two and under get in free, as do up to two guests per visit (additional guests will have to pay a fee to enter). Free or discounted access Travelers who have the Chase Sapphire Reserve® credit card can use their included Priority Pass™ Select membership benefit to access Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club, as well as more than 1,300 associated airport lounges worldwide. Simply enroll with Priority Pass™ once you're officially a Reserve cardholder and you'll be able to enter by flashing your physical membership card — most locations will also accept your digital membership card to gain entry.

In addition to the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Priority Pass™ Select membership is an included benefit of a number of other premium travel cards, including several issued by American Express, Capital One and U.S. Bank:

Two additional cards also include Priority Pass™ Select membership as a perk, though they each limit their members' access to just 10 complimentary visits per year:

Note that if you're receiving your membership through one of the cards listed above, it's referred to as Priority Pass™ Select rather than Priority Pass™ but is essentially the same thing — it's just called that because it's coming from a financial institution. Travelers with Lounge Key membership are also permitted to enter Chase Sapphire Lounges by The Club. Paid access Due to the exclusivity of these lounges, entry is only granted to Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders, those who have a Priority Pass™ or Lounge Key membership, and up to two of their guests. As of this writing, there are no plans to offer lounge access as an additional perk for Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card members or allow for paid entry outside those parameters. That said, it is possible to purchase a Priority Pass™ membership plan separately through the website and get into Chase Sapphire Lounges — and more than 1,400 additional airport lounges — that way as well: Standard , geared toward occasional travelers: $99 annual fee; members and guests each pay $32 per visit.

, geared toward occasional travelers: $99 annual fee; members and guests each pay $32 per visit. Standard Plus , geared toward regular travelers: $299 annual fee; members receive 10 complimentary visits, then pay $32 per visit; guests always pay $32 per visit.

, geared toward regular travelers: $299 annual fee; members receive 10 complimentary visits, then pay $32 per visit; guests always pay $32 per visit. Prestige, geared toward frequent travelers: $429 annual fee; members get in free every time they visit; guests pay $32 per visit.

Best cards with Chase Sapphire Lounge access

Bottom line

While just one of Chase's new luxury lounges is open so far, if the others that are slated to open in 2023 around the U.S. are anything like what we're seeing at the Hong Kong location so far, they're going to be a great option for travelers looking to escape the crowds and enjoy some complimentary food and beverages before a flight. With tastefully designed spaces, curated seasonal menus and creative craft cocktails, they'll be a welcome addition to any Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholder or Priority Pass™ member's itinerary. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.