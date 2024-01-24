Chase's newest Sapphire Lounge with Etihad Airways is now open at JFK — here's what you need to know

Just a week after Chase unveiled its third branded airport lounge at New York's LaGuardia airport, the issuer has rolled out yet another Sapphire Lounge by The Club at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) on Jan. 23, 2024. The lounge uses the space formerly occupied by Etihad Airways (which partnered with Chase to create the lounge), which means it has different rules for access compared to the other Chase Sapphire by The Club locations. Measuring 7,600 square feet, this lounge is smaller than its siblings but still offers plenty of features to enjoy while traveling. CNBC Select breaks down what you can expect from the new Chase lounge and how you'll be able to get in.

How to access the Chase Sapphire Lounge at JFK

Because this lounge is a collaboration between Chase and Etihad Airways, select Etihad passengers can access the Sapphire lounge based on their status with the airline's loyalty program. You also get in if you're flying business or first class with Etihad, and even economy passengers have an opportunity to purchase access on a first-come-first-serve basis. Access is also available to Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders and anyone with a Priority Pass membership. Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders who have activated the card's Priority Pass membership receive unlimited access and can bring up to two guests at no charge.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 22.49% - 29.49% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Chase Sapphire Reserve® review.

All other Priority Pass members receive one free visit per calendar year across the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club network in the U.S. and will pay a $75 fee for each subsequent visit. Many premium credit cards come with a complimentary Priority Pass lounge membership. For example, The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, both come with a Priority Pass membership and grant you access to American Express Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs and Plaza Premium lounges as well. Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Read our The Platinum Card® from American Express review. Pros Up to $200 in annual airline fee credits

Up to $200 in annual Uber savings. Benefit renews annually.

Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings, which requires a minimum two-night stay, through American Express Travel when you pay with your Platinum Card®.

$240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, SiriusXM, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.

$155 Walmart+ Credit: Use your Platinum Card® to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) and receive a statement credit that covers the full cost each month. $12.95 plus applicable taxes. Plus Up Benefits not eligible. Cons $695 annual fee

No special financing offers on new purchases Learn More View More

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com and 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases. Also, earn 1.5X points (that's an extra half point per dollar) on each eligible purchases at US construction material, hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year.

Welcome bonus Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $695

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 19.49% - 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Enroll to receive up to $400 in annual statement credits on Dell purchases (up to $200 semi-annually), up to $360 with Indeed, up to $150 with Adobe and up to $120 on wireless telephone purchases

Get 35% points back when you use points to purchase all or part of an airline fare, up to 500,000 bonus points back per calendar year

American Express Global Lounge Collection

Breeze through security with CLEAR® Plus where available and get up to $189 back per year on your membership when you use your card. (subject to auto-renewal)

Up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year for incidental fees charged by your one selected, qualifying airline to your card Cons $695 annual fee

No introductory 0% financing offers Learn More View More

If you're seeking a Priority Pass membership and access to Capital One Lounges, consider the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). With the card, you have unlimited access to Priority Pass, Capital One and Plaza Premium lounges.

What to expect at the JFK Chase Sapphire Lounge

The Chase Sapphire Lounge, situated in JFK's Terminal 4 right next to the American Express Centurion Lounge, serves as a tranquil oasis amidst the busy hub that hosts airlines such as Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, and Singapore Airlines. Embracing the theme of a nature escape, the lounge provides a variety of amenities for travelers seeking respite from the airport's hustle and bustle.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Upon entering, you'll find the main lounge area past the reception desk. Much like the lounge at LaGuardia, a central bar is surrounded by various seating options, including dining tables, couches and reclining chairs. But what sets it apart from the LaGuardia lounge is the abundance of natural light streaming in through the windows, providing a view of the airfield. The lounge also features additional seating areas throughout, catering to those either seeking a productive work environment or a laid-back space to unwind. This includes reflection rooms, as well as private bathrooms with showers. One side offers a cozy living room area of sorts complete with an electric fireplace to make you feel right at home.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Next to the dining tables, is a buffet area with a variety of quality hot and cold meal options available on a made-to-order or ready-to-eat basis. For breakfast, you can indulge in a range of food options including salmon benedict, breakfast bao (made up of spicy turkey bacon, egg and cheese with a bao bun) or a gluten-free bagel, along with local beverages from Joe Coffee. You can also enjoy crafted cocktails and select options of wine from a curated wine list from the bar.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

As the Chase Sapphire by The Club network continues to expand, you can enjoy an array of amenities now at John F. Kennedy Airport whether you're looking to work or unwind. Though smaller than the one at LaGuardia Airport, there are plenty of perks to indulge in from dining to lounging.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card and airport lounge review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of travel credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.