Caviar, facials and cocktails: Inside the new Chase Sapphire Lounge at New York's LaGuardia Airport

One area that travel credit card issuers compete in is airport lounges. Although Chase entered the airport lounge scene much later than American Express and Capital One, it's working quickly to grow its footprint. On Jan. 16, 2024, Chase began welcoming guests to its third branded airport lounge, located at New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA). Then, on Jan. 23, it will open its doors to a new lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Spread across two floors and over 21,800 square feet, the LaGuardia Chase lounge is decked out with an array of premium amenities, including a number of firsts for both Chase and the airport. Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, the new lounge has plenty to offer. CNBC Select shares a first look at the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at LaGuardia Airport and how you can access it.

How to access Chase Sapphire Lounges

Something unique about Chase Sapphire Lounges is that you don't necessarily need a Chase card to get in. Access is available to Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders and anyone with a Lounge Key or Priority Pass membership. Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders who have activated the card's Priority Pass membership receive unlimited access and can bring up to two guests at no charge.

All other Priority Pass members receive one free visit per calendar year across the Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club network in the U.S. and will pay a $75 fee for each subsequent visit. Many premium credit cards come with a complimentary Priority Pass lounge membership. For example, The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, both come with a Priority Pass membership and grant you access to American Express Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs and Plaza Premium lounges as well. Terms apply.

If you're seeking a Priority Pass membership and access to Capital One Lounges, consider the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). With the card, you have unlimited access to Priority Pass, Capital One and Plaza Premium lounges.

What to expect at the LGA Chase Sapphire Lounge

The Chase Sapphire Lounge at LaGuardia Airport is located in the newly overhauled Terminal B, home to airlines like Air Canada, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and JetBlue. It's open from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. The splashy, reflective blue entrance is directly adjacent to the American Express Centurion Lounge, in the direction of gates 41 to 59. The lounge itself is down one level, but feel worlds away from the hustle and bustle of the terminal. While the lounge doesn't have any windows or natural light, tall ceilings, tree trunk-like pillars and an abundance of greenery create an airy, garden-like feel.

Benji Stawski / CNBC Select

To the right is a casual seating area with plush couches, oversized chairs and ottomans. As with the other seating options throughout the lounge, the couches have built-in power outlets, as well as USB-A and USB-C power ports, making it easy to charge your devices before your flight.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Just past this seating is an alcove that serves as a family area and is adjoined by a children's playroom.

Benji Stawski / CNBC Select

Even if you're not traveling with little ones in tow, this area is worth a visit. Hidden behind a curtain is a photo booth that leads to a retro-inspired arcade, complete with a jukebox, pinball and shuffleboard, that can help you pass the time no matter what your age.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

If you're looking for a quiet respite, the lounge offers dedicated wellness rooms with various complimentary 30-minute treatments from Face Haus, a women-owned facial bar. Looking to catch some shut-eye? There are also two curtained-off rest pods you can reserve for 30-minute periods.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Back in the main room, there's a dedicated work area, consisting of a long table, semi-private workstation booths, two phone rooms and additional lounge seating. This area still feels relaxing thanks to an electric fireplace and curated artwork from the JPMorgan Chase Art Collection, drawing inspiration from the vibrant essence of New York City.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

The centerpiece of the lounge is a chic 360-degree bar, featuring cocktails and mocktails by Apotheke Mixology, premium wine lists from Parcelle and made-to-order Joe Coffee beverages.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

The menu includes signature drinks like the Sapphire, which is fruit-forward and includes ingredients like blueberry, goldenberry, lime, ginger and oregano. You'll also find locally-inspired creations like The Blackburn's Sour, which is a nod to LaGuardia's colorful history with ingredients like blackberry, raspberry, açaí, ginger, lime and golden pea shoots.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Just past that is the main dining area with plenty of tables and booth seating.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

The buffet area has an open kitchen concept, allowing you to watch the chefs prepare the food. The menu was designed by the New York City bistro Joseph Leonard and includes a range of delectable hot and cold options, such as seared salmon with braised leeks and crème fraîche, a roast beef sandwich and the Sapphire burger.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

While there are many ready-to-eat options, most entrees are available on a made-to-order basis, giving the lounge a more premium feel.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Additional seating and a snack and drink station are available upstairs. Dubbed "The Perch," this area almost feels like you've ascended into a (very comfortable) tree house.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Chase's exclusive Reserve Suites

Along with the new lounge, Chase also introduced the concept, "The Reserve Suites by Chase." Tucked away on the second floor are three private rooms — two of which can be adjoined — that discerning Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can book for more exclusivity. Somewhat similar to the luxurious private airport terminals PS, guests enjoy a private entrance and a dedicated suite attendant for what Chase calls "the ultimate white glove travel experience."

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Each suite is essentially a private living room, complete with a fully stocked snack and beverage bar, an in-mirror TV with video games and a spa-like ensuite bathroom and shower.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Guests can indulge in an exclusive menu from the New York City eatery Jeffrey's Grocery, featuring dishes like lobster rolls and latkes with lox and poached eggs. The suite experience also includes a signature caviar service presented with a mother-of-pearl spoon, as well as a premium parting gift.

Benji Stawski / CNBC

Overall, this is something you might expect to find at a large, international airport — not one where almost all flights are under five hours long. However, this service comes at a price. While Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will need to head to the benefits and travel section on the Chase mobile app for full booking and pricing details, the starting price is north of $2,000 for a suite.

Other Chase lounges that are opening soon

In addition to New York's LaGuardia Airport, there are Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club locations at Boston Logan International Airport and Hong Kong International Airport. Chase has several more lounges in the works: New York – John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK): Terminal 4 in the Mezzanine above Gate A2

Terminal 4 in the Mezzanine above Gate A2 Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD): Terminal A

Terminal A Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX): Terminal 4 South 1

Terminal 4 South 1 Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS): Terminal 1 near C Gates

Terminal 1 near C Gates San Diego International Airport (SAN): Terminal 2 West

Terminal 2 West Philadelphia International Airport (PHL): Terminal D to E connector The JFK location will open on Jan. 23, 2024 and be a joint offering with Etihad Airways, which previously operated the lounge before it was renovated. While not considered a full-scale Chase Sapphire Lounge, Chase also offers the Sapphire Terrace at Austin-Bergstrom Airport, accessible only to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders.

Bottom line

Whether you're looking to work, play, dine or relax, you can do it all at the new Chase Sapphire Lounge at LaGuardia Airport. This lounge surpasses the already high standard that Chase set with its locations in Boston and Hong Kong, giving it the ambiance of a private members' club in the heart of Manhattan rather than an airport lounge that's relatively accessible.

