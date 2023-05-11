Chase is opening its first U.S. airport lounge in Boston — here's how you can get in

What to expect at the Chase Sapphire Lounge Boston

The new Chase Sapphire Lounge is located between Boston Airport's Terminals B and C, and features locally inspired design, artwork, food and beverages. Airlines that operate out of Boston's Terminals B and C include, Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Southwest and United. Although it's a longer walk, passengers flying out of Terminal E can also access Terminals B and C without exiting security.

Courtesy of Chase

This lounge measures a spacious 11,640 square feet and is filled with everything you need to recuperate before your flight. Guests have access to rest pods, shower rooms and treatment rooms with anti-gravity massage chairs. Those traveling with children can take advantage of a nursing room and a family room. Rather than stuffing the space full of only tables and chairs, Chase added little touches to make it more relaxing, such as "micro-living rooms" with more comfortable seating. The food and beverage offering includes an array of local craft beers, coffee and both made-to-order and ready-to-eat dishes from the James Beard Foundation nominated chef, Douglass Williams. Craft brews are available from Downeast, Wormtown, Castleisland and more. And you can satiate your caffeine craving with coffee from the Massachusetts-based Atomic Coffee Roasters.

Courtesy of Chase

Who can access Chase Sapphire Lounges?

To access any Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, you'll need to have a Chase Sapphire Reserve card or a membership with Lounge Key or Priority Pass — or be invited as a guest of someone who meets those requirements.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase’s secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.74% - 28.74% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

If you don't have a Sapphire Reserve card, there are a variety of small business and consumer credit cards that come with a complimentary Priority Pass lounge membership. The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, both come with a Priority Pass membership and grant you access to American Express Centurion Lounges and Delta Sky Clubs as well.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com and 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases. Also, earn 1.5X points (that's an extra half point per dollar) on eligible purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year.

Welcome bonus Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $695

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 19.24% - 27.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

If you'd rather have a Priority Pass membership and access to Captial One Lounges, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is the right card for you. With the card, you have unlimited access to Priority Pass, Capital One and Plaza Premium lounges.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 10 Miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars, 5 Miles per dollar on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.74% - 28.74% variable APR

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent Terms apply.

Other Chase lounges that are opening soon

Besides Boston, the only other Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club location that's currently open is at Hong Kong International Airport. However, Chase has six lounges in the works: New York – LaGuardia Airport: Terminal B

Terminal B Washington Dulles International Airport: Terminal A

Terminal A Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: Terminal 4 South 1

Terminal 4 South 1 Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport: Terminal 1 near C Gates

Terminal 1 near C Gates San Diego International Airport: Terminal 2 West

Terminal 2 West Philadelphia International Airport: Terminal D to E connector While not considered a full-scale Chase Sapphire Lounge, Chase also offers the Sapphire Terrace at Austin-Bergstrom Airport, exclusively for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

For rates and fees of The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.