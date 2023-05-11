Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Chase is opening its first U.S. airport lounge in Boston — here's how you can get in
The new Chase Sapphire lounge features complimentary food, drinks, massage chairs and more.
Airport lounges offer a welcome respite from the often crowded and noisy terminals. And travel credit cards are one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways of getting into the best lounges.
Major airlines like American, Delta and United have operated their own branded lounges for a long time. But over the last decade, credit card issuers have been following suit — American Express, Capital One and Chase all have branded airport lounges now. And come May 16, Chase will open its first domestic location of a full-scale Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Boston Logan International Airport.
This announcement comes on the heels of Chase opening a "lounge-like" experience, the Sapphire Terrace at Austin-Bergstrom Airport, back in March. The Sapphire Terrace isn't considered a part of the Chase Sapphire Lounge network and is only open to Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders. Until now, the only other Chase Sapphire Lounge was at Hong Kong International Airport.
Below, CNBC Select shares everything we know about the new Chase Sapphire Lounge in Boston and how to access it.
What to expect at the Chase Sapphire Lounge Boston
The new Chase Sapphire Lounge is located between Boston Airport's Terminals B and C, and features locally inspired design, artwork, food and beverages.
Airlines that operate out of Boston's Terminals B and C include, Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Southwest and United. Although it's a longer walk, passengers flying out of Terminal E can also access Terminals B and C without exiting security.
This lounge measures a spacious 11,640 square feet and is filled with everything you need to recuperate before your flight. Guests have access to rest pods, shower rooms and treatment rooms with anti-gravity massage chairs. Those traveling with children can take advantage of a nursing room and a family room.
Rather than stuffing the space full of only tables and chairs, Chase added little touches to make it more relaxing, such as "micro-living rooms" with more comfortable seating.
The food and beverage offering includes an array of local craft beers, coffee and both made-to-order and ready-to-eat dishes from the James Beard Foundation nominated chef, Douglass Williams. Craft brews are available from Downeast, Wormtown, Castleisland and more. And you can satiate your caffeine craving with coffee from the Massachusetts-based Atomic Coffee Roasters.
Who can access Chase Sapphire Lounges?
To access any Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club, you'll need to have a Chase Sapphire Reserve card or a membership with Lounge Key or Priority Pass — or be invited as a guest of someone who meets those requirements.
If you don't have a Sapphire Reserve card, there are a variety of small business and consumer credit cards that come with a complimentary Priority Pass lounge membership.
The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, both come with a Priority Pass membership and grant you access to American Express Centurion Lounges and Delta Sky Clubs as well.
If you'd rather have a Priority Pass membership and access to Captial One Lounges, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is the right card for you. With the card, you have unlimited access to Priority Pass, Capital One and Plaza Premium lounges.
Other Chase lounges that are opening soon
Besides Boston, the only other Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club location that's currently open is at Hong Kong International Airport. However, Chase has six lounges in the works:
- New York – LaGuardia Airport: Terminal B
- Washington Dulles International Airport: Terminal A
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: Terminal 4 South 1
- Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport: Terminal 1 near C Gates
- San Diego International Airport: Terminal 2 West
- Philadelphia International Airport: Terminal D to E connector
While not considered a full-scale Chase Sapphire Lounge, Chase also offers the Sapphire Terrace at Austin-Bergstrom Airport, exclusively for Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders.
Bottom line
The newest Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club will open at Boston Logan International Aiport on May 16, 2023. This marks the second Chase Sapphire Lounge opening and the first location in the U.S.
The lounge features local artwork, food and beverages. It also has some unique amenities you might not find at the average airport lounge, including massage chairs, showers and rest pods.
To access Chase Sapphire Lounges you'll need to be a Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholder or have a Priority Pass membership — including Priority Pass memberships available through non-Chase premium credit cards.
