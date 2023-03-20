First Tech Federal Credit Union
Credit Cards

Chase has opened a new airport lounge experience in Austin—here's how you get in

This exclusive experience will only be open to Sapphire Reserve cardholders and their guests.

thumbnail
Jason Stauffer
Javitouh | Istock | Getty Images

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

When card issuers compete, you benefit. And recently, banks have been adding value to their premium credit cards by building exclusive lounges. American Express, Capital One and Chase now all have branded airport lounges.

Chase is a new player in the airport lounge race, opening its first location in Hong Kong in late 2022. But it hasn't stopped there, and today Chase is unveiling a brand new lounge-like experience — the "Sapphire Terrace" — at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Below, CNBC Select shares the details of the new airport lounge and how to access it.

Chase Sapphire Terrace details

The new Sapphire Terrace has opened at the Austin-Bergstrom airport and is located on the mezzanine level of the Barbara Jordan Terminal near Gate 1 (right next to the Delta SkyClub). It features an indoor-outdoor space with free drinks and grab-and-go food, including beverages from local breweries like Austin Eastciders and (512) Brewing Company.

The Sapphire Terrace isn't part of the Chase Sapphire Lounge network. It's a space created specifically for Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders and up to two guests. Authorized users on Sapphire Reserve cards also have access and can bring up to two guests. It costs $75 per year to add an authorized user to your Sapphire Reserve account, but it could be worth it because you'll share other benefits like travel protections and Priority Pass lounge access.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Learn More
On Chase’s secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X total points on flights and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $900 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    21.49% - 28.49% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

 

To access the space, you'll need your government ID, boarding pass and Sapphire Reserve card. Note that this experience is only open to cardmembers with outbound flights and your departure must be scheduled to leave within 3 hours before you can enter. So if Austin is your final destination, you won't be able to hang out at the lounge after your flight.

The Sapphire Terrace opens at 10:30 a.m. CT on Monday, March 20 and the regular hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Other Chase lounges that are opening soon

As of this writing, the Hong Kong location is the only one that's open, though additional lounges are expected to follow suit sometime in 2023 and beyond:

  • Boston Logan International Airport: Terminal B to C connector
  • New York – LaGuardia Airport: Terminal B
  • Washington Dulles International Airport: Terminal A
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: Terminal 4 South 1
  • Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport: Terminal 1 near C Gates
  • San Diego International Airport: Terminal 2 West
  • Philadelphia International Airport: Terminal D to E connector

Other cards with exclusive lounge access

The Chase Sapphire Reserve comes with a free Priority Pass membership, which grants you access to 1,300+ member lounges. But a Priority Pass membership won't get you free access to certain lounges, like Amex Centurion Lounges or Capital One Lounges.

If you want complimentary access to American Express Centurion Lounges or Delta SkyClubs, you'll need to carry a certain Amex card, such as:

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

  • Annual fee

    $695

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    See Pay Over Time APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit Needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com and 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases. Also, earn 1.5X points (that's an extra half point per dollar) on eligible purchases at US construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year.

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of card membership

  • Annual fee

    $695

  • Intro APR

    N/A

  • Regular APR

    18.74% - 26.74% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on eligible Delta purchases. After you spend $150,000 on your card in a calendar year, you earn 1.5 miles per dollar (that's an extra half mile per dollar) on eligible purchases the rest of the year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply (ex. you would earn 3X miles on purchases made directly with Delta instead of 1.5X).

  • Welcome bonus

    Limited Time Offer: Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after spending $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Offer ends 3/29/23.

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 90,000 bonus miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    N/A

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 29.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply.

For Capital One Lounge access, the best card is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, which comes with unlimited complimentary access to Capital One Lounges and lounges in the Priority Pass network.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    10X miles on hotels and rental cars, 5X miles on flights when booked via Capital One Travel; unlimited 2X miles on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $395

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    21.24% - 28.24% variable APR

  • Balance transfer fee

    0% at the regular transfer APR

  • Foreign transaction fees

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

You get two complimentary Capital One Lounge visits per year with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Spark Miles for Business. You may use one of your free visits for a guest, but additional guest visits cost $45 each. If you don't have a Capital One card, anyone can pay $65 per visit to enter a Capital One Lounge.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Learn More
Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

  • Rewards

    5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    N/A for purchases and balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    20.24% - 28.24% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    0% at the regular transfer APR

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Bottom line

Chase has opened the Sapphire Terrace, a new airport experience in Austin. The Sapphire Terrace is available exclusively to Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers and up to two guests.

Even if you're not traveling to Austin any time soon, the Sapphire Reserve card — and many others — comes with a complimentary Priority Pass lounge membership. With the Sapphire Reserve's Priority Pass membership, you'll have unlimited access to 1,300+ lounges in the Priority Pass network.

For rates and fees of The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.

For rates and fees of The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, click here.

For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, click here.

Latest