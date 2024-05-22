Americor review 2024

Americor is a company that offers debt settlement and other services to help clients pay down unsecured debt such as personal loans, credit cards, medical debt and more. Here's what you need to know about Americor to decide if it's the right solution to your debt problems.

Americor review

How does Americor work?

Americor mainly assists consumers with negotiating large debt settlements. Like most debt settlement companies, Americor only handles unsecured debt. That means the company can help you with your credit card bills or personal loans, but won't be useful with an auto loan or mortgage. You also need at least $7,500 in unsecured debt to work with Americor's debt relief, which is in line (or slightly lower) than many of its competitors. Americor can also help facilitate a debt consolidation loan through its partner, online lender Credit9. These loans have a maximum limit of $45,000. How it works Debt settlement companies usually instruct you to stop making payments on your debts and instead deposit funds into an escrow account. The account will then be used to pay the balance negotiated between the debt settlement company and your creditors. Unfortunately, the process will almost certainly lower your credit score since your creditors will likely report your stopped payments as overdue. They may also charge late fees and interest, according to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau. In some cases, your creditors may even take legal action against you. Americor clients must save around 25% of the debt owed (deposited into the escrow account) before the organization will start negotiating with their creditors. Once a settlement is reached, the funds you've been saving in the escrow account go toward paying off your creditors. It's also typical for a debt settlement company to charge their fee for services rendered through the same escrow account. However, the fee is not typically collected by the debt settlement company until after a settlement has been reached and you've approved of the settlement. According to Americor's terms and conditions, clients won't pay a fee unless the company has managed to lower the client's total enrolled debt. Americor says its customers save an average of 45% of their enrolled debt. The duration of the program can range from 24 to 48 months. According to their website, clients on average receive their first settlement within three to six months of enrolling in a program.

How much does Americor cost?

Americor's fee ranges from 14% to 29% of the total debt you enroll in its settlement service. So let's say your enrolled debt is $20,000 — that means your fees could range from $2,800 to $5,800.



These fees are added to the amount you'll need to pay into the escrow account while Americor negotiates your debts.

Americor: Pros and cons

Before you enroll in Americor's debt settlement program, it's important to consider the benefits and downsides. Pros You can withdraw from the program at any time without being charged a penalty

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Also offers a debt consolidation loan option

Uses a soft credit inquiry (which doesn't lower your credit score) to determine which offers you may qualify for

You don't pay Americor a fee if it is unable to settle your debts Cons Program fee can vary by state

Program not available in Colorado at the time of this writing

You must have more than $7,500 in unsecured debt to qualify

Fee is based on the total enrolled debt, not the negotiated amount

How does Americor compare?

Americor vs. National Debt Relief Americor and National Debt Relief are two popular debt settlement companies with similar services and requirements. Below, CNBC Select outlines how the two compare to each other.

Types of debt Both Americor and National Debt Relief work with unsecured debt. This includes personal loans, credit card debt, medical debt and lines of credit. Both companies can also work with repossessions and collections. Minimum/maximum debt Americor: $7,500 and no maximum limit National Debt Relief: $7,500 and no maximum limit Fees Americor: 14% to 29% of the total enrolled debt National Debt Relief: 15% to 25% of the total enrolled debt Americor and National Debt Relief work with the same types of debt and have the same minimum debt requirement for clients. While they both charge a fee based on the total enrolled debt, Americor's fees have the potential to be higher, thanks to its limit of 29% compared to National Debt Relief's 25%. In both cases, the actual fee percentage can depend on the state you live in, so it's a good idea to get quotes from both companies and compare offers. Americor vs. Pacific Debt Relief Pacific Debt Relief is another widely used debt relief company on the market with high ratings from the BBB. Here's how it compares to Americor Debt Relief.

Types of debt Both Americor and Pacific Debt Relief service unsecured debt and also work with repossessions and collections. Minimum/maximum debt Americor: $7,500 and no maximum limit Pacific Debt Relief: $10,000 and no maximum limit Fees Americor: 14% to 29% of the total enrolled debt Pacific Debt Relief: 15% to 25% of the total enrolled debt While Americor's fee has the potential to be higher, Pacific Debt Relief has a higher minimum debt requirement ($10,000 vs. Americor's $7,500) to work with them. It's also worth noting that Pacific Debt Relief only operates in 30 states whereas Americor operates in every state except Colorado

Is Americor legit?

Americor is a member of the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC). Americor has helped over 200,000 individuals alleviate the burden of over $2 billion of debt. Additionally, Americor boasts an A+ rating from the BBB (Better Business Bureau).

Does Americor hurt your credit?

According to Americor, an initial decline in your credit score is expected when you begin pursuing a debt settlement program. That's because debt settlement programs, like Americor's, require you to stop making payments to your creditors while they negotiate on your behalf. Payment history makes up 35% of your FICO score so when you aren't making payments, your credit score will take a hit. Over time, though, your credit score should improve again as you pay off your settled balance.

How to sign up with Americor

To get started with Americor, you can apply online or call (888) 211-2660. You'll be connected with a certified debt consultant who can assess your situation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

FAQs What's the difference between debt settlement and debt consolidation? Debt consolidation is the process of taking on a new loan to pay off the balances on multiple existing debts. Debt settlement does not involve getting a new loan. Instead, it involves a settlement company negotiating a lower balance on your behalf. You'll be responsible for paying back this new balance. What are the risks of debt settlement? Your credit score can be negatively impacted when you begin the debt settlement process. If you aren't looking to open a new line of credit or make a big purchase (like a home or car) then this shouldn't be too much of a problem. Your credit score will increase again as you pay off your settled balance. Does debt settlement affect your taxes? According to Experian, your settled debts will be taxed as ordinary income. Who qualifies for debt settlement? If you're having a difficult time paying off significant debt, you can consider pursuing a debt settlement program. However, debt settlement companies may have their own requirements for the minimum amount of debt you need in order to qualify for their programs.

Why trust CNBC Select?

