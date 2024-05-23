Best for no annual fee

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card
Rewards Earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business

Welcome bonus Earn $750 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months from account opening on purchases; N/A for balance transfers

Regular APR 18.49% - 24.49% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent Terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Free employee cards

Simple cash-back program

Simple cash-back program

Special financing offer for purchases Cons 3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Best for cash back

Capital One Spark 2% Cash Plus Learn More Information about the Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time cash bonus of $1,200 once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months

Annual fee $150

Promo APR None

Regular APR No APR; pay off your balance in full every month to avoid a 2.99% late fee

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee $0

Credit needed Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card review. Pros No present spending limit

Free employee cards

Roadside assistance benefits

No foreign transaction fees Cons Balance must be paid in full each month Learn More View More

Who's this for? The Capital One Spark 2% Cash Plus has an incredible cash-back welcome bonus that makes the most sense if your business averages $10,000 or more in monthly credit card expenses. Welcome bonus: Earn a one-time cash bonus of $1,200 once you spend $30,000 in the first three months. Standout benefits: As its name suggests, the Capital One Spark 2% Plus earns 2% cash on every purchase, so you won't be limited to specific bonus categories. Plus, you can get the card's $150 annual fee refunded every year when you spend at least $150,000 on the card. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for travel rewards

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card review. Pros Free employee cards

Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase TravelSM

1:1 point transfer to leading frequent travel programs

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Generous welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 Cons $95 annual fee

Generous welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers

Who's this for? The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is worth considering if you want to earn valuable travel rewards that can be transferred to airline and hotel loyalty programs. Welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first three months. Standout benefits: The Chase Ultimate Rewards® points earned with this card can be redeemed in all sorts of ways. When you book travel through the Chase TravelSM portal, you can pay with points and receive a 25% boost in the value (1.25 cents per point). Using this option makes the card's intro offer worth $1,250 in travel. You can also transfer your Chase points to over a dozen hotel and airline partners at a 1:1 ratio, allowing you to potentially book expensive hotels and flights for fewer points. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for luxury perks

Capital One Venture X Business Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture X Business Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Unlimited 2X miles on all eligible purchases, and 5X Miles on flights and 10X Miles on hotels and rental cars when booked via Capital One Travel portal

Welcome bonus Earn 150,000 bonus miles once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $395

Intro APR None

Regular APR N/A

Credit needed Excellent Pros Massive welcome bonus

Up to $100 in statement credits for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® application fees

Unlimited complimentary airport lounge access for you and two guests Cons High annual fee

High intro bonus spending requirement

Who's this for? The Capital One Venture X Business Credit Card not only earns valuable rewards but also provides cardholders with premium travel benefits, such as airport lounge access. Welcome bonus: Earn 150,000 bonus miles once you spend $30,000 in the first three months. Standout benefits: Every year, Venture X Business cardholders receive up to $300 in credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel and a 10,000-mile bonus every account anniversary (worth at least $100 in travel). These two benefits provide enough value to justify the card's $395 annual fee. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for 0% intro APR

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 5% cash back on prepaid hotels and car rentals booked directly in the Rewards Center, 3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants, 1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases

Welcome bonus Earn $500 in cash back. Just spend $4,500 on the account owner's card in the first 150 days of opening your account.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

$500 welcome bonus offer

Interest-free period for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription services Cons 3% foreign transaction fee

Who's this for? The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card offers small business owners an unusually long intro-APR offer. Welcome bonus: Earn $500 in cash back after spending $4,500 in the first 150 days. Standout benefits: New U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card members receive a 0% intro APR on purchases and eligible balance transfers for 15 billing cycles, after that, a variable 19.24% to 28.24% APR applies. The balance transfer fee is 3% of the amount you transfer with a $5 minimum. [ Jump to more details ]

More on our business credit card intro offers

Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

The Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card is a powerful cash-back business credit card with a large welcome bonus and no annual fee. Rewards 5% cash back on Lyft rides (through Mar. 31, 2025)

1.5% cash back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn a $750 cash bonus after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account. Annual fee $0 Notable perks The Ink Business Unlimited provides new card members a 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months. Once the intro APR expires, a variable 18.49% to 24.49% APR applies. When you add the ability to also cheaply finance business purchases with this card's welcome offer, it makes it an even more valuable no-annual-fee card. If you need to add employee cards, you can do that for free and cardholders can take advantage of benefits such as purchase protection, extended warranty protection, roadside dispatch, rental car collision coverage and travel and emergency assistance services. [ Return to card summary ]

Capital One Spark 2% Cash Plus

The Capital One Spark 2% Cash Plus is designed for small business owners who want to earn straightforward cash-back rewards. Rewards 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

2% cash back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn a $1,200 cash bonus after spending $30,000 in the first three months after opening the account. Annual fee $150 Notable perks Every year, you can have the $150 annual fee refunded after spending $150,000 or more on your card by your card anniversary date. Cardholders can also take advantage of no foreign transaction fees, roadside assistance, extended warranty protection and free employee cards. [ Return to card summary ]

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is a low-cost business card that earns bonus travel rewards on a range of common business expenses. Rewards 5X points on Lyft rides (through March 31, 2025)

3X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases in these categories each account anniversary year: Shipping, advertising (with select social media sites and search engines), travel, internet, cable and phone services

1X points on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 bonus points after spending $8,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. Annual fee $95 Notable perks The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card allows you to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to all of Chase's travel partners, including Emirates Skywards, World of Hyatt, United MileagePlus, Southwest Rapid Rewards and many more. Having the ability to transfer points gives you more flexibility in how you redeem points and can provide greater value. The card also has a long list of travel and purchase coverages, including: Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

Roadside dispatch

Rental car insurance (primary)

Baggage delay insurance

Lost luggage coverage

Travel accident insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Travel and emergency assistance services

Purchase protection

Extended warranty protection

Cell phone protection You can add employee cards for no additional fee and it has no foreign transaction fees. [ Return to card summary ]

Capital One Venture X Business Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Business Credit Card doesn't just earn transferrable rewards, it also comes with perks like airport lounge access. Rewards 10X miles on hotels and rental cars you book through Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights you book through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn 150,000 bonus miles after spending $30,000 within the first three months of opening the account. Annual fee $395 Notable perks It's easy to justify paying this card's annual fee because cardholders get an up to $300 annual travel credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel. On top of that, you'll receive 10,000 bonus miles (worth at least $100 in travel) every year you keep the card (starting on your first card anniversary). This card's benefits don't stop once you've earned enough value to offset the annual fee. You can also receive an application fee credit worth up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (once every four years). Primary cardholders receive unlimited complimentary access for themselves and two guests to more than 1,400 airport lounges (enrollment required). There's no fee to add employee cards and purchases outside the U.S. are not charged a foreign transaction fee. Eligible purchases qualify for extended warranty protection. [ Return to card summary ]

U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card

The U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Visa® Business Card not only has an amazing intro bonus, but it also offers an extended intro-APR period. Rewards 5% back on prepaid hotels and rental cars booked through the U.S. Bank Travel Rewards Center

3% cash back on eligible purchases at gas and EV charging stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants

1% cash back on all other purchases Welcome bonus Earn $500 cash back after spending $4,500 on purchases within the first 150 days of account opening. Annual fee $0 Notable perks Most small businesses these days rely on subscription-based software services. With this card, you can earn a $100 annual statement credit every year for recurring software subscriptions. To earn the credit you need to make payments for an eligible software service for 11 consecutive months. Once approved for this card, you'll receive 15 billing cycles of an intro 0% APR on purchases and eligible balance transfers. Once the intro APR expires, a variable 19.24% to 28.24% APR applies. Balance transfers are charged a fee of 3% of the amount you transfer with a $5 minimum. [ Return to card summary ]

How to qualify for a business credit card welcome bonus

Earning the welcome bonus on a business credit card is similar to earning one on a consumer credit card. You'll have a certain amount of time to spend enough on your new card to meet the minimum spending requirement. Business credit cards tend to have higher intro bonus spending requirements, but can also offer more time to complete the minimum spending, sometimes you'll have six months or more. When you open a new credit card, it's always important to understand the fine print and what does or doesn't count toward earning the welcome offer. Certain transactions typically won't count toward the minimum spending requirement including the card's annual fee, cash advances and any purchases that are returned and credited back to the card. If you add employee cards to your account, the purchases made with these cards usually count toward earning the welcome bonus. However, sometimes employee spending won't help you qualify for a sign-up bonus. For example, employee spending on the U.S. Bank Triple Cash Rewards Business card won't count toward earning the welcome bonus as the terms specifically refer to purchases made on the account owner's card.

FAQs What do you need to do to earn a business credit card sign-up bonus? To qualify for a business credit card intro bonus, you typically need to spend a certain amount on eligible purchases with the new card within a limited time. Keep in mind, that balance transfers, cash advances and annual fees won't count toward a minimum spending requirement. What's a good business credit card to start with? The best business credit card to start with is the one that best suits your business needs and provides the most useful rewards for you. It's generally best to start with a no-annual-fee card, and if you anticipate needing to finance business purchases, you may want to consider a business card with an intro-APR offer. Do you need an EIN to get a small business credit card? Depending on how your business is structured, you may not need an Employer Identification Number to qualify for a business credit card. As a sole proprietor, you can typically use your Social Security number as your business tax ID.

Bottom line

As you consider what credit card is right for your business, it's usually best to focus on the long-term value it provides. Find a card that offers the most rewards where your business spends the most. However, a business credit card's welcome bonus can also factor into your decision. Many top business credit card bonuses offer $1,000 or more in upfront value.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every business credit card article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best business credit cards for sole proprietors.

