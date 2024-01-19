Here's how to get a business credit card

What credit score do you need for a business credit card?

Similar to a business loan or any other line of credit (and we have plenty of recommendations), getting approved for a business credit card largely depends on your credit score and history. According to credit reporting bureau Experian, the majority of small business credit card issuers tend to approve applicants with credit scores of at least 670. Of course, some credit card issuers cater to business owners with low or no credit score. The Capital One Spark 1% Classic card, for instance, is one contender that's most ideal for business owners with an average credit score (580–669).

Capital One Spark 1% Classic Learn More Information about the Capital One Spark Classic has been collected independently by CNBC Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer prior to publication. Rewards Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 30.74% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Average Terms apply.

It's always a good idea to ask questions about a specific issuer's eligibility guidelines before you spend the time and effort applying.

How do you apply for a business credit card?

Once you decide which business credit card is right for you, you can begin the application process, which is similar to applying for a personal credit card. However, you'll have to include some additional details about your business. You'll want to make sure you have documents related to your business name and registration, any licenses, business address and phone number. You'll also need to supply your employer identification number. Once you input this information online (or hand it over to whomever you're working with at the issuer), you'll just have to wait for approval and for your new business credit card to arrive in the mail.

What are some good business credit cards?

Business credit cards have a wide range of benefits and perks, so when picking one you want to consider how you plan on using it. For example, cards such as the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, are ideal for earning travel rewards on common business expenses. This card has a very attractive welcome bonus offer of 100,000 points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. These points are worth 25% more when you redeem them for travel through Chase Travel℠ so you can use your points to book potentially free travel for your business trips.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Travel SM

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 21.24% - 26.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Good/Excellent

Terms apply. Read our Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card review.

If your business involves shipping a lot of goods to customers, consider a card like The American Express® Business Gold Card. This card's rewards program will assign the highest rewards rate to the two eligible spending categories where you spend the most money each billing cycle. One of those spending categories, U.S. shipping, includes eligible shipping costs from FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service (USPS).

American Express® Business Gold Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 categories where your business spends the most each billing cycle from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com using your Business Gold Card.

Welcome bonus Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases within the first three months of card membership

Annual fee $295 ($375 if application is received on or after 2/1/24)

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR 19.49% - 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

Bottom line

The process for gaining a business credit card is rather simple — the hardest part is probably deciding which credit card best suits your needs. There are so many strong contenders offering an array of perks and welcome bonuses but make sure you do your homework before signing on the dotted line.

