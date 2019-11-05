The 5 best perks offered by the Chase Sapphire Reserve card

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card is a favorite among frequent travelers who are looking for luxury perks. Cardholders can benefit from an array of travel credits, exclusive access, travel protections and more that have made this card achieve cult-like status. In fact, when it launched in 2016, there was so much demand that Chase ran out of the metal required to make the card. Prospective cardholders may be hesitant to join the bandwagon since the card has a steep $450 annual fee, but we've found that it can be worthwhile if you take advantage of all the card's benefits. And compared to other luxury travel credit cards, this card has a comparable annual fee. CNBC Select took an in-depth look at the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and found the best perks cardholders will definitely want to use.

1. Rewards geared toward travelers and foodies

If you're looking to earn competitive rewards on travel and restaurant purchases, this card can be a great asset. Cardholders earn 3X points on travel (after earning your $300 travel credit) and dining at restaurants. Plus all other purchases earn 1X points. Eligible travel includes: airlines, hotels, motels, timeshares, car rental agencies, cruise lines, travel agencies, discount travel sites, campgrounds and operators of passenger trains, buses, taxis, limousines, ferries, toll bridges and highways, and parking lots and garages. Eligible restaurants include both sit-down or eat-in dining, fast food restaurants and fine dining establishments. In addition to rewards, there's a generous welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

2. Points are worth more if redeemed for travel

The points cardholders earn are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal. For example, the 50,000-point welcome bonus is worth up to $750 toward airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. This is a great way to save money on upcoming travel and can add up to substantial discounts on your upcoming vacations, weekend getaways and commuting.

3. High-value statement credits

If you're looking to save on travel, this card offers an annual $300 travel credit, which is one of the highest credits available. You can use the annual travel credit to cover airfare, hotels and any of the other eligible travel categories mentioned under the rewards section above. Cardholders can also take advantage of a credit up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee, valid every four years.

4. Free lounge access and exclusive hotel perks

Cardholders receive complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership after a one-time enrollment. The membership is comparable to Prestige status, valued at roughly $429. It gives primary cardholders and authorized users complimentary access to over 1,000 VIP lounges in more than 500 cities worldwide. You're allowed a maximum of two accompanying guests each; additional guests cost $27 per guest, per visit. In addition to lounge access, cardholders receive special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection, such as daily breakfast for two, a room upgrade (when available at select properties), early check-in and late check-out (when available at select properties) and a special amenity unique to each property such as lunch or dinner for two or a spa treatment. The collection has over 1,000 luxury hotels, resorts, lodges and spas.

5. Suite of premium travel benefits

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card provides a dozen premium travel benefits that can provide protection when you're luggage is lost, a flight is delayed, your rental car is damaged and more. Here are the perks you can take advantage of when you pay with your Chase Sapphire Reserve® card. No foreign transaction fees

Trip cancellation/interruption insurance

Auto rental collision damage waiver

Baggage delay insurance

Trip delay reimbursement

Travel and emergency assistance services

Lost luggage reimbursement

Emergency evacuation and transportation

Purchase protection

Extended warranty protection

Return protection

24/7 direct access to customer service specialists Terms apply to all offers. Information about the Chase Sapphire Reserve® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

