86% of millennials overspent on holiday gifts last year—here's how to avoid the same mistakes

'Tis the season to shop, and a new holiday survey from American Express found that 86% of millennials (23 to 38) spent more money during the holidays last year than they planned to. Of those who overspent, about one in five (21%) went over budget by approximately $500 or more. Electronics (69%) were the most common gift that caused millennials to overspend, compared to children's toys (57%), clothes (53%), jewelry (38%), food or drinks (33%) and other gifts (4%). This holiday season, 88% of millennials expect to spend $100 or more on someone. Among those respondents, spouse/partners are most likely to receive more expensive gifts. See below for a breakdown of who else is expected to receive gifts worth $100 or more.

Who millennials expect to spend $100 or more on when holiday shopping this year Recipient Percent of millennials who plan to spend $100 or more Spouse/partner 59% Child(ren) 49% Siblings 30% Friends 21% Grandparents 18% Other 9%

CNBC Select spoke to Nicole Lapin, money expert and New York Times bestselling author, on easy ways to curb your spending this year.

Make a budget

Half of millennials plan to make a budget when holiday shopping, but budgets don't mean anything if you don't follow them. And the majority of millennials (84%) say it's harder than it sounds to stick to a holiday spending plan. "Make a list of everyone you want to gift and how much you want to spend," Lapin says. "Approach your holiday shopping just like you would approach a trip to the grocery store. Plan ahead, write a list and know what you are searching for so you are less prone to the pitfalls of online shopping."

Redeem credit card rewards

If you accumulated a lot of credit card points over the past year, now is a good time to use them. Consider redeeming credit card rewards for gift cards, merchandise, cash (as a deposit into a bank account), travel or statement credits. Some cards may even offer bonus rewards if you redeem through travel portals. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® offers 50% more value on points redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Look for deals

Avoid unnecessary purchases

If you have a habit of buying things you don't really need try to avoid split-second purchases. "Wait 24 hours before clicking 'check out' to give yourself a cooling off period," says Lapin. "Put the item you're looking at in your shopping cart, but don't check out right away. After 24 hours do you still want it that bad? More often than not, you're more 'meh' about it the next day." Don't miss: How to use credit card rewards to do all your holiday shopping

