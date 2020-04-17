What this life coach learned by refusing to marry her husband until he paid off his $19,000 in credit card debt

The Discover offers on this page are no longer available via CNBC. As a result, Discover offers described on this page may be out of date.
Most experts would agree that talking about your finances is something every couple should do, especially before getting married. This means your debt, too.
Kara Stevens, founder of the personal finance and lifestyle blog The Frugal Feminista, knew it would be in her and her partner's best interest to discuss money early on. So when she learned that her husband-to-be had $19,000 in credit card debt, she asked him to pay it off before they ever got married.
Below, Stevens talks to CNBC Select about what she learned by knowing her partner's debt — and how this strategy can help you.
Stevens learned that her partner's $19,000 in credit card debt wasn't just frivolous spending. It included big life purchases, such as outstanding loan payments for a car, as well as medical bills and other general everyday expenses that added up over time.
And she also got to witness first-hand how he managed money once she saw him pay it off. By the time they got married, nearly all of it was gone, says Stevens.
"He had a couple thousand hanging around," she admits, "but it was enough [to see] the actual process of eliminating it."
Being open about their financial situation allowed Stevens and her husband to see how they each handle money. But Stevens suggests it's more than just knowing the numbers.
"I think knowing the story behind the numbers is equally important," Stevens says. Listening to her husband's story helped her to understand what his debt actually entailed and to be OK with where he was in his process of paying it off.
Different people have different levels of knowledge about how to use credit, Stevens explains. "But it doesn't mean that they're not in the process of improving it and doing what they have to do," she says. The debt says a lot; perhaps your partner had a job loss, no savings or was financially burdened taking care of a family member and relied on a credit card to get by.
"You have to be open to hearing the story behind the numbers," Stevens says.
Beyond just knowing the numbers and the story behind them, it helps when you know how to help your partner pay off their debt and improve their credit score. Lenders will take both of your credit histories into consideration if you ever plan on applying for a loan together in the future (like a mortgage on a new home) so it's better if you work together to improve the situation.
One suggestion is to have your partner with the lower credit score become an authorized user on one of your credit card accounts. This would help them benefit from your better credit score and boost their own. Just be aware that some credit cards charge a fee for authorized users.
Whatever you and your partner's solution is, being financially compatible can only help strengthen your relationship in the long-term.
