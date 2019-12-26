Shoppers preferred buying gifts online this holiday season—here's how to use your credit card to save when shopping

Holiday shopping sales rose this season with shoppers favoring the convenience of online stores over visiting retail locations. Total U.S. retail sales for Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 grew 3.4% from last holiday season, according to a Mastercard SpendingPulse survey that tracked retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash and check.
The area that had the greatest spike in sales was e-commerce, rising 18.8%, up from 18.4% in 2018. And holiday e-commerce sales made up 14.6% of total retail spending.
"Due to a later than usual Thanksgiving holiday, we saw retailers offering omnichannel sales earlier in the season," Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard, said in the press release.
Department stores saw overall sales decline 1.8% but online sales grew 6.9%, which emphasizes shoppers' e-commerce preference.
