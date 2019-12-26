Skip Navigation
logo
CNBC.COM
How to get a credit card
The best credit cards of 2020
How to get a free credit report
CNBC Select may receive an affiliate commission when you click on the links for products from our partners. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.

Shoppers preferred buying gifts online this holiday season—here's how to use your credit card to save when shopping

Alexandria White@awhite_credit
Getty Images

Holiday shopping sales rose this season with shoppers favoring the convenience of online stores over visiting retail locations. Total U.S. retail sales for Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 grew 3.4% from last holiday season, according to a Mastercard SpendingPulse survey that tracked retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash and check.

The area that had the greatest spike in sales was e-commerce, rising 18.8%, up from 18.4% in 2018. And holiday e-commerce sales made up 14.6% of total retail spending.

"Due to a later than usual Thanksgiving holiday, we saw retailers offering omnichannel sales earlier in the season," Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard, said in the press release.

Department stores saw overall sales decline 1.8% but online sales grew 6.9%, which emphasizes shoppers' e-commerce preference.

How to use a credit card to your advantage when online shopping

If you're still shopping for gifts, a credit card is a great asset that can earn you rewards for holiday shopping and help offset the cost of presents. Here are some ways you can use a credit card to your advantage when online shopping

  • Check for free shipping perks. American Express and Citi are two issuers that offer cardholders free two-day shipping at over 100 online sites with ShopRunner. This is a great way to get gifts fast and avoid rush shipping costs.
  • Be mindful of bonus rewards categories. Many credit cards offer bonus rewards in select categories, such as Amazon, Target and department stores (which include online purchases). Make sure you use the best credit card for each site and activate bonus categories as needed.
  • Look for exclusive shopping discounts. Your card issuer may provide special deals on eligible spending that typically give you either a percentage or set dollar amount of cash back, credited to your account. Check your account and load any offers before completing an eligible purchase.
  • Only shop on verified sites. Holiday fraud is common, so make sure you pay attention to the links you click on. Before entering any credit card info online, make sure the site's URL starts with "https."

Here are some credit cards CNBC Select recommends for holiday shopping:

Citi® Double Cash Card

Citi® Double Cash Card
Apply Now

  • Rewards

    2% cash back: 1% on all purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

  • Welcome bonus

    No current offer

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

  • Regular APR

    15.49% to 25.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3%

  • Terms apply.

On Citi's secure site

American Express® Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card
Apply Now

  • Rewards

    4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then it drops to 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $250

  • Intro APR

    Not applicable

  • Regular APR

    See rates and fees

  • Balance transfer fee

    See rates and fees

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

  • See rates and fees, terms apply.

On American Express's secure website.

Chase Sapphire Preferred®

Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Apply Now

  • Rewards

    2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    17.49% to 24.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Terms apply.

On Chase's secure site

Check out how to prevent credit card fraud this holiday season.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.